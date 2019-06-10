Atlantis Healthcare Appoints New Chairman To Guide Global Evolution And Growth

LONDON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Healthcare today announced the appointment of Neil Matheson as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Matheson, a proven leader in the healthcare communications industry and former Global CEO of Huntsworth Health, will focus on driving global growth of the company's personalised interventions to improve health outcomes.

"Neil comes to us with an impressive track record of founding, building and managing successful healthcare service and communication businesses," said Jonny Duder, CEO, Atlantis Healthcare. "Beyond his vast experience in global market strategy, Neil brings a genuine passion around patient empowerment, patient education and maximising patient outcomes – values closely aligned with our corporate mission."

According to Matheson, Atlantis Healthcare is in a unique position to be an innovative leader in personalised health solutions, an explosive area of growth for the healthcare industry worldwide.

"The era of patient-centricity has highlighted the need for credible information that empowers people to make informed decisions about their health," said Matheson. "Yet, the industry as a whole lacks empathy, the ability to understand how a person really feels in terms of their emotional, physical and social needs relevant to how they manage their health. Atlantis Healthcare stands out as a company that is not only empathetic, but laser-focused on utilising health psychology to understand and address actual drivers of individual behaviour."

For more than 20 years, Atlantis Healthcare has pioneered and advanced the use of behaviour change science to create personalised programs that support people to achieve optimal health. Matheson will help amplify this award-winning approach in the US market, continue to grow in Europe and eventually Japan, Korea, China and southeast Asia, while maintaining their leadership position in Australia and New Zealand.

"Atlantis has an exceptional reputation for its behaviour psychology expertise, and to realise our true potential we must utilise technology in appropriate ways to engage with, and change the behaviour of, patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals. I'm excited to work with Jonny and his team to leverage science, data and technology to deliver highly effective and measurable solutions across the patient journey," said Matheson.

A native New Zealander, Matheson is recognised as a successful entrepreneur and change manager in the healthcare industry. As Global CEO of Huntsworth Health, a $150M healthcare communications division of UK-based Huntsworth plc, he managed exceptional organic growth as well as expansion through strategic acquisitions. Prior to that he founded a number of companies including OCC North America, ApotheCom Associates and AXIS Healthcare Communications which he sold to Huntsworth in 2017. His experience spans diagnostics, devices, biotech, and pharma industries, as well as scientific/medical communications, medical education, branding, physician/patient engagement, and public relations.

About Atlantis Healthcare

Atlantis Healthcare leverages the latest health psychology, data and behavioural science to develop and deliver personalised, cost-effective solutions for healthcare customers and consumers to improve outcomes and experiences. They work with leading pharmaceutical/biotech brands, payers and healthcare institutions on regional and global programs from hubs in US, UK, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. https://atlantishealthcare.com/en-us/

Media Contact:

Fran.kelly@atlantishealthcare.com

Related Links

https://atlantishealthcare.com



SOURCE Atlantis Healthcare