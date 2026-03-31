Atamis Achieves B Corp Certification, Marking Milestone in Responsible Procurement Technology

CARDIFF, United Kingdom , March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atamis, a leading UK provider of procurement software to the public and private sectors, has announced that it has achieved Certified B Corporation status following a period of assessment and improvement across the business.

The certification, awarded by global non-profit B Lab, recognises companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Businesses are assessed across governance, workers, community, environment and customers, and must demonstrate a commitment to balancing profit with purpose.

There are over 2,600 certified B Corps in the UK, the movement is growing rapidly. However, the B Corp status is still relatively rare within the software sector, and even rarer within procurement technology.

For Atamis, the certification reflects a long-term commitment to building a business that supports not only its clients' outcomes, but also wider societal impact.

"We know procurement sits right at the heart of how organisations deliver value - economically, socially and environmentally. That's why I'm so proud that as a procurement technology provider, we hold ourselves to the same standards our clients are working towards". Helen Evans, Atamis CEO (Interim).

Atamis' software supports organisations across government, healthcare, utilities and regulated industries, helping them drive value through their procurement operations. From driving collaboration with key suppliers to visualising and managing procurement pipelines, Atamis delivers tailored solutions that empower procurement to improve efficiency.

The company's journey to B Corp certification involved a comprehensive review of its operations, policies and governance, alongside the introduction of new initiatives to strengthen its impact across environmental sustainability, employee wellbeing and community engagement.

As organisations increasingly look to align procurement with broader ESG and sustainability objectives, Atamis' certification positions it as a partner that not only enables responsible procurement but operates with those principles itself.

About Atamis

Atamis is a leading UK-based source-to-contract procurement software provider that increases efficiencies throughout the strategic sourcing cycle. A flexible end-to-end solution, allowing clients to build a tailored package from a portfolio of Apps, Enhancers & Integrations. From Tender Management to Contract Management, Pipeline Management to Supplier Relationship Management - our solutions are built for our clients' needs.

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