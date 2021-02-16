At 8.8% CAGR, Anime Market Size to hit USD 43.73 Billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anime Market is valued at USD 24.23 Billion in 2020 and anticipated to reach USD 43.73 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Rising popularity of media shows and growth in spending of online shows and video drives the growth of Anime Market.

Major key players in the Anime market are P.A. Works, Toei Animation Co., Manglobe Inc., Sunrise Inc., Bones Inc., Studio Ghibli, Inc., and Production I.G, Inc., Sunrise Inc., Pierrot Co., Ltd., Inc., Madhouse Inc., and Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd.

News: Netflix Deals with Three Anime Production Houses from Japan.

November 2019 Netflix has signed deals with Japanese anime studios Anima, Sublimation, and David Production and released details on new original series it has ordered from them.

Scope of Anime Market Report:

Anime or animation is referred in the Japanese style and also it is one of the added global subgenres ofTV content, liked by viewers in almost every country in the world. Most hardcore fans of anime exterior of Japan have been doing importation of their favourite series for times first on physical media and later digitally, with fan groups meticulously translating each episode and launching unofficially.

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively affected the anime market growth. Ensuing the pandemic outbreak, not only the production of anime has taken a hit but also streaming has been delayed indeterminately. On 17th April, the new series of "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet" was all set for its release. Though, producers planned to postpone its release, which brutally affected their earning as last two Canon films generated a huge response. On the other hand, internet supply has surged in the last few months, leading to reasonable growth of the market. For example, Violet Ever garden streamed on Netflix: The Movie, 13-episode series.

The market is segmented based on Type, which is classified as Merchandising, Movie, Video, Internet Distribution, T.V., Music, Pachinko and Live Entertainment.

Rising popularity of media shows and growth in spending of online shows and video drives the growth of Anime Market.

The increasing popularity of media shows and growth in expenditure of online shows and video, followed by the surge in urban population which rises adoption of TV shows. Furthermore, growing number of film and music manufacturers as well as rising popularity of anime across the globe, are the major factors driving the growth of anime market. Additionally, increasing user base of social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and twitter and sharing video and photos to friends and followers, coupled with rising number of vendors in the market, and increasing spending capacity of individuals on anime is projected to boost the market growth. Moreover, varying lifestyles of customers across developed countries, technological advancement in anime, rising consumer electronics industry and emergence of new product development in anime are likely to create opportunities for the manufacturers in the global market over the estimate period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate Anime Market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Anime market owing to the presence of Japan, which has generated the maximum revenue in 2018. The presence of mainstream of animation studios in the country is supporting the growth. The anime industry is concerned with in Japan and is now becoming popular globally. For instance, there are nearly 623 animation studios are present in Japan that engages in the development of animation related content, out of which 543 anime studios are located in Tokyo.

The speedy growth in the acceptance of anime in China has been a main factor driving the demand in the Asia Pacific region. In recent years, anime content has been developed in Japan on charge from China attached with extremely influential content such as Dragon Ball in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region supporting the regional market growth. On the other hand, Beijing is likely to impose certain regulations on Japanese anime for protecting China's domestic industry. Furthermore, these regulations are expected to hamper the growth of Japanese anime industry in China over the forecast period.

As the current market trend, the anime is gaining drive across the world and is becoming very popular. Mutually, developers, publishers, animators and other creative agencies and artists are accountable for important value generation within the market. Fascinatingly, the industry has been reliable across all the mediums it's distributed. Anime content is classically distributed through TV, movies, videos, music, and pachinko machines, among others.

However, the increasing cost of production along with high cost of the products are likely to hamper the growth of the global anime market in the coming years.

Global Anime Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

T.V.

Movie

Video

Internet Distribution

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

