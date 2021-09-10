At the China Forum of Macfrut 2021 With the Project The European Art of Taste Mediterranean Fruit and Vegetable Productions are Presented to the Asian Market

RIMINI, Italy, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Day, the event organized by the Macfrut fair in Rimini in collaboration with the Chinese Agricultural Trade Promotion Center, has been the occasion for The European Art of Taste, the three-year project funded by the European Union and CSO to promote the consumption of Italian fruit and vegetables in China, Japan and Taiwan, organizing a webinar to present the project companies to over 111 Asian companies and professionals in the sector.

After the introduction by Gianpaolo Bruno (ICE Bejing), Laura Stocchi and Luca Mari (CSO), the event of The European Art of Taste then hosted the interventions by Renzo Balestri for Apofruit, Iulia Iordache of KingFruit, Federico Milanese from Jingold, Reen Nordin for Origine Group and Kevin Auyeung of RK Growers, very important companies in European fruit and vegetable production. All the companies showed and described the excellence of their products, focusing on the varietal compositions, the production areas and the high standards of cultivation, harvesting and distribution.

The meetings organized for China Day took place exclusively online, supported by the presence of virtual stands in which companies had the chance to present themselves and organize meetings with other exhibitors and buyers.

Trade trends confirm the importance and interest of trade between Europe and Asia, with China importing Italian agricultural products 108.1 billion dollars and 38.39 billion dollars of exportations between January and June 2021 according to the general administration of Chinese customs. In this area, fruit and vegetables recorded significant growth, with growth of + 23.6% for fruit and + 22.2% for vegetables. These data confirm the interest of Asian consumers in the varietal discovery and quality of Italian products including oranges, kiwis, processed fruit and vegetables and tomato puree, made Italy, together with China, among the leaders of the world market. This collaboration is increasingly crucial in for the period and lays the foundations for a solid and fruitful collaboration for the future.

The European Art of Taste project will continue to promote the masterpieces of Italian nature and art throughout 2021, involving consumers, journalists and professionals in incoming, in-store events and fairs.

For more information and details:

www.europeanartoftaste.com

www.europeanartoftaste.ch

Press office:

RP Circuiti Multimedia

info@rpcircuiti.it

SOURCE The European Art of Taste