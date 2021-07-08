ATEO Launches DAN - the Dynamic Ateo Network

A unique dedicated network to help you manage all your external ETD feeds.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEO Finance, a leading provider of post-Trade solutions for the Listed Derivatives space, is extremely pleased to announce the launch of Its Dynamic Ateo Network (DAN) offering.

DAN is the first dedicated network helping firms to manage all of the ETD feeds they maintain with external parties such as trade data, client's allocation instructions and confirmations, allowing operational and technology teams to free themselves from the usual constraints linked to client onboarding.

Fully hosted by ATEO, DAN allows firms to completely outsource the data feed management from external parties, maintain the firm's network integrity and security, and leverage ATEO's extensive expertise to guarantee a minimum turn around when onboarding new clients' feeds.

Jose Lopez, Director ATEO North America said: "Managing inbound and outbound data feeds on behalf of our customers has always been an integrant part of our work. Working very closely with our customers, it became very clear over the past few years that the ever-increasing pressure to better serve and retain clients, control costs and rely on a flexible platform able to adapt to multiple technological, market and regulatory changes, needed to be addressed. Our latest ATEO DAN service is the perfect answer to all those needs. DAN allows firms to be extremely responsive to their existing or new client's needs in terms of data integration, while controlling costs and minimizing resources usually dedicated to implement, maintain, and monitor multiple feeds across multiple clients and protocols.

This new ATEO service has been met with a huge success since its recent launch with the onboarding of several new clients across the world. We believe the number of ATEO and non-ATEO clients leveraging the DAN benefits will keep increasing significantly."

ABOUT ATEO FINANCE

ATEO Finance delivers post-Trade solutions for the Listed Derivative industry.

Since its inception in 2000, ATEO has been working hands in hands with its customers to bring the best solutions to the market though years of experience, our advanced technology solutions, and an unparalleled sense of service. Our solutions include an Order Management System, a Clearing and Matching system with extensive market connectivity, and a unique set of high performance gateways.

Today, the world's leading banks, trading houses, and professional traders rely on ATEO's technology and people.

