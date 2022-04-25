At 9.1% Global CAGR of Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size and Share 2028 | Industry Analysis By Trends, Key Findings | Growth with USD 65,523.08 Million: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global water treatment chemicals market was worth around USD 38,854.90 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 65,523.08 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the water treatment chemicals market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the water treatment chemicals market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.1% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Water Treatment Chemicals Market was valued approximately USD 38,854.90 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 65,523.08 Million by 2028.

The North America region leads the global Water Treatment Chemicals market in terms of volume share and is anticipated to maintain this stance over the forecast period as well.

region leads the global Water Treatment Chemicals market in terms of volume share and is anticipated to maintain this stance over the forecast period as well. Asia Pacific region will also emerge as a highly rewarding one due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Water Treatment Chemicals Market By Type (Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Coagulants & Flocculants, Chelating Agents, Anti-Foaming Agents, Ph Adjusters And Stabilizers, Others), By End Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Overview

Water Treatment Chemicals are chemicals that are used in water treatment that is improving the water quality and removing unwanted elements through a chemical treatment process that these chemicals initiate. Increasing demand for clean and potable water will be the major driver for water treatment chemicals market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for water treatment in chemical industries, rising demand for wastewater management, increasing demand for potable water from the growing population are some other trends that guide the water treatment chemicals market growth through 2028.

Industry Dynamics:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing demand for Chemical Treatment of Water

Supply of water is a major issue in the modern world as the population grows and the lack of freshwater resources has compelled us to resort to using water treatment chemicals to treat water and enhance its quality for multiple uses. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have a major impact on the water treatment chemicals market growth and is expected to positively influence the demand for water treatment chemicals through 2028. Investments by the government to ensure the treatment of wastewater in multiple industries are also expected to boost water treatment chemicals market potential in the long run.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Restraints

Presence of Alternative Treatment Methods

Water Treatment Chemicals are not the only way to treat water in an effective manner and this process also has alternate methods that have been gaining massive popularity owing to increasing awareness about the use of chemicals in the water that has a harmful effect on the environment as well as human health on a collective basis. The presence of membrane technologies and other technologies to treat water is expected to have a hampering effect on the water treatment chemicals market growth over the forecast period.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is segregated based on product, product type, application, and region

By Type, the market is divided into Corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, biocides & disinfectants, coagulants & flocculants, chelating agents, anti-foaming agents, ph adjusters, and stabilizers, and others. Coagulants & flocculants will emerge as the most dominant type of water treatment chemicals in the global market landscape. Increased use of these in municipal and wastewater applications will be a prominent driver propelling the growth of this segment through the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In January 2019 – Kemira announced the signing of an agreement with Yongsan Chemicals based in South Korea to establish a new venture Kemira Yongsan Chemicals Co., Ltd ("NewCo") that will be aimed at expanding its business scope in Asia Pacific region.

List of Key Players of Water Treatment Chemicals Market:

BASF SE ( Germany )

) Ecolab Inc. (US)

Solenis LLC (US)

Akzo Nobel N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Kemira OYJ ( Finland )

) Baker Hughes (US)

Lonza ( Switzerland )

) The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Snf Floerger ( France )

) Suez S.A. ( France )

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Water Treatment Chemicals Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market Industry?

What segments does the Water Treatment Chemicals Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 38,854.90 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 65,523.08 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.1% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Baker Hughes (US), Lonza (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Snf Floerger (France), and Suez S.A. (France). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/593

Regional Dominance:

The North America region leads the global Water Treatment Chemicals market in terms of volume share and is anticipated to maintain this stance over the forecast period as well. Rising establishment of water treatment facilities, increasing demand from the population, rising demand from industries, and increasing support from the government to boost the water treatment chemicals market potential through 2028. The United States is projected to be the most lucrative market in this region owing to rising stringent norms for the treatment of water before disposal from multiple industries.

The market for Water Treatment Chemicals in the Asia Pacific region will also emerge as a highly rewarding one due to rapid industrialization and urbanization that propel the demand for water treatment chemicals as treatment of water becomes a necessity. Increasing stringent environmental laws will also boost the adoption of water treatment methods and hence drive the water treatment chemicals market potential.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is segmented as follows:

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Corrosion inhibitors

Scale inhibitors

Biocides & disinfectants

Coagulants & flocculants

Chelating agents

Anti-foaming agents

ph adjusters and stabilizers

Others

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: By End Use Industry Outlook (2022-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

