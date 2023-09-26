Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market to Observe Impressive Growth at a CAGR of 2.2% by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's' estimates, the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) market in the 7MM is expected to show positive growth, during the forecast period (2023–2032), mainly attributed to the launch of upcoming therapies and the increasing prevalence of the ASCVD.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].



Key Takeaways from the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 23 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, across all the 7MM countries, the total number of diagnosed prevalent ASCVD cases was approximately 55 million , and these cases are projected to increase by 2032.

, and these cases are projected to increase by 2032. Leading atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease companies such as Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, NewAmsterdam Pharma, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., LIB Therapeutics LLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CSL Behring, Resverlogix Corp, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Silence Therapeutics Plc, and others are developing novel atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease drugs that can be available in the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease drugs that can be available in the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market in the coming years. The promising atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease therapies in the pipeline include Olpasiran (AMG 890), Ziltivekimab (COR 001), Obicetrapib (TA-8995), MK-0616, LIB003 (Lerodalcibep), Olezarsen, CSL112, Apabetalone (RVX-208), TQJ230 (pelacarsen), Milvexian (BMS-986177; JNJ-70033093), Zerlasiran (SLN360), and others.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Overview

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is a medical condition that causes arteries to constrict, limiting healthy blood flow to organs as well as the arms and legs. This causes heart attacks and strokes by obstructing blood flow to the heart or brain. ASCVD symptoms are not visible in the early stages and appear as the artery narrows, resulting in decreased blood flow. ASCVD symptoms may also differ depending on which artery is impacted and the amount of blood flow that is stopped. Angina, cold chills, dizziness, excessive weariness, shortness of breath, and heart palpitations are all common ASCVD symptoms. ASCVD is diagnosed based on a risk assessment as well as symptoms. ASCVD is often clinically diagnosed based on laboratory tests (LDL-C, HDL-C, triglycerides, apolipoprotein, hs-CRP, lipoprotein[a] measures); genotyping to investigate polymorphisms in contributing genes; and morphological examinations.

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 55 million diagnosed prevalent cases of ASCVD in the 7MM in 2022.

The United States has the highest number of diagnosed cases of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in males compared to females. In 2022, of all atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease cases, approximately 56% were male, while around 44% were female diagnosed with the condition.

The atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total ASCVD Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

ASCVD Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

ASCVD Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

ASCVD Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Treatment Market

ASCVD treatment aims to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events by addressing underlying causes such as high cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes with lifestyle changes, medications, and interventions, thereby improving blood vessel health, relieving symptoms, and improving overall cardiovascular well-being. The strategy for ASCVD treatment can vary depending on criteria such as the severity of the disease, the features of the particular patient, and their risk profile. In ASCVD treatment, a wide range of drug classes is used. These include statins that lower LDL cholesterol, antiplatelet agents like aspirin that prevent blood clotting, beta-blockers that reduce heart strain, ACE inhibitors/ARBs that regulate blood pressure, diuretics that control fluid balance, nitrates that dilate vessels, anticoagulants that prevent clots, ezetimibe that reduces cholesterol absorption, PCSK9 inhibitors that further lower LDL cholesterol, and diabetes medications that aid in blood sugar control, all of which addressing key factors contributing to ASCVD risk and promoting overall cardiovascular well-being.

Several non-generic medications for the treatment of ASCVD are currently available on the market, including LEQVIO (inclisiran), NEXLETOL/NILEMDO (bempedoic acid), NEXLIZET/NUSTENDI (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe), PRALUENT (alirocumab), XARELTO (rivaroxaban), and REPATHA (evolocumab). LEQVIO (inclisiran) was approved by the FDA for the treatment of ASCVD in 2021. It belongs to the PCSK9 inhibitor class, and its performance in lowering LDL cholesterol is promising for patients with familial hypercholesterolemia or ASCVD who have not achieved their goal LDL cholesterol levels with existing lipid-lowering medications; nevertheless, it has yet to be licensed in Japan.

Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies and Companies

Olpasiran (AMG 890): Amgen Inc.

Ziltivekimab (COR 001): Novo Nordisk A/S

Obicetrapib (TA-8995): NewAmsterdam Pharma

MK-0616: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

LIB003 (Lerodalcibep): LIB Therapeutics LLC

Olezarsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CSL112: CSL Behring

Apabetalone (RVX-208): Resverlogix Corp

TQJ230 (pelacarsen): Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Milvexian (BMS-986177; JNJ-70033093): Janssen Research & Development, LLC/Bristol-Myers Squibb

Zerlasiran (SLN360): Silence Therapeutics Plc

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Dynamics

The atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market dynamics are influenced by a range of drivers and barriers that shape its trajectory. Drivers of the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market include the growing global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the aging population, and unhealthy lifestyle habits such as poor diet and sedentary behavior. Advances in medical technologies, diagnostic tools, and therapeutic interventions have also played a pivotal role in driving atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market growth. Additionally, increasing awareness about the importance of early detection and management of ASCVD has led to greater demand for medical services and preventive measures.

However, several barriers challenge the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market's expansion. One significant barrier is the high cost associated with innovative treatments, medications, and surgical interventions. Limited access to quality healthcare services, particularly in low-income regions, hinders the effective management of ASCVD. Regulatory hurdles and the time-consuming drug approval process can impede the introduction of new therapies to the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease market. Moreover, patient non-compliance with prescribed treatments, lifestyle changes, and medication regimens presents a significant challenge in achieving optimal outcomes. Addressing these barriers requires collaborative efforts among healthcare providers, policymakers, researchers, and the pharmaceutical industry to ensure equitable access, cost-effective solutions, and effective preventive strategies in the fight against ASCVD.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market CAGR 2.2 % Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Size in 2022 USD 23 Billion Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Companies Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, NewAmsterdam Pharma, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., LIB Therapeutics LLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CSL Behring, Resverlogix Corp, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Silence Therapeutics Plc, and others Key Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Therapies Olpasiran (AMG 890), Ziltivekimab (COR 001), Obicetrapib (TA-8995), MK-0616, LIB003 (Lerodalcibep), Olezarsen, CSL112, Apabetalone (RVX-208), TQJ230 (pelacarsen), Milvexian (BMS-986177; JNJ-70033093), Zerlasiran (SLN360), and others

Scope of the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Key Insights 2. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Treatment and Management 7. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Analysis 12. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

