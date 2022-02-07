At 6.78% CAGR, Clean Label Ingredients Market Size is to hit USD 68.57 Bn by 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, The Clean Label Ingredients Market size reached USD 43.32 Billion in 2021. The Clean Label Ingredients Market is growing at robust CAGR of 6.78%, and reach size of USD 68.57 Billion by end of Forecast 2028.

Rising demand from consumers for clean label products, increasing awareness regarding these products, and a growing number of products are driving the growth of the Clean Label Ingredients,

Since the advent of the Covid-19 epidemic, people have become more cautious about food and are eating healthier than usual. Covid-19 has also changed consumers' perceptions of cleanliness beyond labels or products. Consumers continue to focus on clean labels for indoor as well as outdoor purchases, so this component is increasing the use of clean label ingredients in various food applications.

Scope of Global Clean Label Ingredients Market:

Clean label ingredients are also referred to as natural ingredients, such as dyes and foods, fruits and vegetables, flavors, flour, starch and sweets, salt, and others. Clean label materials are easy to understand, with every primary ingredient without chemical products, no synthetics or substances, and with at least one secondary effect, like every primary ingredient without organic, natural, and genetically modified organisms and chemical products. additives or substances, and at least one secondary ingredient that includes natural, biological, and basically untouchable organisms.

Some of the key players operating in the clean label ingredients industry include:

Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Corbion Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Sensient technologies, Frutarom, koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr Hasen A/S, Dupont, others

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Dynamics:

Consumers are becoming more aware of the health effects associated with the consumption of various artificial or synthetic food ingredients due to the various research projects and bans imposed by the government which supplements the growth of the clean label market. Consumers' demand for natural/organic food products has increased significantly in recent years. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health effects associated with the consumption of various artificial or synthetic food ingredients due to various research projects and bans imposed by the government. According to a survey by the Food Marketing Institute; in 2019, about 86% of consumers admitted to having a high sense of trust in food products or brands that provide access to the complete and "easy to understand" ingredients listed on their labels. Food products with "free" claims are increasingly hitting the retail shelves and foodservice menus globally. It is becoming increasingly aware of the growing number of consumers consuming food and beverage products. The free-of-use artificial ingredient is a top-of-the-line claim expected by consumers, forcing food and beverage manufacturers to eliminate the use of such synthetic ingredients. As a result, every food company is displaying ingredients on their products in a very good and simple way.

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Beverage

Bakery & Confectionary

Sauce & Condiment

Dairy & Frozen Dessert

Other Processed Foods

By Type:

Natural Color

Natural Flavor

Starch & Sweetener

Natural Preservative

Others

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

Recent Development:

News: Cargill Launched Clean Label Rice Flour Alternative to Maltodextrin

On November 1st, 2021; Scientists at Cargill developed a highly soluble rice flour that can convert maltodextrin into a variety of applications and give the formulator a clean label option. The new SimPure92260 component is the world's first component and exhibits the same taste, texture, and functionality as maltodextrin. Ingredients can replace maltodextrin in a variety of applications, including low-sugar bakery products, as well as dairy products, powdered drinks, condiments, sauces and dressings, snacks, cereals, and bars, spice mixes, flavor carriers, and more.

Divi's Nutraceuticals Launched Clean-Label, Stable Food Color Ingredient Made from Concentrated Carrot Juice

September 23rd, 2021; Divi's Nutraceuticals introduced a naturally sourced food ingredient for the dark yellow to orange coloration of a variety of foods and beverages. The ingredient, called CaroNat, is made from concentrated carrot juice naturally rich in beta-carotene, and manufactured without the addition of silicon dioxide to serve as a clean-label color ingredient.

Reginal Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for clean label ingredients owing to the rising standard of living of consumers and increasing awareness regarding this kind of product in this region. The increasing demand for convenience labels with clean labels and the growing focus of key players to promote these ingredients are also fostering market growth in this region.

