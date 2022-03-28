At a CAGR of 5.1% Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market Size | 2022 - 2028 | By Product, By Therapy | to Growth of USD 9.14 Billion By 2028: Industry Share, Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Women's Health Rehabilitation Products industry accumulated revenue worth about US$ 3.30 billion in 2021 and is slated to garner returns of approx. US$ 9.14 billion by 2028, is slated to record massive gains of nearly 5.1% in period from 2022 to 2028. In addition to this, growth of women's health rehabilitation products market over forecasting period is subject to rise in occurrence of chronic disorders including breast cancer and arthritis. Furthermore, a prominent rise in occurrence of rheumatoid arthritis and neurological ailments in women will steer expansion of women's health rehabilitation products market over forecasting years. Massive use of braces, bone health assessment x-ray equipment, traction kits, belts, rollators & walkers, wheelchairs, and tens equipment will proliferate size of women's health rehabilitation products industry. Moreover, a prominent surge in women populace aged 60 & more and susceptible to chronic disorders such as heart disorders, atherosclerosis, osteoporosis, arthritis, and age-related deformities.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market- By Therapy Type (Hand Therapy, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Massage Therapy, And Chiropractic Therapy) And By Product Type (Breast Cancer Care, Chronic Pelvic Pain, Orthopedic, Prenatal And Postnatal Care, Urinary Tract Infection, Osteoporosis, And Lymphedema): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028."

Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market: Overview

Women's health rehabilitation is a venture specializing in unique health issues that a woman is likely to experience during entire lifespan including pelvic floor dysfunction, pregnancy issues, breast cancer rehabilitation, and sexual dysfunction. In addition to this, women's health rehabilitation project provides new kind of treatment for women belonging to all types of age-groups and suffering from complicated health issues including multiple sclerosis. Hence, need for women's health rehabilitation products occur. Rise in occurrence of chronic disorders has increased significantly in women due to altering lifestyles, thereby paving way for growth of women's health rehabilitation products industry. Huge demand for women rehabilitation has increased significantly in current years and this has created huge demand for women's health rehabilitation products.

Industry Dynamics:

Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market: Growth Dynamics

Expansion of women's health rehabilitation products industry in ensuing years is due to expanding customer base in developing as well as under-developed countries. Moreover, rise in employment of women population across globe due to surge in disposable incomes will drive market trends. Rise in deaths of mothers, namely, in emerging economies and rise in heart disorders in women causing demise will proliferate size of women's health rehabilitation products market. Furthermore, utility of novel technologies such as AI, machine learning algorithms, deep learning tools, and virtual simulation has become a part & parcel of women's health rehabilitation products, thereby providing new opportunities of growth for market. Citing an instance, there is shift in trend from 'crutches & mobility devices' to 'specific motor function rehabilitation equipment' and this will favorably impact growth of women's health rehabilitation products industry.

Furthermore, community-based rehabilitation projects were developed by WHO for enhancing life quality of individuals having disability or deformities along with fulfilling their basic necessities. This is further slated to boost business growth. Surge in cases of breast cancer and rheumatoid arthritis in women will translate into humungous increase in women's health rehabilitation products market earnings.

Urinary Tract Infection Segment To Lead Product Type Landscape Over 2022-2028

Growth of urinary tract infection segment over forecasting timeframe is subject to surge in cases of urinary incontinence in female population. Rise in use of women's health rehabilitation products such as muscles, pads, stimulators, and adult diapers for patients suffering from urinary tract infection will steer segmental surge.

List of Key Players of Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market:

Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center

Access Health

Vandana Surgi Pharma Private Limited

GE Healthcare

Win Health Medical Ltd.

Meyer Physical Therapy

GPC Medical Ltd.

Sport - Tek

Carib Rehab Ltd.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.1% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market was valued approximately USD 3.30 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 9.14 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly billion by 2028. U.S. As per data statistics published by United States Cancer Statistics in 2013, nearly 2, 30,000 women in the U.S. were detected for breast cancer.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market Industry?

What segments does the Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3.30 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 9.14 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.1% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Pelvic Health and Rehabilitation Center, Access Health, Vandana Surgi Pharma Private Limited, GE Healthcare, Win Health Medical Ltd., Meyer Physical Therapy, GPC Medical Ltd., Sport - Tek, and Carib Rehab Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6971

Regional Dominance:

North American Market To Acquire Numero Uno Position Over 2022-2028

A massive surge in expansion of women's health rehabilitation products industry in North America can be attributed to rise in cases of breast cancer in countries such as the U.S. As per data statistics published by United States Cancer Statistics in 2013, nearly 2, 30,000 women in the U.S. were detected for breast cancer. These incidences increased to about 2, 45,000 in 2016 and approximately 2, 55,000 in 2017. Surge in demand for breast prosthesis and breast cancer imaging devices as well as other kind of breast cancer care equipment will prop up scope of women's health rehabilitation products market in the U.S., thereby driving regional market surge. For the record, North America accounted nearly 40% towards regional market share in 2015.

Global Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market is segmented as follows:

Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market: By Therapy Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Hand Therapy

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Massage Therapy

Chiropractic Therapy

Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Breast Cancer Care

Chronic Pelvic Pain

Orthopedic

Prenatal And Postnatal Care

Urinary Tract Infection

Osteoporosis

Lymphedema

Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

