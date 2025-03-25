ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING GLOBAL ARTIST PITBULL TO HEADLINE ATLANTIS LIVE CONCERT ON SATURDAY, JULY 5TH

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island, the Caribbean's premier destination for concerts, festivals and world-class entertainment, announces GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) to perform at the resort's Casuarina Beach on Saturday, July 5th, 2025.

Part of the acclaimed Atlantis: LIVE platform and annual Music Making Waves series, Pitbull's performance will feature a lineup of his biggest hits, including "Give Me Everything," "Fireball," and "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)." The show will combine stunning visuals, explosive pyrotechnics, and Pitbull's trademark energy—alongside his band, The Agents, and dancers, The Most Bad Ones—to deliver a high-octane experience for all.

"Atlantis Paradise Island is the ultimate destination for Fourth of July celebrations, and this year, we're so happy to welcome back global superstar Pitbull to the Bahamas. Performing on the Music Making Waves stage against the backdrop of Paradise Harbor, Pitbull will bring his chart-topping hits and electrifying energy to an unforgettable night. This is a performance you don't want to miss," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.

Atlantis Paradise Island is the leading destination for top-tier live entertainment, attracting global superstars to the Bahamas and delivering memorable concert experiences for visitors and residents alike. For over 25 years, the resort has welcomed a formidable roster of music icons including Bruno Mars, Doja Cat, Janet Jackson, The Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Lil Jon, Lizzo, John Legend, and Taylor Swift. Pitbull's upcoming performance continues Atlantis' legacy as the leader in producing live entertainment, concerts and performances.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 27th on atlantislive.com with prices ranging from $99 to $239. The concert village will open at 6:30 p.m., offering guests a variety of experiences, including Bahamian culinary favorites from local food trucks, interactive pop-up activations and a 360-degree beer garden. Complimentary round-trip shuttle services will be available for concert attendees, transporting guests between Atlantis hotels and designated parking areas.

A portion of the concert proceeds will support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to protecting marine life and preserving vital ocean habitats throughout the Bahamas and the surrounding Caribbean waters. For more information on Atlantis Paradise Island, please visit www.atlantisbahamas.com.

