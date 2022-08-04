At CAGR of 5.5% Global Potato Granules Market Size & Share | 2022 - 2028 | Projected to Hit USD 12 Billion: Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, the global potato granules market size was worth around USD 7 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 12 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.5 % between 2022 and 2028.

Potato Granules Market: Overview

Potato granules are dehydrated and pre-cooked potatoes that are produced especially in particle form and consist of either whole tissue cells or aggregated cells. The main characteristics of the product are easy & convenient preparation along with high bulk density. Potato granules require only a small amount of hot liquid to be mixed simply. They are prepared using higher quality, finely sliced, dried, and cooked potatoes. Some manufacturers add another during the preparation phase which includes gently mixing the mashed & cooked potato with dry granules for the final product to absorb moisture and result in a granular dried product consisting of potato cells.

Some of the recommended use of potato granules include use in nursing homes, hospitals, schools, and other such places given their consistent quality and cost-effectivity. They can be used in almost all applications where conventional flakes are used. A global trend of higher adoption of potato granules can be witnessed amongst many food manufacturers. Potato granules are hot and swelling because they contain low free starch. They also exhibit high potato taste along with superb consistency. The process of manufacturing potato granules is extremely simple and can be prepared with basic utilities as well. The steps involve cooking and mashing potatoes, then crushing them with the help of rollers on a drum surface. The mashed potato is then dried quickly until the humidity level reaches the desired stage. Post this, the layer of potato granules is scraped off from the drum. With the help of a mill sifter, the sheet is broken which results in the production of potato granules.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/global-potato-granules-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

214 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Potato Granules Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Potato Granules Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.5 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Potato Granules Market was valued at approximately USD 7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 12 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly billion by 2028. Owing to the extremely hectic lifestyle led by many individuals, there is a significant growth in the demand for food that can be cooked easily and require less time for preparation.

Potato granules have a longer shelf life and can be easily stored, they are high in demand as compared to raw potatoes in many households.

The USA is one of the key markets for the global market cap since the US is one of the top four producers of potatoes worldwide.

is one of the key markets for the global market cap since the US is one of the top four producers of potatoes worldwide. The region is responsible for exporting potato granules to some of the leading regions like China , Mexico , Japan , etc. In the USA , there is a rising trend of higher demand for organic food materials like organic potato granules which may aid regional growth.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Global Potato Granules Market By Application (Bakery Products, Snacks, Potato Products, and Soups & Sauces), By Product (Conventional Potato Granules and Organic Potato Granules), By Packaging (Bulk Packaging and Retail Packaging), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets, and Online Retailers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Potato Granules Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for precooked food to propel global market growth.

The global potato granules market size may benefit from the rising trend of consumption of precooked or convenience food across the globe. Owing to the extremely hectic lifestyle led by many individuals, there is a significant growth in the demand for food that can be cooked easily and require less time for preparation. This is also owed to the presence of multiple domestic and international market players offering ready-to-eat food items. As per a survey conducted by Assocham, over 79% of the Indian market prefers convenience food due to time restrictions. Since a lot of these regions are undergoing rapid modernization, they hardly have the time to prepare food that may take longer. Due to the shift in preference the global market may grow during the forecast period.

Since potato is an extremely versatile food product, it can be applied in many food forms. Potato granules have a longer shelf life and can be easily stored, they are high in demand as compared to raw potatoes in many households. In the USA, out of the total annual potato production, 60% of the output is used to manufacture either frozen potato-related goods or potato granules & flakes.

Potato Granules Market: Restraints

Presence of substitutes may restrict the global market growth.

The global market cap may get restricted owing to the large-scale availability of other substitutes like rice flour, cornstarch, xanthan gum, etc. Since some of these substitutes even offer higher nutritional value and have a less harmful impact on the overall health, there may be a shift in preference amongst a large section of the global population. This may be propelled by the rising awareness about the availability of substitutes along with growing health consciousness amongst end consumers.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/global-potato-granules-market

Potato Granules Market: Opportunities

Exhaustive marketing initiatives by private firms to provide lucrative growth opportunities.

The global market is witnessing a growth in the target market initiatives undertaken by private market players to expand their global footprint. The food & beverages sector is one of the safest bets for many market investors since food products are a major part of essential commodities. It is extremely unlikely for the F & B sector to incur heavy losses. Given the potential of the sector, the global market has marked the emergence of many players which has also initiated tough competition amongst manufacturers which in turn has resulted in even more steps taken towards heavy marketing.

