At CARG 150.4%, Global 6G Market Size to hit USD 40.99 Billion by 2032, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, Global 6G Market is Estimated to Touch USD 1.04 Billion in 2028 and is expected to reach USD 40.99 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 150.4% over the Forecast Period.

Global 6G Market Size, Trends, Competitive, and Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2022-2032- Soaring massive developments and increasing advancements in the next-generation networks are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the Global 6G Market . 6G Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Device {Mobile Devices, IoT, Edge-Computing Devices, Networking Devices, Others}, Communication Infrastructure {Wireless, Fixed}, By End-Use (Consumer, Industrial, Enterprise) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2032.

Scope of The 6G Market Report:

A conceptual wireless network mobile communication technology which is well-known as the sixth-generation mobile communication technology i.e., 6G. It is basically the successor to 5G cellular technology. In telecommunications, 6G is presently under development for wireless communications technologies encouraging cellular data networks. To support one microsecond-latency communication is one of the aims of the 6G internet. 6G networks are expected to provide more diverse capabilities than their predecessors and are more than likely to encourage applications beyond recent mobile applications, such as virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The global 6G market encountered several growth obstacles owing to the covid-19 outbreak and has shown mixed impact on the market. Furthermore, the 6G market has been slightly hindered by a halt in the supply chain, and many more factors. Nonetheless, growing developments in IoT and digitalization have optimistically impacted the growth of the 6G market.

6G Companies Focusing In this Report:

Apple Inc.

Nokia Corporation

AT&T Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Google LLC

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

LG Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Sony Corporation

among others

Recent Development:

News: Samsung Collaborated with Korea University to Nurture 6G Talent: On January 17th, 2022; Samsung Electronics collaborated with Korea University to establish a department dedicated to the research and development of next-generation technologies such as 6G.

AT&T, Samsung, Qualcomm help Launch 6G Research Center at University of Texas: On July 8th, 2021; The University of Texas at Austin launched a 6G research center with the support of major wireless industry players, including AT&T, Samsung and Qualcomm.

LG Electronics Gearing up to Develop 6G Technology: On December 23rd, 2021; LG Electronics announced to demonstrate the results of its R&D efforts towards 6G communications at Korea Science & Technology Fair 2021, which is held at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

6G is too early in the development phase to have factual information on its technologies or its capabilities. Even as brand-new 5G technology has still to create a foothold across the world, the U.S. and China already are running to improve the further step in high-speed communications: "a 6G network". The proliferating development and adoption of 6G across the world are one of the leading factors fueling market growth worldwide. For example; in accordance with South China Morning Post, in January 2022, China claimed to have made a breakthrough in 6G mobile technology. On February 1st, 2022; Vietnam is focusing on the development of 6G to get ahead of the improvement curve and improve its digital infrastructure with emphasis on Cloud Computing, Digital Platform, and As Service. Apart from the above instances, Telecom tech developers from Japan and Finland had proposed to work collaboratively on the improvement of 6G technologies. Manifold companies, governments, and businesses are concentrating on the development of 6G. Such enormous new advancements are anticipated to boost the overall growth of the 6G market globally.

Reginal Analysis:

Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 34.8% in the global 6G market owing to the huge presence of key players, government initiatives, and many more factors in this region. The U.S. is behind the curve when it arrives to promote the next generation of communication technologies. Executives from AT&T and Ericsson had been voted to lead a US industry body's endeavor to establish North America as a leader in 6G networks. In October 2020, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) launched a "Next G Alliance", an alliance containing Ericsson, AT&T, Telus, T-Mobile, Verizon, Samsung, Microsoft, and others that "will advance North American mobile technology leadership in 6G and outside over the next decade. All the above factors are expected to foster the growth of the global 6G market in this region in the future.

The Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in the global 6G market due to the increasing emphasis on satellite communication and advancements in this field in this region. China has introduced the world's first 6G test satellite into orbit which is significantly making the market in demand. For example; on November 6th, 2020, China successfully launched an experimental test satellite for 6G technology into orbit with candidates, along with around 12 other satellites, using a Long March 6 launch vehicle rocket. Also, the Minister for Communication of India announced that India is looking to launch 6G Tech by 2024. However, 6G networks are proficient in offering high-speed network access by developing a higher frequency spectrum; high throughput satellite communication services are also implemented to attain pervasive coverage in remote and isolated areas. China is considered responsible for almost half a percentage of the global 6G patent filings followed by other countries.

On Special Requirement 6G Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

˙Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

