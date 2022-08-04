At CAGR of 5.5%, Global Spinal implants and surgical devices Market Size & Share 2022 - 2028 | Projected to Surpass at USD 17254.7 Million: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global spinal implants and surgical devices market was worth around USD 12,513.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 17254.7 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the spinal implants and surgical devices market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the spinal implants and surgical devices market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Spinal implants and surgical devices Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Spinal implants and surgical devices Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.5 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Spinal implants and surgical devices Market was valued approximately USD 12,513.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 17254.7 Million by 2028.

Asia Pacific region leads the global spinal implants and surgical devices market and is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR of all regions.

region leads the global spinal implants and surgical devices market and is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR of all regions. India and China are expected to be the most lucrative market for spinal implants and surgical devices manufacturers over the forecast period owing to rising investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure of these countries.

and are expected to be the most lucrative market for spinal implants and surgical devices manufacturers over the forecast period owing to rising investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure of these countries. North America is also expected to show beneficial opportunities owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies by healthcare providers and government. The United States is projected to be the most lucrative market in this region.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Spinal implants and surgical devices Market By Product (Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices, Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Spinal Decompression Devices, Non-Fusion Devices, Spine Bone Stimulators), By Type of Surgery (Open Surgeries, Minimally Invasive Surgeries), By End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Spinal implants and surgical devices Market: Overview

Spinal implants and surgical devices are used in the treatment of spine injuries and spine disorders and are crucial to their treatment procedures. There has been an increase in instances of spine disorders over the past few years and this has majorly driven the demand for spinal implants and surgical devices and is expected to be the same for the forecast period.

Lifestyle disorders and an increasingly sedentary lifestyle have been deemed as the major cause for increasing instances of spinal diseases and this is expected to majorly drive the spinal implants and surgical devices market potential over the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population will also boost the spinal implants and surgical devices market potential.

However, the high costs of these spinal implants and surgical devices and the unsurety of the credibility of treatment via these are expected to have a hindering effect on the global spinal implants and surgical devices market through 2028.

Industry Dynamics:

Spinal implants and surgical devices Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing Instances of Spinal Disorders.

Spinal diseases and spinal disorders have seen a substantial rise in recent times and this has propelled the demand for spinal implants and surgical devices. The spinal implants and surgical devices market is expected to be benefitted from the growing geriatric population as well which is more prone to spinal injuries due to weak bones. The increasing availability of treatment procedures and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to boost the spinal implants and surgical devices market potential over the forecast period.

Restraints: High Costs to Restrain growth.

Spinal implants and surgical devices are usually priced at a higher price point and this is expected to hinder the spinal implants and surgical devices adoption over the forecast period. Moreover, uncertainty in treatment success is also expected to have a negative impact on the spinal implants and surgical devices market potential. Spinal implants and surgical devices companies are focusing on solving this issue to boost revenue generation potential through 2028.

Global Spinal implants and surgical devices Market: Segmentation

The global spinal implants and surgical devices market is segregated based on product, type of surgery, end user, and region.

By End user, the spinal implants and surgical devices market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others. The hospital segment is anticipated to hold a dominant outlook over the forecast period owing to the rising number of spinal surgeries being performed in hospital environments.

List of Key Players of Spinal implants and surgical devices Market:

Laboratories

B. Braun (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

Boston Scientific

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Exactech Inc. (Choice Spine)

Globus Medical Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Nuvasive Inc. (Smith & Nephew Plc)

Orthofix Medical Inc.

RTI Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 12,513.9 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 17254.7 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Laboratories, B. Braun (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Exactech Inc. (Choice Spine), Globus Medical Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive Inc. (Smith & Nephew Plc), Orthofix Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2333

Recent Developments

In 2020 – Medtronic a leading name in healthcare industry announced the acquisition of Stimgenics a United States based medical company that is responsible for pioneering novel spinal cord stimulation (SCS).

Regional Dominance:

Growth of the instrumentation market.

Asia Pacific region leads the global spinal implants and surgical devices market and is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR of all regions. Increasing cases of spinal injuries and spinal disorders, rising development of healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investments in research and development of spinal implants and surgical devices are major factors that will boost the spinal implants and surgical devices market potential through 2028. Increasing awareness for spine treatments and the rising availability of spine treatments will also influence spinal implants and surgical devices market growth. India and China are expected to be the most lucrative market for spinal implants and surgical devices manufacturers over the forecast period owing to rising investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure of these countries.

The market for spinal implants and surgical devices in North America is also expected to show beneficial opportunities owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies by healthcare providers and government. The United States is projected to be the most lucrative market in this region.

Global Spinal implants and surgical devices Market is segmented as follows:

Spinal implants and surgical devices Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices

Cervical Fusion Devices

Spine Biologics

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Spinal Decompression Devices

Non-Fusion Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators

Spinal implants and surgical devices Market: By Type of Surgery Outlook (2022-2028)

Open Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Spinal implants and surgical devices Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Spinal implants and surgical devices Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Bone Growth Stimulators Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global bone growth stimulators market was worth around USD 1.21 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1.85 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2 percent over the forecast period.

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Orthopedic Navigation Systems market accrued earnings worth approximately 2.1(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 7.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.7% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 3.73 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 9.6% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

