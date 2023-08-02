Atherosclerosis Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight | Leading Companies - CSL Behring, Novartis, Merck, Amgen, Ionis , BioMarin, AstraZeneca

The dynamics of the atherosclerosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Atherosclerosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, atherosclerosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Atherosclerosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the atherosclerosis market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

Every year, over 610,000 people in the United States die as a result of heart disease. That equates to 1 out of every 4 deaths. Coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death in the Western world, claiming the lives of about 370,000 individuals each year.

Leading atherosclerosis companies such as CSL Behring, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Amgen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NewAmsterdam Pharma, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd., and others are developing novel atherosclerosis drugs that can be available in the atherosclerosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel atherosclerosis drugs that can be available in the atherosclerosis market in the coming years. Some key therapies for atherosclerosis treatment include CSL300, Inclisiran, Ertugliflozin, Olpasiran, Olezarsen, Obicetrapib, Tetrahydrobiopterin, MEDI6570, GFH312, and others.

Atherosclerosis Overview

Atherosclerosis is a common cardiovascular disease that involves the buildup of fatty deposits, cholesterol, and other substances on the inner walls of arteries. Over time, these deposits can lead to the formation of plaque, which narrows and hardens the arteries, impeding the normal flow of blood. This condition is a significant cause of heart attacks, strokes, and other serious complications. The primary cause of atherosclerosis is believed to be a combination of lifestyle factors and genetic predisposition.

In its early stages, atherosclerosis often exhibits no noticeable symptoms. However, as the condition progresses and arterial blockages increase, various symptoms may arise. These can include chest pain or angina, shortness of breath, weakness, numbness in the limbs, and even sudden severe events like heart attacks or strokes, which are often the first sign of underlying atherosclerosis. Diagnosing atherosclerosis usually involves a combination of medical history review, physical examination, and diagnostic tests.

Atherosclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The atherosclerosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current atherosclerosis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The atherosclerosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Atherosclerosis Prevalent Cases

Total Atherosclerosis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Atherosclerosis Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Atherosclerosis Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Atherosclerosis Based on Affected Arteries

Atherosclerosis Treatment Market

The atherosclerosis treatment aims to slow down or halt the progression of the disease, alleviate symptoms, and reduce the risk of complications. Lifestyle modifications play a crucial role in managing atherosclerosis. This includes adopting a heart-healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, quitting smoking, and managing stress. Additionally, medications such as statins, which lower cholesterol levels, antiplatelet drugs, and blood pressure medications may be prescribed to control risk factors and prevent further plaque formation.

In some cases, interventional procedures like angioplasty or stent placement may be performed to open blocked arteries. Advanced cases might require surgical interventions such as bypass surgery. Atherosclerosis treatment often involves a combination of approaches tailored to the patient's specific needs, aiming to improve blood flow, reduce symptoms, and enhance overall cardiovascular health. Regular monitoring and close collaboration between patients and healthcare professionals are essential for effective management.

In recent years, significant advancements have been made in the field of atherosclerosis treatment, particularly in the realm of innovative therapies and targeted interventions. One such emerging approach is the use of monoclonal antibodies that can specifically target and reduce certain cholesterol particles, known as PCSK9 inhibitors. These medications have shown promising results in reducing LDL cholesterol levels, a primary culprit in atherosclerosis development.

Key Atherosclerosis Therapies and Companies

CSL300: CSL Behring

Inclisiran: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Ertugliflozin: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Olpasiran: Amgen

Olezarsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Obicetrapib: NewAmsterdam Pharma

Tetrahydrobiopterin: BioMarin Pharmaceutical

MEDI6570: AstraZeneca

GFH312: Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

Atherosclerosis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the atherosclerosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years. The prevalence of atherosclerosis continues to rise due to factors such as an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy dietary habits in many regions across the world. As a result, the demand for innovative diagnostic tools and treatment options to combat atherosclerosis is constantly increasing. The atherosclerosis market dynamics are also driven by a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare, prompting investments in research and development of cutting-edge therapies and drugs. Additionally, advancements in medical imaging technology and interventional procedures have played a crucial role in enhancing early detection and precise treatment of atherosclerosis.

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a surge in the development of novel drugs that target specific molecular pathways implicated in atherosclerosis, which promises more effective and personalized treatment approaches. Moreover, the increasing awareness about cardiovascular health among patients and healthcare professionals alike is fostering the adoption of preventive measures and lifestyle modifications to reduce the risk of atherosclerosis.

However, challenges persist in the atherosclerosis market dynamics, including stringent regulatory hurdles for new drug approvals and the high cost of advanced treatments. Competition among key atherosclerosis market players also influences pricing strategies and the accessibility of therapies, particularly in developing regions with limited healthcare resources.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Atherosclerosis Companies CSL Behring, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Amgen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NewAmsterdam Pharma, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, Zhejiang Genfleet Therapeutics Co., Ltd., and others Key Atherosclerosis Therapies CSL300, Inclisiran, Ertugliflozin, Olpasiran, Olezarsen, Obicetrapib, Tetrahydrobiopterin, MEDI6570, GFH312, and others

Scope of the Atherosclerosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Atherosclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Atherosclerosis current marketed and emerging therapies Atherosclerosis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Atherosclerosis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Atherosclerosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Atherosclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Atherosclerosis Market Key Insights 2. Atherosclerosis Market Report Introduction 3. Atherosclerosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Atherosclerosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Atherosclerosis Treatment and Management 7. Atherosclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Atherosclerosis Marketed Drugs 10. Atherosclerosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Atherosclerosis Market Analysis 12. Atherosclerosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

