Atento Celebrates Continued Innovation with Fourth Consecutive ISO 56002 Certification

The company was the first in the sector to obtain the certification and remains at the forefront, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and striving for leadership in BTO.

Over 3,000 employees across more than 50 campaigns in 17 countries have participated in various idea generation initiatives, fostering bottom-up innovation and creativity.

SÃO PAULO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento, a global leader in customer relationship management and business transformation process outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and the industry leader in Latin America, proudly announces that it has maintained the ISO 56002 certification for the fourth consecutive year. This milestone underscores Atento's dedication to innovation management.

As the first company in the customer relations industry to earn this prestigious certification, Atento continues to lead the way in innovation. The ISO 56002 recertification validates the maturity of Atento's innovation processes and its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement. By fostering an environment that promotes creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and experimentation, Atento keeps the customer at the heart of all its decisions, developing innovative solutions that meet evolving needs and expectations.

"ISO 56002 reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Eduardo Aguirre, Chief Transformation Officer and Global CIO of Atento. "Our culture of innovation is key to Atento's ongoing success and our pursuit of BTO leadership. We are proud of our progress and remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation."

Atento has reinforced its innovation journey through several core pillars, establishing itself as a benchmark in transforming processes, services, products, and organizational culture. In recent years, over 3,000 employees have participated in over 50 Atento Ideas campaigns, a program designed to encourage idea generation and development across the company. These initiatives aim to enhance customer experience, operational efficiency, and the overall employee experience.

During this period, Atento also hosted over 50 workshops and events focused on innovation and creativity in the 17 countries where it operates. The company developed numerous MVPs (Minimum Viable Products) and prototypes, validating ideas and generating new, often disruptive, products.

"We believe that innovation is essential to our success and is critical for driving business growth," concluded Aguirre. "We will continue to break barriers and drive strategic innovation to transform business processes, achieve operational efficiency, and ensure continuous evolution."

Learn more about innovation at Atento at https://atento.com/en/innovation-hub/https://atento.com/pb/innovation-hub/

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business transformation outsourcing ("CRM BTO") services in Latin America and as one of the global leaders. Furthermore, Atento ranks as a top provider of nearshoring CRM BTO services for US-based companies. Since its inception in 1999, the company has expanded its business model across 17 countries, employing 110,000+ people. Serving over 400 clients, Atento delivers a broad spectrum of CRM BTO services across multiple channels. The majority of Atento's clients include multinational corporations across telecommunications, banking and financial services, healthcare, retail, and government sectors. In recent years, Atento has earned accolades for its excellence from various industry analysts globally, including Everest, Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, and ISG. Forbes recognized it as one of the 100 best companies to work for in Spain in 2023, while Great Place to Work® has consistently ranked it among the top 25 companies to work for worldwide. Atento has also distinguished itself as the first company in the sector worldwide to secure the ISO 56002 Innovation Management Certification for three consecutive years. For more information, visit www.atento.com

