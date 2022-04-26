At 9.8% Global CAGR of Cold Chain Equipment Market Size Worth $205.80 Billion by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Cold Chain Equipment market accrued ROI of approximately around US$ 108.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain income of almost US$ 205.80 billion in 2028. Apparently, Cold Chain Equipment industry is set to register humungous gains of nearly 9.8% in time interval of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, growth of cold chain equipment industry over forecasting years can be credited to need for storing vaccines and medicines in cold boxes or refrigerators. In addition to this, strict laws ensuring safety of food & pharmaceuticals at time of transit will boost growth of cold chain equipment market. Apparently, temperature sensitive medical equipment including insulin, vaccines, and biotech instruments require cold storage for preserving them and this has expedited use of cold chain equipment. Outbreak of COVID-19 and its swift spread had increased transport of various kinds of medicines as well as clinically tested samples across globe. This has led to la labs & firms requiring cold chain device for storing these products during transit. Massive demand for processed food & hygiene will define growth of cold chain equipment industry.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Cold Chain Equipment Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cold Chain Equipment Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.8% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Cold Chain Equipment Market was valued approximately USD 108.60 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 205.80 Billion by 2028.

Asia Pacific zone over forecasting timespan is subject to increase in transport of temperature sensitive medicines across the sub-continent.

Rapidly expanding food sector in APAC is projected to contribute notably towards regional market size.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Cold Chain Equipment Market- By Equipment Type (Storage Equipment And Transportation Equipment) And By Application (Meat, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Bakery & Confectionary, Processed Food, Pharmaceuticals, And Vegetables & Fruits): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Cold Chain Equipment Market: Overview

Vaccines, specialty chemicals, and medicines are to be stored & transported at a specific temperature for retaining their features and cold chain equipment serves this purpose. Moreover, cold chain equipment includes ice-packs, refrigerators, vaccine carriers, foam pads, bio-tech items, insulin, and cold boxes. Escalating demand for frozen diet across world has resulted in huge need for cold chain equipment in recent years. Furthermore, cold chain equipment is a key component of immunization supply chain in healthcare sector. Reportedly, cold chain equipment such as freezers, cold rooms, vaccine carriers, cold boxes, and refrigerators are expected to comply with performance protocols set by World Health Organization.

Industry Dynamics:

Cold Chain Equipment Market: Growth Dynamics

New growth avenues for cold chain equipment industry

Growth of cold chain equipment market over ensuing years can be credited to storing of processed food & frozen products. In addition to this, altering lifestyle of individuals has resulted into rise in intake of food & drinks and this will prop up cold chain equipment demand over forecasting years. Furthermore, strict government norms for food & pharmaceutical safety during storage & transit will propel expansion in size of cold chain equipment market. Moreover, escalating popularity of chilled & frozen, ready-to-eat diet, and packaged foods will open new growth avenues for cold chain equipment industry.

Additionally, consumers are transiting their food preferences towards value-added food categories including salads, cheese, ready-to-eat diet, fresh vegetables, and processed meat. Apparently, the most commonly utilized cold chain equipment for storing & transporting these kinds of foods include boxes, walk-in-refrigerators, and milk coolers. This will enlarge scope of cold chain equipment business. Apart from this, there is humungous need for baby food & organic fruit pulps and cold chain equipment is used to store these products along with maintaining their key nutrients for elongated timespan.

Cold Chain Equipment Market: Segmentation

Pharmaceuticals To Be A Major Application Segment Of Cold Chain Equipment Over Forecasting Years

Growth of pharmaceuticals segment over forecasting timeframe is owing to massive requirement of safety of temperature sensitive drugs. Moreover, use of cold chain equipment for safely storing vaccines during transportation and need for retaining their properties will drive segmental growth.

List of Key Players of Cold Chain Equipment Market:

AmeriCold Logistics LLC

Lineage Logistics

ColdEX Logistics

Preferred Freezer Services LLC

Swire Cold Storage Pty. Ltd.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Pty. Ltd.

Bring Frigo S.L.

Burris Logistics

Claus Sorensen Gruppen

Columbia Colstor.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 108.60 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 205.80 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.8% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics, ColdEX Logistics, Preferred Freezer Services, LLC, Swire Cold Storage Pty. Ltd., Cloverleaf Cold Storage, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Pty. Ltd., Bring Frigo S.L., Burris Logistics, Claus Sorensen Gruppen, and Columbia Colstor. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/39

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific Cold Chain Equipment Market To Register Double Digit Growth With 22% CAGR Over 2022-2028

Expansion of cold chain equipment industry in Asia Pacific zone over forecasting timespan is subject to increase in transport of temperature sensitive medicines across the sub-continent. Apart from this, rapidly expanding food sector in APAC is projected to contribute notably towards regional market size. Presence of key manufacturers in sub-continent will push growth of regional market over upcoming years.

Global Cold Chain Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

Cold Chain Equipment Market: By Equipment Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Storage Equipment

Transportation Equipment

Cold Chain Equipment Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Meat

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Bakery & Confectionary

Processed Food

Pharmaceuticals

Vegetables & Fruits

Cold Chain Equipment Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

