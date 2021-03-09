Atento's Next Generation Services Acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Clients Deliver Differentiated Customer Experiences

NGS comprise three main offerings: high value voice (HVV), integrated multichannel (IM), and automated back office (ABO). Through high value voice, it provides skilled and trained agents, assisted by technologies such as AI, robotic process automation (RPA), and analytics. These services solve complex problems to create an enhanced end-user experience. The integrated multichannel includes a full range of orchestrated and integrated digital channels that ensure consistently high levels of CX by preserving the interaction's context, regardless of the number of contacts or channels used by the client. Automated back office goes beyond front-end customer processes and automates the back office so clients can provide end-to-end CX.

"Atento continuously invests in AI, speech analytics, natural language processing (NPL), automatic learning, and virtual assistants to create a high-value self-service ecosystem for clients," said Juan Manuel González, Research Director. "Although several leading CX enablers use similar technologies, Atento stands out for deploying AI and other cognitive tools to offer sentiment analysis and provide context to customer interactions. Furthermore, it applies data science to improve business outcomes and employee productivity."

Another distinctive quality of Atento is its approach towards innovation. It became ISO 56002-certified for innovation management in July 2020, making it the first company in the customer relationship sector to earn this distinction. Going forward, it aims to make operational improvements to accelerate the transformation of core operations and optimize costs. It will also focus on leveraging strategic partnerships to expand within high-growth verticals like retail, eCommerce, technology, and healthcare.

"In the medium to long term, Atento plans to continue innovating in key strategic areas, such as providing products and services powered by customer analytics and data, self-service solutions, and improved service tools for mobile customer service. It will also encourage customers to adopt AI to harness personalization and blend new technologies such as Blockchain and IoT into the customer journey," noted González. "Overall, its solutions enable clients across industries to employ CX as a differentiator and strengthen their brands."

