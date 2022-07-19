At 65.8% CAGR, DNA Data Storage Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 1926.7 Million by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA Data Storage Market is valued at USD 55.94 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1926.7 Million by 2028 with the CAGR of 65.8% over the forecast period.

DNA Data Storage Market Size, Share, Companies & Trends Analysis By Product Type (Commercial, Research & Prototyping), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Application (Archival, Quality Control, Research & Prototyping), By Sequencing Platform (Next-Generation Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing), By Synthesis Platform (Chemical-Column Based, Chemical-Microchip Based, Enzymatic), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Pharma, Media & Entertainment), Based On Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028 - Increasing demand for DNA data storage platforms and rising investments in DNA data storage industry by the key players are the major factors for driving the growth of Global DNA data storage market.

Scope of Global DNA Data Storage Market report-

The process of using DNA molecules as a storage medium is well known as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) data storage. In this process there is encoding and decoding binary data onto and from synthesized strands of DNA. The DNA data is encoded into DNA nucleotide bases (A, C, G, T) and stored and then these strands are converted into binary digits when needed. DNA is very efficient at storing data than any other storage platforms like magnetic hard drive, etc. As DNA can store data far more densely, user could squeeze all the data in the world inside just a few grams of it.

Data Storage Market Segmentation:

The global DNA data storage market is segmented into product type, deployment, application, sequencing platform, synthesis platform, end-user and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into commercial, research, and prototyping. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, and on-premises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into archival, quality control, and research & prototyping. On the basis of synthesis platform, the market is segmented into chemical-column based, chemical-microchip based, and enzymatic. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into banking, financial services& insurance, government & defense, healthcare & pharma, media & entertainment, and other.

DNA Data Storage Market key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Beckman Coulter

Microsoft

454 Life Sciences Corporation

Siemens AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc

SOSV LLC

Gatc Biotech AG

Eurofins Scientific

Others.

News-

DNA-Based Data Storage Platform Catalog Raised $35M.

On September 30th, 2021; a Boston based startup, Catalog announced that it is developing an energy-efficient, cost-competitive and more secure data storage and computation platform by using synthetic DNA. Further the startup added that it has secured a USD 35 million series B round to continue developing its DNA-based data computation tools. The series B round has been led by South Korea's Hanwha impact and the latest funding will be used to accelerate the development of Catalog's synthetic DNA powered computing platform which enables data management, computation and automation.

DNA Data Storage Alliance Published First White Paper, Launched Website.

On June 10th, 2021; Storage Alliance, announced that it has released its first white paper titled 'Preserving our Digital Legacy: An Introduction to DNA Data Storage.' This whitepaper was presented on website www.dnastoragealliance.org and it presents DNA data storage fundamentals in an accessible way for both technically curious readers and for IT business, computer science or electrical engineering readers interested in the benefits, a technical overview, and the cost of ownership of this potential new storage medium.

Global DNA Data Storage Market Dynamics-

Rising demand for DNA based data storage is at forefront of drivers for the growth of DNA data storage market. Currently, the data storage crisis has reached at worst state owing to rise of the internet age and its associated technologies, platforms. Thus, the demand for digital data storage is outpacing the current storage capabilities. For instance; according to International Data Corporation; the global data storage demand will grow to about 175 zettabytes (175 trillion gigabytes) by 2025 which is up from 33 zettabytes now-a-days. Although, nature has provided DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) as a storage system. Numerous researchers found that DNA is extremely stable molecule that provides ultra-high-density storage for thousands of years. It offers an abundant, sustainable, and stable data storage solution. According to Brandessence Market research analysis, in one Kg of DNA, today's world's data could theoretically be stored, and it is random access & error-free data storage system. This has increased the demand for DNA data storage.

However, the high cost of DNA synthesis is limiting advancement within DNA data storage, which may restrain the growth of the market. In spite of that, new innovations with increasing research & development to support DNA data storage may offer more opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Global DNA Data Storage Market Regional Analysis-

Globally, North America is expected to dominate the growth of DNA data storage market owing to rising research & development of DNA data storage by market players in this region. In developed countries such as United States, many players are focusing on investments in R&D of DNA data storage. For instance; Iridia Inc., a California based company's CEO has announced that it sees data storage future in synthetic DNA. The idea of synthetic DNA has attracted investor attention, so company has raised about USD 24 million in its series B funding round. Also Catalog DNA has also unveiled that the company is more focused on developing technology to store the archival data by using synthetic DNA. For this company has raised USD 35 Million series B funding.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth in DNA data storage market. This is due to increasing number of small and medium enterprises across various industries in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India are collaborating to accelerate their global presence & workflows. For instance; on April 5th, 2022, Synthetic biology company DNA Script has announced that it has collaborated with several distributors throughout the Asia Pacific for its enzymatic DNA synthesis benchtop instrument. The distribution deals are with Cold Spring Biotech for mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan; Research Instruments for Singapore; Premas Life Sciences for India; and Bio-Medical Science for South Korea. Under the agreements, the distributors will provide sales and support for DNA Script's Syntax DNA printing system in labs throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Also, the enterprises are seeking to fulfill their need of reliable and secure data storage infrastructure which is further driving the growth of the market in this region.

On Special Requirement DNA Data Storage Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S., Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of MEA

