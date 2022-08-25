At 7.23% CAGR, The Soft Tissue Repair Market Size to Worth Around USD 25.45 Billion by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Soft Tissue Repair Market is valued at USD 15.61 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 25.45 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 7.23% over the forecast period. Increasing number of soft tissue injuries, rising technological advancement and growing healthcare expenditure are contributing in the market growth of Global Soft Tissue Repair Market. Global Soft Tissue Repair Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027.

Soft Tissue Repair Market By Product Type (Tissue Mesh, Fixation Devices, Laparoscopic Instruments), By Application (Breast Reconstruction, Hernia Repair, Dental Repair, Orthopedic Repair, Pelvic And Vaginal Prolapse Repair)

Soft Tissue Repair Market: Market Scope

The global soft tissue repair market has been growing in scope continuously and is going to show further growth in the coming years. the market is driven mainly due to the growth in the growth in the sports injuries and the increase in aging population along with the rate of obesity and the stronger focus on research and development leading to the technology launches and the products becoming more advanced. The reimbursement scenarios however are major factors which are restraining the market growth.

Soft Tissue Repair Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major soft tissue repair companies are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., LifeNet Health, Inc, Zimmer Biomet, CryoLife, Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Baxter International, Inc., ACell Inc., Tissue Regenix Group Plc and Aroa Biosurgery Ltd. The global soft tissue repair key players are going to come up with growth strategies such as collaborating with each other on technology and that is going to help them in the growth of their market in the coming years. This is going to cause a growth in the market significantly.

Soft Tissue Repair Market: Key Drivers

Soft tissue repair growth has been driven on the physiological changes that occur in the body after a certain age and the metabolic inefficiencies which result in the diseases like hepatitis, cystic fibrosis, cancer and cardiovascular disorders. The elderly population are a lot more vulnerable to the different soft tissue injuries. There is a drive to increase the awareness about the sports benefits and the physical activities on the health. This has increased popularity of the sports among the younger people. Due to this, there are number of people who participate in the different sports and that has increased significantly and is further growing in the coming years.

There is a rise in the number of injuries that have increased in the younger generations as there is a rise in the obesity levels in them. The younger generations which are involved in the athletic activities are seeing an increase in the illnesses in the tissue injuries like fractures. With the increase in the participation of sports all over the world, the number of the sport-related soft tissue injuries is going to increase and that is going to drive the market significantly with the soft tissue regeneration processes.

Soft Tissue Repair Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on product, the tissue patch/mesh segment is going to account for the greatest share in the market. the reason for the growth of the market is the increase in the use of the synthetic mesh all over the market in different kinds of orthopedic surgeries as it reduces the time that is going to go into the surgical time. On the basis of the end users, the market has been segmented into the hospitals, clinics and the other users.

The hospitals segment has been accounting for the greatest amount of market share in the market. This is going to be attributed to the increased number of the surgeries taking place all over the world because of the rise in the geriatric population and the increase in incidences of many diseases. Furthermore, the increase in the need for controlling blood loss and the achievement of the hemostasis and wound closure in the cases of trauma, injuries and surgical procedures will lead to an increase in adoption.

By Product Type

Tissue Mesh

Synthetic Mesh

Biological Mesh

Fixation Devices

Suture Anchors

Interference Screw

Other fixation devices

Laparoscopic Instruments

By Application

Breast Reconstruction

Hernia Repair

Dental Repair

Orthopedic Repair

Pelvic and Vaginal Prolapse Repair

Others

Soft Tissue Repair Market: Key Trends

Soft tissue repair trends suggest that the accident, trauma and sports injuries are among the biggest factors which increase the volume of surgeries that get performed all over the world. As per the WHO, the growth in the number of accident cases has also been leading to millions of deaths while many sustain the non-fatal injuries in the world. The most vulnerable parts are the upper extremities and the legs which become vulnerable to the injuries during sports. The stats show that the incidences which are occurring due to the sports and sports activities like boxing, martial arts and skateboarding have seen an increase in the market. This is a case in the developed countries where the number of reconstructive and orthopedic injuries get performed at a higher rate. This will drive the growth of the dependent markets including the markets for the tissue patch/mesh.

What pegs the market back however is the higher cost of the treatment and the unfavorable scenarios of reimbursement for the products in many countries. This makes them extremely unaffordable for a bigger section of the patient population. The soft tissue market currently is one which is very competitive when it comes to the pricing and high intensity among the existing players. Most of these products are available in the market and are priced at a higher price. For reduction of the healthcare products, the governments in many countries all over the world are taking efforts for the redesign of their healthcare systems of reimbursements.

The market did take a hit during the pandemic when there were lockdowns imposed and that impacted the sports being played in the world as people tried avoiding the exposure to the virus. The market however has picked up again once the vaccination drive started. The market will continuously see more development.

Recent Update:

Venus Concept Launched Venus Heal: An Innovative Treatment Modality for Soft Tissue Injuries and Conditions

February 5th, 2021; Venus Concept Ltd., launched of its latest medical device, Venus Heal. With over 11,000 systems installed worldwide, Venus Concept has expanded their suite of leading medical devices and incorporated their most advanced technology into this latest innovation, intended for the accelerated healing of soft tissue injuries and conditions.

Soft Tissue Repair Market: Regional Analysis

Soft tissue repair statistics suggest that the regional growth is going to happen mainly in the North American region where it is going to account for the biggest market share. The reason behind this is the major players existing in the region and a culture which is conducive for playing sports. The number of sports being played leads to an increase in the overall soft tissue injuries. The procedures are expensive and the higher income levels of this region is going to help in the adoption of the market in the coming years. The healthcare system further being developed is going to help in this market. The European soft tissue market size is also going to grow in the coming years.

On Special Requirement Soft Tissue Repair Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S., Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of MEA

