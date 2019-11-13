At 6% CAGR, Functional Carbohydrates Market to Garner $5,314.2 Million by 2026

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for functional carbohydrates is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026 and will reach $5,314.2 million by 2026, divulges a new report presented by Big Market Research.

The report outlines market definition, key findings, top investment pockets, top-winning strategies, and scope in the functional carbohydrates industry. The report provides in-depth insights into the profile of key players, current market dynamics, latest technological developments, developing application segments, and lucrative avenues along with the growth prospects of the market players across different regions. Additionally, the research provides helpful study material for shareholders, investors, top market players, and new players to gain insights on current scenarios and form strategies to be adopted for future. Furthermore, the report provides Porter's five forces analysis that demonstrates the potency of buyers and suppliers which helps stakeholders to form strategies and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global functional carbohydrates market. The market is categorized based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the study divides the market into Palatinose, Isomalt, Cyclodextrin, Curdlan, and others. By application, it is categorized into food & beverages, pharmaceutical/nutraceutical, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These analyses offer insights which help in determining the leading segments and planning strategies to obtain a strong position in this market.

The report discusses major market players active in the functional carbohydrates industry. An overview of each market player is presented, and recent developments are highlighted in the report. These market players include Beneo GmbH, Wacker Chemie AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Frères, Sanxinyuan Food Industry Corporation Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd., Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co., Ltd., and Foodchem International Corporation.

The report describes the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market. The increase in use of these functional carbohydrates in functional food, bakery items, dairy products, cereals, malt beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others have driven the growth of the functional carbohydrates market. On the other hand, rise in the use of these carbohydrates in cosmetic products such as anti-aging products and growing concern of people regarding their appearance fueled the growth of functional carbohydrates market. The report also provides insights that are helpful for new participants, market players, and investors to obtain a competitive edge and withstand a dominant position in the global industry.

