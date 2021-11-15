At 8.6% CAGR, Live Cell Imaging Market size is Projected to reach USD 3072.4 Mn by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence market research, the global live cell imaging market size reached USD 1724.5 million in 2020. The market is likely to grow at 8.6% to reach USD 3072.4 million in 2027. The advantage of live cell imaging in clinical research for chronic diseases like cancer, and increasing investments in imaging techniques like ion imaging, Froster Resonance Energy Transfer, Total Internal Reflection, and Multiphoton Excitation.

Live Cell Imaging Market: Key Trends

The live cell imaging technology continues to offer smaller, and smarter solutions for researchers to observe cells in real-time. This continues to remain a key development in the market, which is essential for generating time-lapse images, automated creation of data, and video-imaging.

Advanced incubators offer a near perfection reflection of physiological conditions, which is necessary for observing cell's health. The new state allows researchers to keep the cells in ideal state, with minimum changes to their health during the metabolic state. This is ideal for observing cells in normal conditions like temperatures of 37 degree Celsius and measuring CO2 concentration in a human body.

The CO2 incubator promises more efficient options with reduced involvement of microscopic function. The new method allows for increased monitoring and expansion of live cell imaging. The increased incubator capabilities also allow researchers to offer abilities to conduct multiple assays concurrently. Moreover, it also allows for more controlled experimentation with increased control on parameters.

New imaging technologies like Super Resolution Microscopy or SRM allows optical microscopy below the diffraction limit of light. The advanced visualization makes way for advanced monitoring, and new insights into cellular details. These advancements are essential in cell biology, microbiology, neurobiology, and drug discovery. The high costs, and lack of established protocols still remains a challenge to expansion of new technologies. However, the growing list of research and publication in this area remains a major promise for their utility in the near future.

Scope of Live Cell Imaging Market

Increased demand for clinical research, growing burden of chronic diseases, and increased elderly population remain key drivers of growth for live cell imaging. The technology has firmly established itself as the modus operandi for studying single-cell cultures. Increased ability of researchers to study the dynamic morphology of cell culture, thanks to growing advancements in tools like machine learning, virtualization, and AI open new opportunities for clinical research. The live cell imaging also promises to get invaluable information from clinical research including cell interactions, operation inside the incubator, environmental cues, and more. Ability to study cells in real-time, observe dynamic changes in cells, and aid of revolutionary imaging like light microscopy promise to keep live cell imaging way ahead of its alternatives for clinical research.

Live cell technology offers key advantages to conventional methods like fixed cell microscopy. The technology offers benefits like real-time understanding, and longitudinal ability to study cells. The technology provides a way to gain continuous way while staying further way for experimental errors while studying artifacts. The covid-19 pandemic has also had a positive impact on the growth of the live cell imaging. The Covid-19 pandemic necessitated a tremendous increase in clinical research. The covid-19 cases had reached billions in 2019-2020 period, with key regions like Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific still remaining highly vulnerable to the spread of the disease. The pandemic increased investments in orders for microscopic instruments.

Studying Toxicity Remains a Key Commercial Application

The increasing demand for studying toxicity in food, drugs, and testing remains a key application for growth. The toxicity study conventionally involves expensive procedures with low-success rates. The procedure also remains time-consuming, resource intensive. These procedures have resulted in tremendous costs with niche applications like high-content screening, and high costs of pharmaceutical research continues to drive advancements in new procedures. The toxicity tests with live cell imaging offers many new advantages like mitochondrial of drug toxicity, drug development studies, with key niche applications.

Chronic Diseases to Drive Major Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 40 million fatalities were attributed to chronic diseases. These include cancer, HIV, cardiovascular diseases, among others. Furthermore, diseases like cardiovascular diseases with worsening lifestyle, and worsening environmental conditions are expected to increase in the near future. The growing demand for advanced health care facilities, and increased penetration of chronic diseases like heart disease among other remain key challenges for policy makers around the world. The advancements in technologies like quick diagnosis, and early detection are key for limiting the spread of chronic diseases like cancer. The growing support for clinical research by both private and public funding, and increased penetration of advanced technologies like machine learning, and AI remain key drivers of growth for the live cell imaging market.

Growing Investments in North America Remains Key Geographic Opportunity

The live cell imaging market report is divided into key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to occupy highest share of total revenues globally. The North America region is home to some of the largest investments in clinical research, growing inventions in AI, and Machine Learning, and vast private infrastructure for healthcare. The growing expansion of healthcare through people-friendly healthcare policies also remains a key promise for players in the North America region. The large population in Asia Pacific, the increased expansion of health facilities to cater to local population, increased demand for medical tourism, among others remain key drivers of growth in the live cell imaging market.

Live Cell Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The live cell imaging market is a fragmented, and competitive landscape. The growing innovation in live cell imaging technologies, thanks to growing demand for drug discoveries, and clinical research remains key prospects for innovation. Some major players in the live cell imaging market are Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Danaher corporation, Carl Zeiss AG Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Oxford Instruments, BioTek Instruments, Etaluma, Inc., CytoSMART Technologies, Phase Focus Limited , Tomocube, Inc., and others

Global Live Cell Imaging Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Fluorescence Recovery after Photo bleaching (FRAP)

High-content Screening (HCS)

Time-lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)

By Type:

Cell Analyzers

Accessories

Consumables

Reagents

Assay Kit

Instruments

Microscopes

Standalone Systems

By End-Users:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institute

Key Benefits of Global Live Cell Imaging Market Report

Global Non Live Cell Imaging market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Live Cell Imaging market research report provides detail information about market introduction, market summary, global market revenue (revenue USD), market drivers, market restraints, market opportunities, competitive analysis, regional and country level.

Global Live Cell Imaging market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Live Cell Imaging market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

