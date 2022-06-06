Athonet Opens 5G Lab Dedicated to Fintech

"Financial institutions want to transition and evolve the way they do business to incorporate wireless technology but are facing increased security threats," said Nanda Menon, chief executive officer, Athonet U.K. "As the world moves from wireless first to wireless only, private 5G with its SIM-based security can provide better security than traditional wireless LAN solutions while also embracing new opportunities. In the Athonet 5G lab, we can show financial institutions how to enjoy wireless freedom with the security and performance they expect."

With 5G, trading floors and teams can embrace low-latency wireless technology with secure SIM-based authentication, transform workflows and customer engagement through AR and VR, enhance operational security and resilience and work remotely and reliably with secure private 5G networks delivered over SD-WAN and SASE. Wireless point-of-sale (POS) transactions can also be made more securely over the private 5G network.

Athonet, through its partners, is also offering a 5G kit, SecuriCell, for fintech companies to test the security and performance of the Athonet 5G core. SecuriCell includes all the components needed to deploy a secure private 5G cellular network including a 5G core, SIM cards, 5G smartphone, server, radio/cell, antenna and 5G CPE shipped in a rugged case. The kit also comes with VoNR support, a 36-month license, professional services, maintenance and software upgrade.

The kit is available through Athonet approved partners who have been selected to deliver a best-of-breed private network using Athonet's open architecture. Athonet partners supporting the 5G Fintech lab are Cellnex, Clarus Networks Group, COLT, Freshwave, Tata Communications Transformation Services, and Wireless Infrastructure Group.

To schedule a visit to the 5G Fintech lab, please contact your Athonet partner or email us at fintech5Glab@athonet.com.

About Athonet

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 10 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, reliability and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

