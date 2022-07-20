At 6.7% CAGR, Hydroxyapatite Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 3722.3 Million by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydroxyapatite Market is valued at USD 2364.1 Million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3722.3 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Hydroxyapatite Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Nano-Sized, Greater Than Micrometers, Micro-Sized), By Application (Dental Care, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028 - Increasing geriatric population, rising demand for medical implants in healthcare industry, and growing product demand in orthopaedic applications are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Hydroxyapatite Market.

Hydroxyapatite Market: Market Scope

The global hydroxyapatite market is going to see a good amount of growth in the coming years and has been showing growth in the last few years considering the amount of demand it has seen. The market demand is owing to the applications of the hydroxyapatite. The hydroxyapatite is the mineral form of the calcium apatite which consists of a hydroxyl and a phosphate group. This is an important component of the teeth and offers higher rigidity and better remineralization of the enamel than the saliva.

The hydroxyapatite coatings in the orthopedic implants as well as the dental care products have also offered the enhanced properties which includes the increase in gap healing between the bone and the hydroxyapatite and faster healing of the bone at the interface of the bone implant as well as the inhibition of corrosion. Therefore, the manufacturers are now replacing the lithium plasma spray coats with the nano-hydroxyapatite coatings. This auger well for the hydroxyapatite trends and growth.

Hydroxyapatite Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the hydroxyapatite top companies are the Fluidinova, Sofsera Corporation, Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Taihei Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. Sigmagraft Biomaterials, Cam Bioceramics B.V, Zimmer Biomet. Aps Materials, Inc, Cgbio and Granulab. These companies are working on their innovation aspect and research and development to develop a growth scenario in the coming years.

Hydroxyapatite Market: Segmentation Analysis

Hydroxyapatite market research suggests that the segment which is going to grow the most is going to be the micro-sized segment and it is going to be a major generator of revenue due to the increase in the demand for the prosthetic surgeries and the dental surgeries. At the same time, it is the nano-sized segment which will also account for a decent amount of revenue because of the replacement of the granules due to a higher ability to resorb and bioactivity. Therefore, the increasing demand of this kind of hydroxyapatite is going to drive the growth of this market.

In terms of the application, orthopedic segment is going to account for the biggest amount of revenue share and that is going to be due to the rise in the number of the healthcare services in addition with the growth in health concerns in the upper-class and middle-class population. Also, it is the increasing demand for the hydroxyapatite in the coating of the medical devices for the hip and knee surgeries which is fueling the growth of the market. Also, it is the dental care segment which is going to account for a good amount of market share due to the replacement of fluoride in toothpaste and the other dental products. Further, the hydroxyapatite is a lot more effective in the remineralization of the enamel in comparison to the other compounds and saliva.

Global Hydroxyapatite Market Segmentation:

By Type

Nano-sized

Greater than Micrometers

Micro-sized

By Application

Dental Care

Orthopedic

Plastic Surgery

Other

Hydroxyapatite Market: Key Drivers

The growth of global hydroxyapatite market is driven by the increasing demand for the bone grafting materials and bone transplants in addition to the growth in the elderly population of the countries like Canada and United States has further increased the demand for the orthopedic implants in this region and that boosts the hydroxyapatite market. There is a rise in the disposable income in these emerging nations and the developed countries has fueled the growth of cosmetic products like the anti-ageing products and skin care products.

The sudden surge in the demand is leading to an increase in the portfolio products and manufacturing across the world and thereby enhanced the demand for the hydroxyapatite market share. Furthermore, there is an introduction of the new healthcare services in many of the developed countries and that is expected to fuel this growth. A lot of money is being spent on the development of medicine and expenditure is being done to increase the healthcare expenditure in the more developed countries and that is going to be another advantage for this market as the healthcare expenditure is going to imply that the hydroxyapatite usages will be discovered and used in the coming years.

However, it is the higher cost which is associated with the implant and the additional cost of material wrapping and peg replacement which is going to hamper the market significantly. the Hydroxyapatite market trends and growth will be favorable when the low-cost hydroxyapatite implants like the synthetic implants are going to be developed to find newer segments of customers particularly in the developed countries and that is going to provide many lucrative opportunities for the growth in the market.

Hydroxyapatite Market: Key Trends

A big growth driver for the hydroxyapatite market 2022 is the rise in customer awareness about the bioactive ceramics. Further fueling this market in the recent past has been the number of bone grafts and the bone transplants which have been taking place. The growth in the aging population which suffers from many different diseases all over the world is also a major contributor to the overall growth of the hydroxyapatite market in the coming years too. What also helps the market is the fact that the average age of the population of the world has been growing in the last few years.

The advancements to the products that are in the existing market and used for the treatment of the hydroxyapatite will also help in the bolstering of this market in the coming few years. With the worldwide geriatric population increasing in a linear manner to the rising disposable income in these sections of the population, this market could see a major amount of propelling. The orthopedic applications are going to also increase with the geriatric population needing this kind of treatment and growth in the coming years.

Hydroxyapatite Market: Regional Analysis

The greatest growth in terms of region has been witnessed in the North American region and the revenue is only going to increase as the Hydroxyapatite is used for the ocular implants, dental surgeries and non-integrated implants in many countries. There are factors like the technology advancements and the rising disposable income of the middle class which is going to fuel the demand.

On Special Requirement Hydroxyapatite Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S., Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of MEA

