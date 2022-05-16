At 5.91% CAGR, Collagen Peptides Market Size to hit USD 932.7 Million in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collagen Peptides Market Size is expected to record a valuation of USD 932.7 Million by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 5.91% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Collagen Peptides Market size was Valued at USD 624 Million in 2021. Collagen Peptides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application Type (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Cosmetic, Nutraceutical, Healthcare, Technical, Other) By Source Type (Bovine, Marine, Porcine, Poultry, Others) By Form Type (Dry, Liquid, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028

The collagen peptides market globally is expected to see a good amount of growth with applications being visible in different sectors in the world. In the coming years, it is driven by the increase in applications particularly in the food and beverages sector which include the therapeutic foods, functional foods, sports nutrition, dietary supplements as well as beverages. The consumers nowadays are inclining towards the healthier diets because of the increase in awareness about the wellness and health and the change in lifestyle of people. The Collagen peptides become useful in many products in the form of an ingredient as it has a nature which is very flexible.

Collagen Peptides Market: Key Drivers

The collagens that are present in human skin are the core behind the skin structure. The collagen fibers which are there in human skin often get damaged as time goes on and it loses thickness and its strength. This results in the aging of our skin. The collagen peptides are often used in the personal care and cosmetic products. These are used in the form of creams and can be used as the nutritional supplements for our bones. These may also be used for the replacement of skin and augmenting soft skin in addition to others. These are used also in the personal care products like shampoos, soaps, facial creams and body lotions. Collagen peptides have acted as the surfactants and also washing agents while finding its usage in the shampoo gels and shower gels.

The collagen peptides are basically by-products of animals which are formed from the collagen while slaughtering animals. These include hides, bones and hooves of fish, pigs, poultry and cattle. The individuals who do not consume animal products due to religious and dietary issues do not consume the products which use the collagen peptides. This is a major restricting factor for this market. The market gets affected regionally as certain regions have a high population of people who do not eat the products. This is where the market players restrict themselves to places where the market finds its consumers.

There is a change in the way people eat these days. Globalization has created an eco-system where people consume food in different ways and essential nutrients are not consumed. This creates a risk of various cardiovascular and chronic diseases such as the high blood pressure or hypertension, obesity, cancer as well as diabetes. The globalization and high exposure to different cultures is making people step out of their natural eating habits and eating in restaurants and increased snacking.

Technology is needed at an advanced level for the extracting and processing of the collagen peptides. Post the extraction of edible collage, it is then sent for the process of filtration and the ion exchange. The filtration process involves the technology of microfiltration where a fluid is given a pass through a membrane which is porous in nature. That is then followed by the heat sterilization. This requires really high temperature and heat treatment which ultimately dries the product with the technology of spray drying.

Collagen Peptides Market report covers prominent players like

The major players in the global collagen peptides market are Darling Ingredients, Tessenderlo Group, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., GELITA AG, Gelnex, Nitta Gelatin, Holista Colltech, Weishardt Group, Collagen Solutions plc, and Ewald-Gelatine. These companies are going to invest heavily in technology to make their product more efficient.

Collagen Peptides Market: Key Trends

The pandemic which hit the world in the last few years impacted many industries negatively. One such industry which bore the brunt of the pandemic was the food and beverage industry. There were isolation rules imposed and they have resulted in food being in short supply and even seeing cancellations. This has hampered the players in the local markets. With the pandemic, there was a decrease in the manufacturing and supply of the ingredients of beverage industry and food industry. There were disruptions coming from all over the world from the regions like China and India where Covid cases were taking a major toll to the countries like USA where covid cases grew incessantly taking a major toll on how people ate. But with the cases now coming down and the situation stabilizing, the global collagen peptides market is expected to pick up soon and reach its peak once again.

Collagen Peptides Market: Segmentation Analysis:

In terms of segmentation the collagen peptides market has been segmented on the basis of source and application. Based on source, the segment of marine and poultry is going to be growing at the highest rate in the world. Many marine collagens get extracted from the different sources. These include fishes and the invertebrate marine animals like the sponges and jellyfishes. The collagen peptides which get extracted from fish are smaller in type and increase the digestibility.

The dry form of the collagen peptide which is available as the fine powder is often the most dominant segment here. The reason for that is its quicker solubility character. The powdered collagen peptides showcase great properties of blending. Due to this they are increasingly used in many applications. They may be added to the food applications like smoothies, coffee, snacks, soups and other products.

The global Collagen Peptides market report, the segment of revenue cycle management got the biggest share in the market. A major role is played by the government as they introduce the commissions and services which aid the adoption of these kinds of services. Another factor which influences this is the insurance coverage as the insurance coverage helps people with the lower- and middle-income groups and increases the number of approvals for reimbursements and denials which require managing. The pandemic further helped the use of the segment as the healthcare segment was suffering with an increased usage and traffic because of the patients of coronavirus. Hospitals adopted these systems for keeping better track of the patients who had come for treatment.

The segment of web-based deployment also held the biggest share in the market as there were large number of users who deployed web-based deployments in comparison to the other deployments. The technology witnessed higher demand from the healthcare which is small and medium in nature and the enterprises or organizations improved an overall process of workflow. These are cost effective and provide the best results.

Services segments will be accounting for the biggest share in the market as there is a lack of knowledge with regard to the IT applications in the professionals of healthcare. The higher demand for the experts in IT services and communication services as well as the growth in adoption of the solutions which are technologically advanced and the infrastructure of IT in the healthcare organizations are a few factors behind the growth of this segment. Many players operating in this segment are the focusing on providing hosting services and other services which are helping people come to terms with the concepts of the information systems.

Reginal Analysis:

In terms of region, the global collagen peptides market has been dominated by the European region. The reason behind this dominance is the presence of many important players in this region and the acceptability in these countries without any religious or dietary restrictions.

In the previous few years though, the Asian region has also seen a growth in the economy of their countries and the standards of living. There are technological advancements through which they are able to identify different application and areas of this market. The first and foremost application here is the one which is found in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The rise in demand for the food and beverage sector has been contributing to the growth of the global collagen peptides market in this sector.

