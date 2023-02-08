At 6.7% CAGR, Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 34 Billion by 2030: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global physiotherapy equipment market size was worth around USD 19.05 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 34 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.7% between 2022 and 2030.



Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/physiotherapy-equipment-market

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Overview

Physiotherapy is also known as physical therapy. It is an important part of allied health professions, the medical community which is different from dentistry, optometry, medicine, nursing, and pharmacy. Physiotherapy is given to patients by certified physical therapists who help in promoting, maintaining, or restoring the physical well-being of people with the help of physical examination followed by diagnosis and events like patient education, prognosis, rehabilitation, physical intervention, health promotion, and disease prevention.

Physiotherapy is more than clinical practice since it also involves conducting research, and consultation along with health administration. Apart from the in-depth knowledge that physiotherapists possess, they also make use of various tools or pieces of equipment that aid the quality of care given to the patients. The most common types of physiotherapy equipment that can be found at the clinic of all therapists include walking canes, crutches, and walkers.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/physiotherapy-equipment-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global physiotherapy equipment market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global physiotherapy equipment size was valued at around USD 19.05 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 34 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing number of patients seeking physiotherapy

Based on type segmentation, ultrasound was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on demographic segmentation, the non-geriatric population was the leading demographic in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Ultrasound, Hydrotherapy, Heat Therapy, Continuous Passive Motion, Therapeutic Exercises, Cryotherapy, Electric Stimulation, and Others), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary, and Others), By Demographic (Geriatric Population and Non-Geriatric Population), By End-User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Growing number of patients undergoing physiotherapy to act as market drivers.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is projected to grow owing to the increasing number of patients requiring physiotherapy as a means to gain complete control over mobility issues as well as a treatment measure for other kinds of diseases as well. Physiotherapy can help people who have been affected by injuries, or have a certain kind of disability or illness that restricts free movement in any part of the body. Contrary to popular belief, physiotherapy not only enlists slow movement-based exercise and it also covers advice and education along with manual therapy. Physiotherapists are known to encourage patients to use various ways to help them recover faster or function normally in their day-to-day lives while managing the movement restriction.

People suffering from conditions like lack of balance, uncontrollable urination, mobility issues, recurring pain, and experiencing pain while sitting at a desk are recommended to visit physiotherapists as soon as possible to avoid any serious or long-term impact. Even in cases where certain medications do not work to relieve pain, doctors refer the patients to a certified physiotherapist. A study paper published on ResearchGate assessing the effect of patients' adherence to [physiotherapy rehabilitation showed a success rate of 80% within the first 48 months of starting treatment.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Restraints

High cost to restrict market expansion.

Physiotherapy, in general, is expensive and the cost is dependent on the seriousness of the injury. As per estimates, the average national cost of physiotherapy per person can range between USD 30 to USD 400. In India, one physical therapy session can cost up to a minimum of INR 800. The price changes depending on the experience level of the physiotherapist treating the patient. Hence a lot of people refrain from visiting physiotherapists and try to manage the condition without any external help. This is especially applicable to low to medium-income group families.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/physiotherapy-equipment-market

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Opportunities

Increasing research and product innovation to provide growth opportunities.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is projected to benefit from the growing technological advancement in the physiotherapy segment as the demand for medical assistance is growing tremendously. Various medical-technological companies have increased associated research activities to stay ahead in the game. For instance, Exogen, developed by Lila Movementechnology, is a popular wearable resistance technology that is designed to help movement and is developed by sports scientists. The technology has wide applications in sports activities and exercises.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Challenges

Lack of training infrastructure to challenge the market expansion.

Physiotherapy sessions can only be conducted by certified or trained professionals. There is a general lack of training institutes which means that there is a significant gap in the supply and demand for professionals conducting these sessions. It becomes difficult for certified physiotherapists to constantly upgrade their knowledge because of the lack of necessary training infrastructure. For instance, in India, there are around 200 recognized physiotherapy institutes out of which almost 82% are private institutes with high fees.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global physiotherapy equipment market is segmented based on type, application, demographic, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the global market segments are ultrasound, hydrotherapy, heat therapy, continuous passive motion, therapeutic exercises, cryotherapy, electric stimulation, and others. In 2021, the global market was dominated by the ultrasound segment with more than 41% of the global market revenue. Ultrasound therapy has been used in physiotherapy sessions for a long time and is mainly used due to its non-thermal effect using sound waves at a high frequency that cause movement and vibrations in cellular fluid. Ultrasound therapy can help increase blood flow and stimulate collagen production. Common injuries that can be treated with ultrasound are tendonitis, bursitis, tendon or ligament injuries, and osteoarthritis.

Based on demographic, the global market is segmented based on the geriatric population and non-geriatric population with the latter leading the global market growth in 2021 due to increased hospitalization of patients requiring physiotherapy sessions. The non-geriatric patient list consists of adults suffering from work-related or accidental injuries. The shift toward remote work culture, with long hours sitting on laptops or chairs, has resulted in many people visiting physiotherapists for work-related concerns. Carpal tunnel is a serious syndrome related to long hours of typing. It is estimated to affect around 1 to 5% of the adult population.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/physiotherapy-equipment-market

List of Key Players in Physiotherapy Equipment Market:

RICHMAR

BTL

Whitehall Manufacturing

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

EMS Physio Ltd.

Performance Health

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for PHYSIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the PHYSIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the PHYSIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT Market Industry?

What segments does the PHYSIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the PHYSIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 19.05 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 34 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.7 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2030 Segments Covered By Type, Application, Demographic, End-User, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered RICHMAR, BTL, Whitehall Manufacturing, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, EMS Physio Ltd., Performance Health, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/physiotherapy-equipment-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/physiotherapy-equipment-market

Recent Developments

In August 2022 , Assam Down Town University (AdtU), India launched a new physiotherapy program including Electromyography, Gait Lab, and a Pulmonary Function test lab equipped with a Spirometer. The highly advanced lab is expected to help cater to the requirement of new educational prospects

Assam Down Town University (AdtU), launched a new physiotherapy program including Electromyography, Gait Lab, and a Pulmonary Function test lab equipped with a Spirometer. The highly advanced lab is expected to help cater to the requirement of new educational prospects In April 2021 , the US Food and Drugs Administration approved the marketing of the IpsiHand Upper Extremity Rehabilitation System (IpsiHand System), developed by Neurolutions which is created to help rehabilitation in stroke patients showing upper extremity disability

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead with the highest market share.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is projected to register the highest growth in North America driven by the high awareness rate about the benefits of physiotherapy which is further encouraged by the growing accessibility to quality physiotherapy care. The US is anticipated to lead the regional market revenue primarily due to the increasing application of physiotherapy equipment in the sports sector. Regular physical therapy sessions are a part of the exercise regimen followed by various sports personalities.

The region is also registering a surge in the number of sports physiotherapists as their demand is reaching new heights every year. The increasing number of FDA approvals for physiotherapy equipment along with growing investments in establishing training centers could further help the regional market generate more revenue. The growing elderly population which currently stands at 58 million people over the age of 65 years, is a major reason for the demand for physiotherapy equipment.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Ultrasound

Hydrotherapy

Heat Therapy

Continuous Passive Motion

Therapeutic Exercises

Cryotherapy

Electric Stimulation

Others

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

Others

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: By Demographic Outlook (2022-2030)

Geriatric Population

Non-Geriatric Population

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2030)

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Others

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Physiotherapy Equipment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-physiotherapy-equipment-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Kinase Inhibitor In Autoimmune Diseases Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global kinase inhibitor in autoimmune diseases market size was worth around USD 4.7 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 7.9 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.43% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global kinase inhibitor in autoimmune diseases market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.43% between 2022 and 2030. Food Allergy Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global food allergy market size was worth around USD 35 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 54 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.64% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global food allergy market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.64% between 2022 and 2030. Dental Lasers Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global dental lasers market size was worth around USD 246 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 506.14 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.48% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FnF Research