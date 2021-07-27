Athletic Footwear Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 66,310 Million By 2027 At A CAGR Of 3.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletic Footwear market is Segmented by Type - Football Athletic Footwear, Basketball Athletic Footwear, Other, by Application - Professional Athletic Footwear, Amateur Athletic Footwear & others. It is published in Valuates Reports under Athletic Apparel Category.

The global Athletic Footwear market size is projected to reach USD 66,310 Million by 2027, from USD 52,830 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the athletic footwear market are:

Growing enthusiasm and awareness regarding the health benefits of sports & fitness activities

Easy accessibility and multiple option availability due to the flourishing retail e-commerce sector is expected to further impact the athletic footwear market

Urbanization along with rising levels of disposable income is expected to further fuel the athletic footwear market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET:

The increasing awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle especially among the younger population is expected to drive the growth of the athletic footwear market. The younger generation is becoming more interested in leading a healthy lifestyle and is participating in sports and other related activities. People are also becoming more aware of the importance of wearing the proper athletic shoes to avoid muscular injuries, leg injuries, knee pain, hip discomfort, and back pain while participating in sports. As a result, sports shoe demand is expected to skyrocket in the coming years.

The COVID-19 has had a strong impact on the athletic footwear market during its onset; however, with the presence of online shopping and doorstep delivery, the category witnessed a pace in demand over the mid-months of 2020. Consumers joined the fitness bandwagon after the lockdown measures were lifted in many of the countries. Owing to this, the demand for athletic footwear surged, keeping the market afloat during the year-long pandemic period.

Furthermore, innovations in sports footwear such as smart footwear that calculates the calories burnt are expected to have a lucrative impact on the athletic footwear market.

ATHLETIC FOOTWEAR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

North America is expected to hold one of the largest market shares during the forecast period. The United States is the region's leading revenue generator, thanks to inhabitants' enthusiasm for sports, fitness, and adventure activities such as aerobics, hiking, training, and trail running.

is expected to hold one of the largest market shares during the forecast period. is the region's leading revenue generator, thanks to inhabitants' enthusiasm for sports, fitness, and adventure activities such as aerobics, hiking, training, and trail running. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions. The demand for athletic footwear in the Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by rising levels of disposable income and increasing e-commerce penetration.

Segment by Type

Football Athletic Footwear

Basketball Athletic Footwear

Other

Segment by Application

Professional Athletic Footwear

Amateur Athletic Footwear

By Company

NIKE

Adidas Group

Puma

New Balance

Asics

Skecher

K-Swiss

MIZUNO

KAPPA

Merrell

Vibram

LI-NING

ANTA

XTEP

361°

PEAK

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



Taiwan



Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia



Philippines



Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia

