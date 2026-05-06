ATA Celebrates 30 Years of Impact with Launch of Omni Connect, Transforming Supply Chain Orchestration

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA marks its 30th anniversary, reflecting three decades of partnership and execution across global supply chains, supporting manufacturers, suppliers, and logistics partners.

As supply chains become more fragmented and interdependent, ATA is introducing Omni Connect, a supplier network orchestration platform designed to unify and optimize multi-tier supply chain ecosystems.

Omni Connect by ATA: Digital Supply Chain Platform Overview for Supplier Network Orchestration and End-to-End Execution Speed Speed

Leadership Perspective: A Vision for Modern Supply Chains

"For 30 years, ATA has built its business around a simple idea: supply chains do not win on movement alone, they win on control, coordination, and trust. Today, companies are managing more fragmented networks and greater risk across tiers they often cannot fully see, and that is where disruptions become costly. Omni Connect is our answer to that challenge. It brings real-time orchestration, accountability, and alignment across entire supplier ecosystems, backed by the white-glove operational discipline that defines ATA. While we continue to evolve through technology, our commitment to our customers, partners, and team remains constant. Thirty years in, we are just getting started." — Matt Goker, CEO at ATA

From Fragmentation to Coordinated Execution

This shift reflects how ATA has approached supply chains for three decades.

Modern supply chains are under pressure not because companies lack data, but because supplier networks are fragmented.

Approximately 65% of manufacturers lack visibility beyond Tier 1 suppliers, while only about 30% have multi-tier visibility. More than 50% of disruptions originate in Tier 2 and Tier 3 networks. Businesses can lose up to 8% of annual revenue due to supply chain disruptions, while manual supplier onboarding can take 30 to 45 days and cost up to $35,000 per supplier.

This is the hidden cost of fragmentation. It builds over time through missed updates, delayed responses, and disconnected systems that push teams into reactive decision-making.

Most organizations try to improve performance step-by-step. They optimize freight and gain incremental savings. They refine inventory and unlock marginal efficiency. They onboard suppliers one at a time and slowly improve coordination.

But the model remains linear, and eventually it reaches its limit.

Omni Connect redefines that model.

Instead of managing isolated functions, Omni Connect connects suppliers, manufacturers, and logistics partners into a single, synchronized network and source of truth, where orders, bookings, shipments, and supplier actions are aligned in real time across every tier.

Omni Connect: Unified Supplier Network Orchestration Platform

Teams operate from one system that combines full order lifecycle control, booking and procurement workflows, and shipment execution, enhanced by part-level visibility that allows organizations to track individual components across suppliers, factories, and deliveries for more precise planning and production alignment.

This environment is supported by a built-in collaboration layer where suppliers and buyers can communicate, update progress, and take action, eliminating friction and ensuring full transparency. Every action, update, and decision is tracked, creating a complete audit trail that strengthens accountability and operational control across the network.

Unlike software-only solutions, Omni Connect brings together a powerful supply chain orchestration platform with ATA's world-class, white-glove operations experts. This hybrid model accelerates supplier onboarding, enables structured supplier engagement, and ensures continuity across day-to-day operations while supporting long-term network scalability.

Omni Connect is further powered by real-time data synchronization across ERP systems and enterprise platforms through an integration-first architecture. On top of this foundation, predictive insights identify risks early, while prescriptive recommendations and automated workflows enable teams to take immediate action before disruptions escalate.

As more suppliers, carriers, and data are connected, the system becomes stronger. Visibility deepens, insights improve, and execution accelerates.

Value compounds across the network as adoption scales.

This marks the shift from incremental savings to exponential performance, where every new connection increases the intelligence, coordination, and resilience of the entire supply chain.

This approach is already delivering results in complex, real-world environments.

Case Study: Real-World Execution with Omni Connect

A global manufacturing organization and one of the world's largest agricultural machinery manufacturers, both operating across multiple plants and complex cross-border networks, faced fragmented supply chain execution. Coordination across suppliers, forwarders, carriers, and customs brokers relied heavily on emails and calls, limiting visibility and making KPI tracking difficult. In phased pilots using live production data, Omni Connect unified orders, suppliers, and shipments into a single operational environment, demonstrating end-to-end visibility and coordinated execution across the network.

The platform delivered core capabilities, including order management, part-level visibility, supplier onboarding, and real-time shipment tracking, reducing reliance on manual processes and disconnected workflows. Suppliers, carriers, and partners were onboarded through streamlined processes that accelerated adoption while reducing time and cost. As onboarding progressed, visibility extended beyond Tier 1 into Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers, while communication, documentation, and milestones moved into one system, enabling faster decisions and earlier issue detection. Customer feedback was highly positive, highlighting the intuitive interface, single source of truth, improved reporting and collaboration, and strong confidence in scaling across additional suppliers and use cases. The result is proactive execution, stronger alignment across partners, and full control over supply chain performance.

Omni Connect – Impact at a Glance:

Impact may vary based on implementation scope, network maturity, and operating environment.

80% faster supplier onboarding (30-45 days → 1-2 weeks)

90% reduction in onboarding costs (Est. $35K → $2,400)

Single source of truth across orders, shipments, and suppliers

Multi-tier visibility beyond Tier 1

Up to 60% reduction in disruptions

Up to 50%+ reduction in manual processes and emails

Up to 8% revenue loss mitigation

10-15% freight cost reduction through optimization

99%+ on-time delivery performance

Up to 5% increase in gross margins

20% reduction in inventory carrying costs

50% reduction in stockout and line-down events

Looking Ahead

The launch of Omni Connect reflects ATA's continued investment in advancing global supply chain execution and its commitment to customers and partners worldwide.

ATA remains focused on pushing the boundaries of supplier network orchestration, combining technology with the human expertise that has defined its success for three decades.

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