Potato Granules Market: Challenges

Fluctuating price of raw material to create challenges for global market expansion.

Given the high demand for potatoes which is the most basic raw material required to produce potato granules, the price of the raw material keeps fluctuating in the international market. This could be related to the political and economical state of the nation either importing or exporting the raw material. In case of high prices, it is less cost-effective for small-scale manufacturers to import potatoes, and hence they may shift towards adopting other substitutes which may cause challenges for global market growth.

Global Potato Granules Market: Segmentation

The global potato granules market is segmented as follows based on application, product, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are bakery products, snacks, potato products, and soups & sauces. The revenue generated by the bakery products segment was more than USD 1000 billion in 2022 and the revenue in the coming years is expected to grow at a higher rate. The high growth is related to the extensive use of potato granules in a variety of baked goods like bread, biscuits, pancakes, etc.

By product, the global market is segmented into conventional potato granules and organic potato granules. There is a growing market for organic potato granules because of the various health benefits associated with them. Chips created with the aid of organic potato granules have 80% less sodium than the ones prepared with conventional chips.

By packaging, bulk and retail packaging are the two segments. The global market generates more revenue from the bulk packaging segment because even though the profit margin is not more than 5% in the case of bulk packaging, this segment can send more products than retail packaging.

By distribution channel, the global market segments are convenience stores, supermarkets, and online retailers. The highest revenue generated in the global market is by the supermarket and online retailers segment.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/global-potato-granules-market

List of Key Players in Potato Granules Market:

Agrawest Foods Limited

Solan S.A.

Meelunie B.V.

Rainy Day Foods

Groupe Emsland

Engel Food Solutions

Idaho Pacific Corporation

Birkamidon GmbH

Aviko.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Potato Granules Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Potato Granules Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Potato Granules Market Industry?

What segments does the Potato Granules Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Potato Granules Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 7 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 12 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Agrawest Foods Limited, Solan S.A., Meelunie B.V., Rainy Day Foods, Groupe Emsland, Engel Food Solutions, Idaho Pacific Corporation, Birkamidon GmbH, and Aviko. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7028

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/global-potato-granules-market

Recent Developments

In January 2022 , Waycool, a leading agri-commerce company completed its investment of USD 5 million in SiddhiVinayak Agri processing which is a completely integrated leader in the potato supply chain ecosystem. The investment will aid both the companies to leverage the supply chain process while boosting the quality of potato seed, and its processing and storage in India .

, Waycool, a leading agri-commerce company completed its investment of in SiddhiVinayak Agri processing which is a completely integrated leader in the potato supply chain ecosystem. The investment will aid both the companies to leverage the supply chain process while boosting the quality of potato seed, and its processing and storage in . In May 2022 , Qu Dongyu, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), while presenting to the 11th World Potato Congress, stated that the total potato production could be doubled in the coming 10 years where potato will be contributing heavily to the world food security and history.

Regional Dominance:

North America and Europe to dominate global market expansion.

The global potato granules market is expected to be dominated by North America and Europe during the forecast period. The USA is one of the key markets for the global market cap since the US is one of the top four producers of potatoes worldwide. It also has one of the highest consumption patterns. The region is responsible for exporting potato granules to some of the leading regions like China, Mexico, Japan, etc. In the USA, there is a rising trend of higher demand for organic food materials like organic potato granules which may aid regional growth.

Canada is also recording high consumption of potato granules owing to the adoption of convenience food. The regional growth may also be attributed to rising marketing initiatives undertaken by key market players.

Global Potato Granules Market is segmented as follows:

Potato Granules Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Bakery products

Snacks

Potato Products

Soups & Sauces

Potato Granules Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Conventional Potato Granules

Organic Potato Granules

Potato Granules Market: By Packaging Outlook (2022-2028)

Bulk Packaging

Retail Packaging

Potato Granules Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets

Online Retailers

Potato Granules Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Potato Granules Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-potato-granules-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Insect Feed Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global insect feed market size was worth around USD 924.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1747.97 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.20% over the forecast period.

The global insect feed market size was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.20% over the forecast period. Donkey Milk Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global donkey milk market was worth around USD 29.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 70.5 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.7 percent over the forecast period.

The global donkey milk market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.7 percent over the forecast period. Frozen Pizza Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global frozen pizza market was worth around USD 21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 25 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of about 4% over the forecast period. In this report, we will analyze the growth drivers, obstacles, challenges, and opportunities for the frozen pizza market from 2022 -to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Food & Beverage Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research