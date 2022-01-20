At 6.9% CAGR, Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market Size to hit USD 1.67 Billion, Globally by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1.05 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1.67 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. The global Milk Protein Hydrolysate market size is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to several driving factors.

Growing awareness about nutritional benefits among the people coupled with increasing demand for dietary supplements among sportspeople, increasing population, and rising demand for infant nutritional food products are some important factors driving the growth of the milk protein hydrolysate market. Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028.

Scope of Report:

Milk protein hydrolysate is a form of pre-digested protein that is easily digested and absorbed by the human body. Milk protein hydrolysate is prepared by two techniques as acid hydrolysis and enzymatic hydrolysis. In enzymatic hydrolysis, milk proteins are dispersed in water and then the desirable pH and temperature are maintained at optimum value for the enzyme activity. The specific enzyme is then added to the substrate solution (protein) at a particular enzyme to protein ratio. In these specific conditions, the enzyme hydrolyses the peptide bond and is allowed to continue the reaction till the desired degree of hydrolysis is achieved. Enzymatic hydrolysis breaks down milk protein into peptides and amino acids which makes infant easier to digest and absorb the protein and it helps to promote digestive comfort. The benefits of a milk protein hydrolysate are it helps to prevent allergy, builds a strong immune system, helps to support muscle maintenance, and performance of sportsperson. It is widely used in animal feed and clinical nutrition.

Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market Key Segments Covering in this Report:

By Product:

Casein

Whey

By Form:

Powder

Paste

By Technology:

Acid Hydrolysis

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

By Application:

Sport nutrition

Clinical nutrition

Infant nutrition

Animal feed

Global milk protein hydrolysate market reports cover prominent players like,

Fonterra co-operative group Ltd.

Armor Proteines

Carbery Group

Kerry Ingredients

Lactalis Group

Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Limited

Morinaga Milk Industry co. Ltd.

AMCO Proteins

Hilmar Ingredients

Bright Dairy & Food Co. Ltd.

Leprino Foods Company, Inc.

Nestle S.A

Cargill Inc.

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Inc

Chaitanya Biologicals

Mead Johnson

Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market Dynamics:

The key factor for the growth of the milk protein hydrolysate market is the increasing demand for infant nutritional food owing to changing lifestyles coupled with an increasing number of working women across the globe. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), only 38% of infants are exclusively breastfed globally. Furthermore, growing awareness about the nutritional benefits of milk protein hydrolysate among consumers is driving the growth of the milk protein hydrolysate market. In addition, rising consumption of milk protein hydrolysate among sports person owing to health benefits such as it builds the strong immune system and helps to support muscle maintenance and performance of sportsperson this drives milk protein hydrolysate market. However, the factors which restrict the growth of the milk protein hydrolysate market are strict regulation by the government regarding supplement formulation and high R&D cost. Moreover, innovation in different forms and products will create huge opportunities in the milk protein hydrolysate market.

Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the protein hydrolysate market due to increasing health awareness among the people coupled with changing consumer preference towards nutritional foods in this region. Furthermore, the rapidly changing lifestyle and rising disposable income of the people leads to increased expenses on nutritional food in this region is driving the growth of the milk protein hydrolysate market.

Europe is projected to grow fast due to increasing consumption of supplements, sports drinks, isotonic drink powder, energy bars, and supplement powder among sportspeople and athletics to improve performance and maintain stamina is driving the growth of the milk protein hydrolysate market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow due to the increasing population in countries such as China; India will generate huge demand for infant food products. Furthermore, the rising working women population in this region drives the milk protein hydrolysate market as ready-to-eat nutrition is more convenient for them due to less time required for preparation.

