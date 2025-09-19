Atento Mexico expands its Senior Talent and Young Talent programs

The Company continues to drive career opportunities that integrate experience and youth through programs that foster employability, ongoing training, and career growth in diverse teams.

MADRID, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento, Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business transformation process outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services, reinforces its commitment to generational diversity in employment with the expansion of its senior and junior talent attraction and development programs.

Proof of this is the Age Friendly certification that Atento Mexico has obtained and that accredits its policies to promote the employment of professionals over 50 years of age. The company promotes job opportunities that allow taking advantage of the accumulated experience of this group, generating more diverse and resilient teams. In addition, more than 91% of Atento's contracts are indefinite, which favors the job stability of senior profiles and their long-term permanence in the organization.

Boosting youth employability

On the other hand, Atento has increased its programs for the incorporation of young professionals. Proof of this is their data, where about 43% of their workforce in Mexico is under 30 years old. The company has established itself as a gateway to the labor market since a high percentage of its employees access their first job through Atento, which combines initial training programs with development programs.

The care of the teams is also reflected in the high employee retention rates, the result of a strategy that combines continuous training, internal mobility and generational diversity programs. In 2024, Atento Mexico invested more than 4.6 million hours of training, an effort that resulted in more than 4,900 internal promotions worldwide.

Generational diversity as a value

Age diversity is part of the 'Generations' pillar of its global Diversity and Inclusion programme. The coexistence of junior and senior profiles not only contributes to the transmission of knowledge within the company, but also strengthens the corporate culture and the commitment of the teams.

For Patricia Valdés, Human Resources Director at Atento Mexico, "At At Atento we believe that generational diversity is a strategic value. Senior talent brings experience and knowledge that is imperative, while younger profiles bring new ideas and energy. The combination of the two is what allows us to innovate and remain a benchmark in the customer experience. "

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BTO") services in Latin America and one of the leading providers globally. It is also one of the leading providers of nearshoring BTO CRM services for businesses operating in the United States. For more information, visit www.atento.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400520/5492883/Atento_logo.jpg