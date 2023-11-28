Atlante UK Announces the Successful Launch of Chia Smash in the UK Market

This strategic partnership ensured Chia Smash's compliance with UK regulations, effective logistics, and a powerful marketing strategy, resulting in its successful launch in over 500 Holland & Barrett stores across the UK. Atlante UK's comprehensive approach to market entry strategies has set the stage for Chia Smash's promising future in the European market.

Highlights of the Launch:

Chia Smash is made with real, natural ingredients and naturally sweetened with dates.

The product offers a nutritious alternative to traditional jams and spreads.

Atlante UK managed the import process, overcoming manufacturing and compliance challenges.

Chia Smash is now available at Holland & Barrett, priced at £5.79 for a 270g jar.

Future Plans and Growth:

Atlante UK and Chia Smash are already planning future expansion, including introducing new flavours and variants.

The partnership aims to establish a solid sales foundation in the UK with plans for further market penetration.

Bharat Sisodiya, Atlante UK's Head of New Business, shares, "Our collaboration with Chia Smash showcases our commitment to bringing innovative and health-conscious products to the UK market. We're thrilled with the success of this launch and look forward to continuing our support for Chia Smash in its growth and expansion."

About Atlante

Atlante, led by Natasha Linhart, is a Bologna-based company operating in the large food distribution sector as a strategic partner to main Italian and foreign chains for the selection, development, import and distribution of food products globally.

It operates in 10 countries (Japan, Switzerland, South Korea, United States, South Africa, Israel, India, United Kingdom, Holland and France) on 4 continents, has 80 employees, with a turnover of 176 million euros and manages over 1500 products.

Find out more about how Atlante can assist you with the whole process bringing a great range of authentic products to the UK, visit www. Atlanteuk.co.uk

Attachments:

Imagery: Holland and Barratt Chia Smash Launch

Case study: https://insights.charliecharlieone.co.uk/story/chia-smash/page/1

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9b1YoxWALwE