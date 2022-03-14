At CAGR of 5.6% Global Mosquito Repellent Market |2022-2028| Deployment, Application, End-User| Rapid Growth up to USD 10.9 Billion: Industry Size, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mosquito Repellent Market has generated $6.9 billion in value in 2021 and is likely to reach 10.9 billion by the end of 2028, with a healthy CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The report presents a brief analysis of the current performance of the market at the global level. It highlights growth factor restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market. Additionally, it mentions the recent developments along with geographical and competitive market dynamics.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Mosquito Repellent Market By Type (Mat, Vaporizer, Spray, Cream & Oil, Coil, and Others), By Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Independent Stores, and Supermarket), By Afterbite Type, (Roll-On, Gel, Balm, Lotion), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Overview

Mosquito repellent is a chemical substance used on clothing, skin, and other surfaces to prevent the landing of mosquitoes on those surfaces. Mosquito repellents are segregated into different chemical classes named plant-derived oils like oil of citronella & oil of lemon eucalyptus and synthetic chemicals like picaridin and DEET. Mosquito repellents are widely used globally to prevent mosquitoes from biting. These products are generally available in the market in different forms, including vaporizers, oils, coils, creams, and aerosols.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted most of the industries as supply chains were disturbed and manufacturing & production came to a halt. But the global mosquito repellent market showed a positive growth trajectory during the pandemic as it was recognized as an essential commodity. Thereby, it remained active during the period. Also, populations all across the globe became very much aware of their health. Therefore, the pandemic period indicated a positive growth trajectory in the global market in the forthcoming years.

Industry Dynamics:

Mosquito Repellent Market: Growth Drivers

Growing urbanization and world population is likely to drive the growth of global market

The global mosquito repellent market is constantly growing in revenue and volume on account of various factors like growing urbanization, constantly increasing world population, and others. Additionally, the presence of different epidemics like Zika, dengue, yellow fever, etc., emphasized the importance of mosquito repellents globally. Apart from the urban areas, the growing awareness regarding these epidemics and ill effects of mosquito biting in suburb and rural areas is further penetrating the products deep into the roots of society. However, such a landscape has made mosquito repellent not a generalized product but an essential commodity in the global market today. Growing initiatives by the government are also encouraging people to take preventive measures to avoid mosquito-caused diseases in society, thereby lowering the burden on the public healthcare system.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Restraints

Usage of pesticides in the product is likely to restrain the growth of the global market

Many mosquito repellent products are packed with DEET and cyfluthrin, which are considered common pesticides. Large doses of these pesticides can lead to skin irritation, headaches, stiffness in joints, skin blisters, memory loss, seizures, and shortness of breath. Thereby people are avoiding these products, which in turn will hamper the growth of the market.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Opportunities

Growing demand for herbal and plant-based mosquito repellent is likely to create several lucrative growth opportunities in global market.

Due to the growing ill effects of chemical-based mosquito repellents on the skin, people are switching towards herbal and organic plant-based mosquito repellents. Therefore, manufacturers are also propelling research development activities to come up with effective herbal skin-friendly mosquito repellents. However, this initiative is likely to open several new avenues in the market, thereby generating huge volume in the forthcoming years.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Challenges

Government regulation on using certain ingredients in the product is a huge challenge in the global market.

There are strict rules and regulations regarding the usage of ingredients in mosquito repellent products; therefore, it has emerged as a key challenge to the manufacturers in the global market.

List of Key Players of Mosquito Repellent Market:

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Sawyer Products Inc.

Herbal Strategi

Genesis Group

AoGrand Group

PelGar International

Jyothy Labs Limited

Dabur India Ltd.

3M Company

Company Natura & Co Holding SA

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Mosquito Repellent Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Mosquito Repellent Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.6% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Mosquito Repellent Market was valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 10.9 billion by 2028.

Growing awareness among people regarding the requirement for insect and mosquito repellents in the region.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Mosquito Repellent Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Mosquito Repellent Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Mosquito Repellent Market Industry?

What segments does the Mosquito Repellent Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Mosquito Repellent Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 6.9 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 10.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.6% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Sawyer Products, Inc., Herbal Strategi, Genesis Group, AoGrand Group, PelGar International, Jyothy Labs Limited, Dabur India Ltd., 3M Company, Natura & Co Holding SA, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/890

Mosquito Repellent Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global mosquito repellent market can be segmented into the repellent spray, distribution channel, after bite type, and region.

By repellent spray, the market can be segmented into the mat, vaporizers, cream & oil, coil, and spray.

By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into e-commerce, independent stores, and supermarkets.

By afterbite type, the market can be segmented into roll-on, gel, balm, and lotion.

Recent Developments:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, in August 2019 , said to invest USD 130 million to increase production at its facility in Kentucky , US. The company is expected to invest in a new bottle production area at the facility.

Natura &Co said to acquire Avon Products, Inc. in January 2020 to create the fourth-largest beauty group in the world. With this strategy, the company aims to capture a larger consumer space by introducing beauty products to over 200 million consumers globally through multiple channels and touchpoints.

Regional Dominance:

Fast-growing population poses a huge need for these products in order to lower the burden on public healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global mosquito repellent market due to the growing awareness among people regarding the requirement for insect and mosquito repellents in the region. Also, the fast-growing population poses a huge need for these products in order to lower the burden on public healthcare infrastructure. The risk and incidence of deaths are increasing due to the different diseases caused by mosquitoes. Therefore such a landscape is likely to promote the adoption of mosquito trap lines in the region.

Global Mosquito Repellent Market is segmented as follows:

Mosquito Repellent Market: By Repellent Spray Outlook (2022-2028)

Mat

Vaporizers

Cream & oil

Coil

Spray

Mosquito Repellent Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

E-commerce

Independent stores

Supermarkets

Mosquito Repellent Market: By Afterbite Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Roll-on

Gel

Balm

Lotion

Mosquito Repellent Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Retail

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Other

Mosquito Repellent Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

