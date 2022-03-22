At a CAGR of 21% Flexible Electronics Market Size | 2022 - 2028 | Component and Application | Hit to USD 30.25 Bn Globally By 2028: Industry Share, Trends, Forecast Report: Zion Market Research

22 Mar, 2022, 12:00 GMT
NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Flexible Electronics industry gathered revenue worth about US$ 13.2 billion in 2021 and is slated to accumulate returns of approx. US$ 30.25 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Flexible Electronics market is set to register CAGR of nearly 21% in 2022-2028. Apparently, Growth of flexible electronics market over forecasting timeline is subject to massive demand for smart electronic & portable products. Surge in demand for electronic equipment in automotive, consumer electronics, defense, and healthcare sectors will steer expansion of flexible electronics industry. Humungous customer preference for wearable equipment will steer growth of flexible electronics market. Launching of flexible batteries along with rising use of flexible sensors in smart packaging & tracking will spur business space. Flexible electronics, also referred to as flex circuits, have strong impact on smart medical equipment, IoT equipment, wearable electronics, and smartphones. This will drive market trends.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Flexible Electronics Market- By Component (Display, Battery, Sensors, and Memory) and By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, and Industrial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.
Flexible Electronics Market: Overview
Flexible electronics is a technique used for assembling electronic circuits through mounting of electronic equipment on flexible plastic substrate including transparent conductive polyester, polyimide, and PEEK. These flex circuits can be screen printed silver circuits on polyester. Furthermore, humungous demand for flexible electronics is due to its low manufacturing costs, ruggedness, portability, and light-weight. Moreover, flexible electronics assemblies can be produced through use of identical components utilized for rigid printed circuit boards, thereby helping board to adapt to a required shape. Furthermore, flexible electronics finds plethora of application in gaming & entertainment sectors owing to its ability to roll, curve, fold, flex, and conform.
Industry Dynamics:
Flexible Electronics Market: Growth Dynamics
Growth of flexible electronics market over forecasting period is due to surge in sale of connected devices along with favorable policies of government towards use of flexible electronics. In addition to this, rise in portable products and smart electronics goods demand will prompt expansion of flexible electronics industry. Rapid surge in printed electronics will augment growth of flexible electronics industry. Breakthroughs in grid connection, displays, health monitoring system, power integration, and lightning technologies will enlarge scope of flexible electronics market. Escalating demand for compact electronic equipment across various sectors such as defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare will create new growth avenues for flexible electronics industry.
Moreover, onset of new technologies such as AI and IoT will open new vistas of growth for flexible electronics industry over forecasting timeline. Huge penetration of smart wearable equipment coupled with breakthroughs taking place in in-mold electronics will result in increment of size of flexible electronics market. Surge in acceptance of electronic parts in automotive sector is set to boost flexible electronics industry progression in years to come.
Display Segment To Contribute Notably Towards Overall Market Share By 2028
Growth of display segment over ensuing years can be attributed to rise in use of displays as key components in consumer electronics goods such as laptops, smart televisions, tablets, and foldable smartphones. Furthermore, humungous demand for consumer electronic goods across globe will prop up segmental growth.
List of Key Players of Flexible Electronics Market:
- Solar Frontier Kabushiki Kaisha
- Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.
- Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc.
- Pragmatic Printing Ltd.
- The 3M Company
- PARC
- LG Corporation
- Thinfilm Electronics ASA
- Cymbet Corporation Inc.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Flexible Electronics Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Flexible Electronics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 21% (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Flexible Electronics Market was valued approximately USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 30.25 billion by 2028.
- Escalating popularity of technologically advanced devices and designer equipment among end-users will account majorly towards regional market size.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Flexible Electronics Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Flexible Electronics Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Flexible Electronics Market Industry?
- What segments does the Flexible Electronics Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Flexible Electronics Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Breakthroughs Witnessed in Flexible Electronics Market:
Effective strategies adopted by business players have played a key role in growth of flexible electronics market in recent years. Let us discuss a few of them and roles played by these players in leveraging industry growth:
- In September 2021, LG Chemical developed novel technology that can be utilized for foldable displays by using new material tools as well as coating technologies. This will help the firm enter & expand into next-generation materials industry within next few years.
- In February 2022, Eaton Corporation PLC and LG Electronics joined hands to facilitate effective & seamless operations of flexible household energy management. As per the agreement, Eaton smart breakers & EV charging technology will sync with LG energy management services, thereby offering critical information & load management for solar & storage applications.
Regional Dominance:
North America To Make Massive Contributions Towards Overall Market Size By 2028
Expansion of flexible electronics market in North America over forecasting timespan is owing to surge in use of digital & electronic parts in production of various consumer electronic equipment. Apart from this, immense use of flexible electronics in healthcare and automotive sectors will steer growth of flexible electronics industry in sub-continent over upcoming years. Escalating popularity of technologically advanced devices and designer equipment among end-users will account majorly towards regional market size.
Global Flexible Electronics Market is segmented as follows:
Flexible Electronics Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)
- Display
- Battery
- Sensors
- Memory
Flexible Electronics Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Industrial
Flexible Electronics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Flexible Electronics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/flexible-electronics-market-growth-to-hit-elevating-heights
