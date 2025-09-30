Atento Unveils New Brand Identity, Reinforcing Global Leadership in Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO)

The new visual identity underscores the maturity of its BTO strategy and its focus on technology solutions that democratize AI in customer experience.

More than 150 clients are already leveraging Atento's BTO model to accelerate business transformation through people-driven technology solutions.

MADRID, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer experience management and business transformation outsourcing services (CXM/BTO), and an industry leader, has taken a bold step forward by unveiling a refreshed brand identity and narrative that reflects its position as the global leader in the Business Transformation Outsourcing (BTO) model: Augmented by AI. Driven by people.

Atento’s new visual identity

This initiative reinforces Atento's commitment to driving customer experience (CX) transformation in an increasingly technological-driven landscape. With a refreshed look and a sharper value proposition, the new brand signals more than a design change: it represents a clear statement of leadership, innovation, and forward vision. Atento positions itself as the strategic partner that brings together technology, consulting, and people to deliver solutions that create real impact on business performance.

"Our new identity is a powerful statement about where we're headed as a company: a future where we transform experiences, simplify complexity, and lead technological change alongside our clients. By doing so, we help companies thrive in dynamic and highly demanding markets, democratizing access to advanced technological solutions while always keeping the human touch," said Pablo Sánchez, CMO of Atento.

With this evolution, Atento strengthens its purpose: to make CX technology more accessible, more human, and more transformative. The new visual identity and corporate narrative reflect a company that not only supports its clients through their challenges but also empowers them to lead in their own industries.

"We are ready to make a tangible difference in the global market, building a legacy of innovation and success. Our BTO model is the natural evolution of years of experience, innovation, and close partnerships with our clients," added the executive.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer experience management and business process outsourcing services ("CXM BTO") in Latin America and one of the top providers worldwide. Atento is also one of the main providers of CXM BTO nearshoring services for companies operating in the United States. Since 1999, the Company has developed its business model in 17 countries, employing more than 90,000 people.

