Atlante Set to Showcase New Own Brand at the International Food and Drink Event, March 2024

Launching Vitto with pasta and pasta sauces, a wider range of products including pantry staples like olive oil and breadsticks is already in the works and Atlante is delighted to be telling the world about it.

"Natasha Linhart, Founder and CEO of Atlante, expressed excitement about the event and launch: 'We are thrilled to be showcasing the wide range of capabilities of Atlante as a partner for success in the FMCG sphere, including our own brand offering, with the exciting announcement of Vitto. Vitto is not just about food, it's about sharing the joy, passion, and authenticity of Italian cuisine with our customers.'"

"Phil Durham, UK Business Unit Director, shared his pride for this milestone event: 'It will be great to meet with new and familiar faces at the IFE, showcasing what Atlante does best from our UK base, and discussing the new opportunity that Vitto represents for us and the UK market.'

About Atlante

Atlante is a unique global food sourcing platform, with a team of over 100 specialists working cross functionally in sales, buying, category management, product technology, product development, marketing, supply chain and data analysis. Based in Bologna, nestled in the heart of the Italian food valley, Atlante works on briefs across the entire process from concept to shelf, and specialises in private label, tertiary brands and in global distribution of well-known brands.

You can find the Atlante UK team at Stand 2570 at the IFE.

About Vitto

Vitto's mission is to bring delicious, authentic Italian food to UK kitchen cupboards, inspiring and equipping the UK to cook and eat like the Italians. Vitto combines traditional Italian values, with innovative products that are produced to suit modern lifestyles and schedules.

Key Highlights:

Making Italian food delicious and easy: Vitto is inspired by the way Italians cook and eat, without the time and cost commitment of traditional home cooking. Creative, Expressive and Reliable: Vitto makes it easy to bring out your Italian side, enabling you to be as expressive and creative in the kitchen as our Italian counterparts. You can always rely on Vitto to provide a quick, comforting meal, that will become a kitchen cupboard essential and a regular on your dinner plate. Diverse Range: From classic pasta varieties like spaghetti and penne to firm favourites like Arrabiata and Tomato and Basil pasta sauces, and with a wider range of products coming soon, Vitto offers a range of products to suit every palate, occasion and budget.

Availability:

Vitto products will be available to view online at https://vittofood.co.uk/ and through select retailers across the UK starting from April. There will be more products announced and available before the end of 2024.

