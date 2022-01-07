At 8.2% CAGR, In-Car Infotainment Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 36.30 Billion in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global In-Car Infotainment Market size is witness robust growth at a CAGR of 8.2% during the 2021-2028 period. The In-Car Infotainment Market size reached a valuation of USD 20.91 Billion in 2021, and is likely to grow to USD 36.30 Billion by 2028 end, Analysis by Brandessence Market Research. Growing entry of almost every top manufacturer in a race to deliver the next-gen electric vehicle with advanced features remains the top driver for the in-car infotainment market. The current automotive infotainment market remains a distant dream of its future, wherein advancements like completely automated driving, and growing electric infrastructure remain key trends.

Increasing Production of Vehicles such as Four Wheeler and Others and Rising End-User Demand for Comfort and Adoption of Cloud Technology are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

One of the major factors driving the growth of global in-car infotainment market is increasing production rate of all type of vehicles such as four wheeler and others, and growing end-user demand for comfort and safety. The In-Car infotainment systems are used in different types of vehicles such as light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles and others. As per the data available from Indian Automobile Manufacturers, in august 2021 approximately 232,224 passenger vehicles were sold in the local market. In year 2019 Indian auto industry sold approximately 29, 62,052 units of passenger car. The US auto industry sold approximately 3.4 million cars in year 2020. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019-20, the total passenger vehicles sales reached approximately 2.8 million, while approximately 2.7 million units were sold in FY21. Thus the increasing production of vehicles is driving the demand for the in-car infotainment systems.

In-vehicle Infotainment Market Demand: Expert Analysis

In-vehicle infotainment market demand is likely to be driven by demand for navigation as the key feature, and by increased demand for cognitive functioning in general. The cognitive functioning skills like texting remain a key determinant of affinity with advanced infotainment trends. Despite higher risks to lives, texting remains a key need of end-users. This is likely to be driven by greater demand for mobility-on-the wheels, with increased trends like work from home, and increased long commutes due to urbanization. Advanced infotainment systems promise voice-based texting module for working professionals, families, and individuals with increased demand for cognitive functioning.

According to Brandessence experts, the demands for third-party infotainment remain a key factor for the in-car infotainment market. Many third party companies like TomTom have established themselves as key favourites among consumers, despite increased availability of OEM provided software, and established platforms like Android for connectivity. The increased ease of connectivity, access to locations via satellites, and compatibility with various existing software platform remain key factors for growth of third-party softwares.

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: Competitive Analysis

The in-vehicle infotainment market is a complex, innovative, and challenging landscape. The growing demand for advanced integration, the increased demand for innovation in vehicle safety, and connectivity, and major supporting trends like electric vehicles and automation remain major drivers of growth. Key players in the market focus on increased acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to provide a seamless experience to end-users, with more open-ended offering becoming a key part of the repertoire of leading automotive makers. Some key players in the in-vehicle infotainment market are

Alpine Electronics ( Japan )

) Robert Bosch ( Germany )

( ) HARMAN International (US)

Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan ).

). Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Pioneer Corporation

Audi AG

BMW Group

Continental AG

Ford Motor Company

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Global In-Car Infotainment Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Services:

Entrainment Services

Navigation Services

e-Call

Vehicles Diagnostics

Other

By Form:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

By Vehicles:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Others

By Component:

Display Units

Control Panel

Telematics Control Unit

Head-Up Display

Others

By Location:

Front Row

Rear Row

Other

By Operating System:

Linux

Qnx

Microsoft

Others

In-vehicle Infotainment Trends

Increased demand for info systems that can sense, detect, monitor, and respond to vehicle environments remain a key arena for future innovation. Increased demand for features like attention detection, drowsiness detection, mental workload, and emotion recognition remain key prospects for players in the in-car infotainment market. These features are key to supporting next-generation safety demand, and supporting trends like advancements in user interfaces, and user experience remain promising drivers of growth. Various new models like Vehicle-to-Pedestrian, Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure remain promising arenas for integration of new sensors, hardware, and technology to build next-generation infotainment systems. Major companies like Apple, and Google have reportedly jumped in the automotive sector, as integration with car software can open up various opportunities. For example, automatic cars promise a future where cars can drive, and suggest nearby shops to vehicle owners. The growing importance of technology, and increasing shift towards Human-Vehicle-Interaction remains a strong driver of future growth.

The increased addition of screens, and sensor to communicate, and integrate digital data remain key trends in the infotainment sector. Large screens continue to penetrate the market, as demand for entertainment with connected technologies like Bluetooth, apps, and video-on-demand remains high. Companies like Tesla have also raised the bar for many car makers, with increased connectivity for software updates, and promising access to on-board entertainment, with minimum workload of driving. The growing automation in car are making way for increased addition of speech recognition technology, which is also a key trend to drive increased demand for entertainment in vehicles.

In-vehicle Infotainment Market: Regional Analysis

The in-vehicle infotainment marker report is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the North America region is likely to hold the highest share of total reveneus during the forecast period. Despite major strides made in Asia Pacific, the automation by companies like Tesla remains a key driver for growth in North America. The electric infrastructure continues to grow in North America, as demand for next-generation vehicle, and infrastructure continues to eat into profits of traditional vehicle makers. Furthermore, a jump into the electric vehicle by key auto makers like BMW, Toyota, among others promises a solid opportunity for growth in the North America region. The increased demand for electric two-wheelers in the Asia Pacific region, and increased compatibility of electric two-wheelers with third party music entertainment, navigation apps, and growing disposable income in the region remain key drivers of growth. The in-vehicle infotainment market in Europe also promises more opportunities as subsidies for electric vehicles continue to wane in other parts of the world. Europe registered the highest growth in sales of electric vehicles in 2021, with countries like China removing their subsidies.

On Special Requirement In-Car Infotainment Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC,

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

