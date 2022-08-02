At 7.40% CAGR, Global Hydraulic Hammer Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 2951.40 Million By 2028 | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, the global hydraulic hammer market size was worth around USD 1,923.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2,951.40 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.40% over the forecast period.

Hydraulic Hammer Market: Overview

An excavator's hydraulic hammer is a potent percussion hammer used to smash through rocks or concrete. It is controlled by the excavator's auxiliary hydraulic system, which has a foot-operated valve installed. Additionally, hydraulic hammers are used for demolition projects, works too big for jackhammers, or places where blasting is unsafe because of environmental concerns. Hammers are sometimes referred to as breakers, peckers, hoe rams, or hoe rammers by construction and demolition personnel.

Hydraulic hammers, also known as hydraulic breakers, are powerful demolition weapons that have the power to topple huge boulders or concrete structures. They are powered by an additional hydraulic system and can be mounted to excavators. Such a strong force is applied to the required surface by the auxiliary hydraulic system, which consists of a cylinder, a piston, and hydraulic oil. Due to their extremely durable design and small size, hydraulic hammers are also commonly used in the mining and construction industries. Also, hydraulic hammers are more useful when blasting is deemed unsafe due to potentially hazardous environmental circumstances.

The hydraulic hammer of an excavator is a strong percussive hammer used to break through concrete or rocks. It is managed by the excavator's auxiliary hydraulic system, equipped with a foot-operated valve. Hydraulic hammers are also employed in demolition projects, large-scale construction projects, and locations where blasting is unsafe due to environmental issues.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Hydraulic Hammer Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Hydraulic Hammer Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.40 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Hydraulic Hammer Market was valued at approximately USD 1923.10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 2951.40 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. The three major markets in this sector are the United States , Canada , and Mexico , all of which will experience growth during the projected period due to increased investments in and construction of new infrastructure around the world.

, , and , all of which will experience growth during the projected period due to increased investments in and construction of new infrastructure around the world. Brazil , Chile , and Argentina also offer appealing opportunities for market players because of their high economic potential and expanding end-user demand across many industries, including the building and mining sectors.

, , and also offer appealing opportunities for market players because of their high economic potential and expanding end-user demand across many industries, including the building and mining sectors. Pneumatic hammers lead the market for hydraulic breakers in the Asia Pacific region, followed by handheld devices mostly used in China because of improved price and more product knowledge among customers who prioritize cost-effectiveness in their purchasing decisions.

region, followed by handheld devices mostly used in because of improved price and more product knowledge among customers who prioritize cost-effectiveness in their purchasing decisions. The global hydraulic breaker market is anticipated to see restraint soon due to a shortage of experienced workers, a lack of downstream support, and the high cost of hydraulic breaker machines.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Hydraulic Hammer Market by Product Type (Light Duty Hydraulic Hammer, Medium Duty Hydraulic Hammer, High Duty Hydraulic Hammer); By Sales Channel (In Store and Online), By End User (Construction Industry, Municipal Engineering, Mining Industry, Metallurgical Industry), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Hydraulic Hammer Market: Growth Drivers

A rise in infrastructure and mining industry likely to pave the way for global market growth.

The growth of the infrastructure and building industries is a major factor propelling the worldwide hydraulic hammer market. The global hydraulic hammer market is also anticipated to be driven by increased demand for maximum productivity in the shortest amount of time and at the lowest possible cost. The market is expected to grow for the forecast period due to the enormous productivity, dependability, low maintenance requirements, automatic lubrication, ease of maintenance, and low noise emission levels of hydraulic breakers.

Hydraulic Hammer Market: Restraints

A lack of skilled personnel may hamper the global market growth.

The global hydraulic breaker market is anticipated to see restraint soon due to a shortage of experienced workers, a lack of downstream support, and the high cost of hydraulic breaker machines.

Hydraulic Hammer Market: Opportunities

The growing mining industry and municipal engineering bring up several growth opportunities.

The hydraulic hammer market is anticipated to grow considerably in the upcoming years due to the expanding mining industry and municipal engineering.

Hydraulic Hammer Market: Challenges

Lack of awareness to act as a challenge in the growth.

The hydraulic hammer industry is also anticipated to be hampered by a lack of knowledge regarding efficient operation.

Global Hydraulic Hammer Market: Segmentation

The product, sales channel, end-user, and region are the segments that divide the global hydraulic hammer market.

Light duty hydraulic hammers, medium duty hydraulic hammers, and high duty hydraulic hammers are the three product-based market segments. Due to their increased use in end-use applications, the medium-duty hydraulic hammer is predicted to dominate the market.

According to the sales channel, the market is divided into in-store and online segments.

The market sectors based on end users are the building, municipal engineering, mining, and metallurgical industries. In mining, hydraulic breakers are employed. The purpose of hydraulic breakers is to reduce the size of the coal bits for easier transportation while also producing a quick and strong impact. Oil or water may be used by the hydraulic breaker to boost its speed and power. Because oil does not need time to build up pressure before releasing force, so it has been proven more effective than water.

List of Key Players in Hydraulic Hammer Market:

Sandvik Mining and Construction

Atlas Copco (Krupp)

Montabert (Joy Global)

Furukawa

Soosan

NPK

Toku

EVERDIGM (Hanwoo)

MSB

MKB(KONAN)

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1923.10 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 2951.40 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.40 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Sandvik Mining and Construction, Atlas Copco (Krupp), Montabert (Joy Global), Furukawa, Soosan, NPK, Toku, EVERDIGM (Hanwoo), MSB, MKB(KONAN)

Regional Dominance:

North America dominated the hydraulic hammer market in 2021.

North America is the continent that hydraulic hammer producers find most alluring. The three major markets in this sector are the United States, Canada, and Mexico, all of which will experience growth during the projected period due to increased investments in and construction of new infrastructure around the world. Countries like Brazil, Chile, and Argentina also offer appealing opportunities for market players because of their high economic potential and expanding end-user demand across many industries, including the building and mining sectors. As in the case of Colombia, which will expand throughout the projected period due to a sizeable local labor population that can be employed for manufacturing if sufficient funds are invested in the required infrastructure, such as stronger ports or transportation facilities. Pneumatic hammers lead the market for hydraulic breakers in the Asia Pacific region, followed by handheld devices mostly used in China because of improved price and more product knowledge among customers who prioritize cost-effectiveness in their purchasing decisions. Taiwan and Japan are the most enticing markets in this region because of their developing economies and increased infrastructural investments, among other factors.

Global Hydraulic Hammer Market is segmented as follows:

Hydraulic Hammer Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Heavy Duty hydraulic hammer

Medium Duty hydraulic hammer

Light Duty hydraulic hammer

Hydraulic Hammer Market: By End-user Outlook (2022-2028)

Mining Industry

Construction Industry

Municipal Engineering

Metallurgy Industry

Hydraulic Hammer Market: By Sales Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

In Store

Online

Hydraulic Hammer Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

