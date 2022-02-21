At 7.1% CAGR, Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size to hit 47.70 Billion by 2028 Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market size reached USD 29.41 Billion in 2021. The Infectious Disease Diagnostics market size is likely to grow at 7.1% CAGR during 2021-2028 to reach 47.70 Billion by 2028 end.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, a growing number of funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics, rising demand for point of care diagnostics test as well as an increasing number of medical laboratories for infectious disease diagnostics testing are driving the growth of Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1850

Scope of Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Covid-19 has shown a positive impact on the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently exposed novel coronavirus. Largely unidentified before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, Covid-19 moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the overall sales of most of the companies but had a positive impact on the infectious disease diagnostics market since of the use of infectious disease diagnostic methods for Covid-19 testing.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Companies

Market Players for Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics Ltd.

bioMérieux SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

ELITechGroup

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

InBios International, Inc.

ABACUS Diagnostica Oy

By Product:

Reagents, Kits, and Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

By Type of Testing:

Laboratory Testing

POC Testing

By Technology:

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Microbiology

PCR

INAAT

DNA Sequencing & NGS

DNA Microarrays

Other technologies

By Disease Type:

COVID-19

HIV

HAIs

Hepatitis

CT/NG

HPV

TB

Influenza

Other Infectious Diseases

By End User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic Research Institutes

Other End Users

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1850

Recent Development:

News: Roche Launches the First Infectious Disease Tests and Cobas Omni Utility Channel for Use on the Cobas 5800 System in Countries Accepting the CE Mark

On December 15th, 2021; Roche announced the launch of the first infectious disease tests on the cobas 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark. These include cobas HIV-1, cobas HBV, cobas HCV, cobas HIV-1/HIV-2 Qualitative, and the cobas omni Utility Channel kit. These launches expand the Roche Molecular portfolio offering by providing standardised performance and efficiencies across low, medium and high volume molecular laboratory testing needs.

Aegis Sciences Launched Infectious Disease Testing

On October 11th, 2021; Aegis Sciences Corporation expanded its molecular testing capabilities to rapidly identify pathogens in the respiratory and urogenital health spaces. With Aegis Infectious Disease Testing, providers will have access to: Clinically relevant tests for a wide variety of pathogens and condition, diversity in specimen collection options, 24-hour turnaround time, semi-quantitative reporting available where clinically appropriate and clear, reliable, and actionable results. The testing menu includes customizable order options for the most common pathogens that cause respiratory tract infections (RTIs), genital health/sexually transmitted infections (STIs), gastrointestinal infections (GIs) and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

On Special Requirement Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report is also available for below Regions and Country:

North America

U.S., Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Purchase This Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=1850

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 India Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Overview

1.3 India Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: PEST Analysis

2.8 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Product

2.8.2 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type of Testing

2.8.3 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Technology

2.8.4 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Disease Type

2.8.5 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Attractiveness Analysis by End User

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

3.1.1 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018 ……..And More

Look at Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

log: Health Food Companies

Follow Us: Linkedin

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited