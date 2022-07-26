At 6.4% CAGR, Global Pleural Effusions Treatment Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 6.8 Billion By 2028 | Pleural Effusions Treatment Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By ZMR

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global pleural effusions treatment market size was worth around USD 4.4 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6.8 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.4% between 2022 and 2028.

Pleural Effusions Treatment Market: Overview

Pleural effusion is also known as water on the lungs and occurs when excess fluid builds up between the pleura layers outside the lungs. Pleura are thin membranes that line the inside of the chest cavity and lungs in order to facilitate breathing and enhance lubrication. In normal situations, a small amount of fluid is present in these membranes but when the amount exceeds the normal value, is when pleural effusion takes place and has to be treated medically. Pleural effusion seriousness depends on factors like the cause of the effusion, if breathing is obstructed, and if the condition can be effectively treated. In case, the effusion is caused due to heart failure, pneumonia, or a virus, the cause can be treated or controlled.

Pleural effusion is a tricky medical condition owing to the fact that patients do not show any visible symptoms, and the condition is detected during a chest x-ray for any other purpose. However, the most generic symptoms that may be unrelated but may arise depending on the cause of effusion are dry or nonproductive cough, chest pain, dyspnea, and orthopnea. As per National Cancer Center, pleural effusions are extremely common and affect over 1 million of the population in the USA, every year.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Pleural Effusions Treatment Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Pleural Effusions Treatment Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.4 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Pleural Effusions Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 4.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 6.8 Billion by 2028.

The global pleural effusions treatment market cap is expected to be dominated by North America in the coming years owing to the large-scale investment in the pharmaceutical sector along with the presence of excellent medical reimbursement policies and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

As per Deloitte's analysis of the Rock Health Database, healthcare innovators in the USA received venture funding of USD 14 Billion in 2020, which was twice the funding in 2019.

Asia-Pacific may also register high CAGR because of the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders along with the rise in TB and lung cancer. China is being considered to be in the middle of a lung cancer epidemic or at least rising exponentially which may aid regional growth during the forecast period.

The total number of pleural effusion cases registered per year ranges from 4 to 5 million which is an indication of how common the disease is and if left untreated may result in death. Lung cancer is also a common disease globally which has been following a rising trend in the last few years.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Global Pleural Effusions Treatment Market By Treatment (Catheter, Thoracentesis, Pleuroperitoneal Shunt, Pleurodesis, and Others), By Type (Exudative and Transudative), By End User (Ambulatory Clinics, Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Pleural Effusions Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in heart and lungs conditions to aid global market growth

The global pleural effusions treatment market growth may be propelled by the rising number of medical cases pertaining to congestive heart failure, pneumonia, lung cancer, and tuberculosis. In Germany, the total number of pleural effusion cases registered per year ranges from 4 to 5 million which is an indication of how common the disease is and if left untreated may result in death. Lung cancer is also a common disease globally which has been following a rising trend in the last few years. As per reports submitted by American Lung Association, in 2018, over 13% of the diagnosed cancer cases were related to lung cancer. In 2022, 2.3 million new cases of lung cancer were registered whereas the country witnessed over 1.3 million deaths related to lung cancer. Some of the reasons for the high prevalence of lung cancer include the rise in exposure to second-hand smoke, along with radon gas, asbestos, or other carcinogens. The increase is also propelled by the growing smoking industry.

The global market size may also benefit from the increase in the proper diagnosis of the disease. Since pleural effusions are extremely common, almost all doctors and physicians recommend the test even during check-ups for other problems. It is very common that a patient suffering from systemic lupus erythematosus may also contact pleural effusions. Over 25% to 45% of systemic lupus erythematosus patients have been affected by pleural effusions. The growing trend of awareness related to the disease may help global market growth.

Pleural Effusions Treatment Market: Restraints

Discomfort associated with treatments related to pleural effusions may restrict the global market growth

Pleural effusion invasive treatments may lead to minor discomfort or pain which do not last for a long time. The severity of the after-effects may depend on the underlying cause of pleural effusions, the intensity of the cause, and other treatments associated with the cause. For example, if the thoracentesis fluid drains too quickly it may result in pulmonary edema and may lead to intense complications.

The global market growth trend may also witness some resistance due to the unsatisfactory success rate of pleural effusion treatments since the disease goes undetected many times due to the absence of concrete symptoms. The treatments for the disease undergo multiple variations depending on the underlying cause and its intensity. For example, in case of congestive heart failure with no signs of chest pain or fever should be treated with diuretics before thoracentesis.

Pleural Effusions Treatment Market: Opportunities

Advancements in the understanding of the disease provide growth opportunities for global market expansion

Since pleural effusions are extremely common and can occur as a result of different main causes, the global market is witnessing a rising research trend on understanding the root causes and efficient treatment for the medical condition. European Respiratory Journal published that malignant pleural effusions are common in patients suffering from neoplastic diseases. As per their report, amongst the total number of patients who died with malignancies, 15% were detected with malignant effusions. The growing interest of the healthcare sector in learning about the virus is expected to expand the global market cap in the coming years.

Pleural Effusions Treatment Market: Challenges

Lack of skilled professionals in emerging economies to challenge global market growth

The emerging economies are severely underfunded as compared to the need for developed healthcare infrastructure. There is a lack of sufficient skilled medical staff to cater to the growing healthcare demands of the population. The absence of enough healthcare facilities, attractive medical reimbursement plans, etc. is restricting the emerging economies from attaining full potential in the healthcare sector. As of 2040, the healthcare expenditure globally will rise to up to USD 18 trillion which may restrain the growth in poor economies even further.

Global Pleural Effusions Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global pleural effusions treatment market is segmented based on treatment, type, end-user, and region.

Based on treatment, the global market segments are catheter, thoracentesis, pleuroperitoneal shunt, pleurodesis, and others. Thoracentesis treatment is used in case of large effusions whereas pleurodesis can prevent pleural effusions from coming back. In the USA, thoracentesis is performed more than 1.7 million times a year.

By type, exudative and transudative are the two global market segments where transudative type leads the segment. It occurs when the systemic factor causing absorption or formation of pleural fluid is altered. Almost 6% of the patients suffering from liver cirrhosis get diagnosed with pleural effusion that is associated with ascites, which is the leading source of transudative effusion.

By end-user, the global market is segmented into ambulatory clinics, clinics, hospitals, and others. The global market is expected to be dominated by the hospital segment during the forecast period.

List of Key Players in Pleural Effusions Treatment Market:

TruCorp

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook

Rocket Medical plc

Yushin Medical Co ltd

Boston Medical Products Inc. (Bess group company)

Cardinal Health

Smiths Medical

Armstrong Medical.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.4 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 6.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.4 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered TruCorp, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Rocket Medical plc, Yushin Medical Co ltd, Boston Medical Products Inc. (Bess group company), Cardinal Health, Smiths Medical, and Armstrong Medical. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2137

Recent Developments

In January 2020, Argon Medical launched single and triple loop retrieval kits for its USA market with the aim to enhance the lives of patients. The products have managed to secure the approval from US Food and Drug Administration, and are effective in the removal of retrievable IVC filters with the help of a jugular approach. The single and triple loop retrieval kits are the only 2 kits to have received FDA approval in terms of any retrievable IVC filter from a jugular approach.

In May 2021, FDA approved first-of-its-kind targeted therapy for lung cancer mutation which was up until now considered drug resistant. The therapy is called Lumakras (sotorasib) and will be used for adult patients who have non-small cell lung cancer where the tumor has genetic mutation called KRAS G12C and patients should have undergone at least one systemic therapy.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the global market during the forecast period

The global pleural effusions treatment market cap is expected to be dominated by North America in the coming years owing to the large-scale investment in the pharmaceutical sector along with the presence of excellent medical reimbursement policies and advanced healthcare infrastructure. As per Deloitte's analysis of the Rock Health Database, healthcare innovators in the USA received venture funding of USD 14 Billion in 2020, which was twice the funding in 2019. This is being seen as a new era for multiple opportunities in the healthcare sector thus propelling regional growth.

Asia-Pacific may also register high CAGR because of the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders along with the rise in TB and lung cancer. China is being considered to be in the middle of a lung cancer epidemic or at least rising exponentially which may aid regional growth during the forecast period.

Global Pleural Effusions Treatment Market is segmented as follows:

Pleural Effusions Treatment Market: By Treatment Outlook (2022-2028)

Catheter

Thoracentesis

Pleuroperitoneal Shunt

Pleurodesis

Others

Pleural Effusions Treatment Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Exudative

Transudative

Pleural Effusions Treatment Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Ambulatory Clinics

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Pleural Effusions Treatment Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

