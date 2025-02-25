Atlai 2.0: The Saudi-made AI Revolution Powering Global Climate Action

Transforms how the world tracks and responds to climate change

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alwaleed Philanthropies, in collaboration with Bold Xperiences, part of The Bold Group, has launched Atlai 2.0, an advanced AI-powered platform set to transform how the world tracks and responds to climate change. With a stronger focus on real-time climate monitoring, predictive analytics, and global collaboration, Atlai 2.0 empowers policymakers, activists, and organizations with actionable intelligence to combat deforestation and environmental degradation.

Building upon the success of the original Atlai platform, Atlai 2.0 expands its capabilities by integrating satellite imagery, climate data, and artificial intelligence, providing a comprehensive and precise view of global environmental changes. Users can monitor deforestation trends, temperature fluctuations, air quality shifts, and other climate indicators with unprecedented accuracy. The platform translates vast amounts of data into meaningful insights, enabling swift, informed decision-making to address pressing climate challenges.

"The climate crisis requires a global response, and Atlai 2.0 fosters the collaboration we need to succeed. This platform empowers journalists, activists and decision makers to share insights, coordinate efforts, and act with greater urgency, ensuring that data translates into tangible progress for our planet", said H.R.H. Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies.

One of the key innovations of Atlai 2.0 is its AI-driven climate intelligence, which detects environmental patterns, predicts emerging trends, and generates automated climate change reports. The deforestation alert system now provides deeper context by integrating temperature and air quality data, giving stakeholders a clearer picture of how environmental factors interact. By bridging the gap between complex climate science and accessible, real-time updates, Atlai 2.0 equips users with the tools needed to drive meaningful climate action.

Beyond data, Atlai 2.0 fosters global collaboration by serving as a hub for activists, media, and policymakers. The platform encourages cross-border cooperation, allowing climate advocates to share insights, strategies, and resources to amplify their impact. With its community-driven approach, Atlai 2.0 is designed not just as a tool, but as a movement dedicated to protecting the planet.

Bold Xperiences played a pivotal role in shaping Atlai 2.0's user experience, ensuring the platform is intuitive, engaging, and impactful. The agency specializes in crafting digital experiences that merge technology with human engagement, bringing innovative solutions that transform how brands, organizations, and initiatives connect with their audiences. As part of The Bold Group, a Made in Saudi creative and communications powerhouse, Bold Xperiences continues to lead in redefining digital interactions and shaping the future of brand-driven technology.

Atlai 2.0 is now live at www.AtlaiWorld.com, providing global stakeholders with access to real-time environmental intelligence. By combining AI-driven insights, real-time climate monitoring, and a collaborative advocacy network, the platform is setting a new standard for climate action, ensuring that data leads to tangible impact.

About Alwaleed Philanthropies

Over four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent more than $4.4 billion on social welfare, initiating over 1,000 projects in more than 190 countries. Managed by 10 Saudi female members, the organization has reached more than 1 billion beneficiaries worldwide, regardless of gender, race, or religion. Alwaleed Philanthropies collaborates with philanthropic, governmental, and non-governmental organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief, and create cultural understanding through education. It seeks to build bridges for a more compassionate, tolerant, and accepting world.

For more information, visit www.AlwaleedPhilanthropies.org

About Bold Xperiences

Bold Xperiences redefines how brands interact with the world by blending cutting-edge technology, thoughtful design, and innovative strategies. With a focus on brand-led digital transformation, Bold Xperiences helps businesses not only adapt to the digital age but thrive within it.

The agency crafts customer experiences that go beyond transactions, fostering deep connections with audiences through intuitive websites, engaging mobile apps, and immersive physical and digital brand moments. By understanding a brand's core values and aspirations, Bold Xperiences designs solutions that amplify their story, creating value across the entire customer journey.

For more information, visit www.bold-xp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626033/Alwaleed_Philanthropies.jpg