Atento consolidates its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment in 2023 with advances and new initiatives to ensure a sustainable and equitable future

The company's new ESG report shows a decrease in its carbon footprint by 32.6% since 2020 and a reduction in Scope 1 emissions by 11.65%

Atento's commitment to the professional development of its employees has been reflected in more than 43 million hours invested in training, 25% more than in 2022

MADRID, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and an industry leader in Latin America, has presented the results of its 2023 ESG Report, highlighting significant progress in environmental, social and governance matters. These achievements are part of the company's strategy to build a more sustainable and equitable future, putting people at the center and harnessing the potential of technology to continue towards responsible leadership of the BTO market.

Committed to a greener present and future

The data in the report reveals a constant reduction in the company's carbon footprint, thanks to initiatives such as the Atento Work at Home Agent (WAHA) remote work program, the optimization of energy consumption and the promotion of renewable energies. In this regard, on its way to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, the company reduced its emissions by a total of 32.63% in the last 3 years, reducing Scope 1 emissions by 11.65%, reducing electricity consumption by 5% compared to 2022 and betting on clean energy, with 60% of its total energy consumption coming from renewable sources.

"At Atento, our commitment to ESG actions is firm and reflected in all our operations. The results achieved in 2023 in areas such as the environment and the implementation of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are a sign of our efforts to build a better future in our CX sector. In this regard, through technological innovation and the empowerment of our employees, we are building a more humane and responsible sector," says Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento.

In addition, Atento has intensified its efforts in waste management and the digitalization of processes, getting closer and closer to its goal of eliminating paper. Thus, last year the company reduced the consumption of this asset by 17.8%, registering its lowest figure since the report was prepared.

Employees at the center: diversity and inclusion as an inherent commitment to Atento

Atento's commitment to people is a fundamental pillar of its corporate culture, which is why the results around diversity and inclusion play a very relevant role in the ESG 2023 report. In this regard, Atento maintains a female representation of 65% in its workforce, with 50.97% in management positions. This commitment to professional development is also evidenced by 4,752 internal promotions, 91.9% of permanent contracts and more than 43.1 million hours invested in training, 25% more than in 2022.

Since its inception, Atento has fostered a culture of diversity and inclusion, based on its global policy to promote equal opportunities and respect for all its employees. In addition to having a Global Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Atento has continued to promote initiatives such as the DNA program, designed to create a more inclusive work environment. In addition, it has developed specific actions for various groups, including the LGTBIQ+ community, with spaces for dialogue and promotion of jobs or dedicated to women, through programs such as JAQI in Chile, aimed at promoting women's autonomy and empowerment, or the reporting and support channel, Dona Lila. It has also continued to promote initiatives around people of different races and ethnicities, with new actions such as the Move Challenge, which had a participation of 237 people. This year, the company also went a step further by launching its first global blood donation campaign, which had more than 700 contributors in the first half of 2023.

"These collective actions have positioned Atento as a leader in our sector, setting a benchmark for ESG practices. We are determined to maintain this leadership, continuously striving for excellence and innovation on our path to sustainability and equity," adds Pablo Sánchez, global head of ESG and CMO of Atento.

Emphasis on commitment to ethics, transparency and the protection of Human Rights

Aligned with its corporate values, Atento has always prioritized governance with actions such as its adherence to the United Nations Global Compact since 2011. The company has a robust compliance framework that includes a Global Compliance Committee, integrity policies with anti-corruption guidelines, a confidential whistleblowing channel and training programs in business ethics. In addition, Atento abides by NIST cybersecurity principles, ensuring information protection and data privacy.

The results of the new report highlight how Atento continues to implement its ESG strategy with the aim of positively impacting its employees, customers and society. Through ongoing collaboration and commitment, the company ensures that its ESG efforts continue to position it as a leader in the industry, in line with its commitment and vast experience in technological innovation to redefine the future of the CX sector.

