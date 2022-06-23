At 5.9% CAGR, Physiotherapy Devices Market Size to Hit USD 26.82 Bn by 2028: Zion Market Research | Global Physiotherapy Equipment Industry Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Analysis & Forecast Report

23 Jun, 2022, 16:30 BST
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global physiotherapy devices market was worth around USD 17.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 26.82 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.9 percent over the forecast period.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Physiotherapy Devices Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Physiotherapy Devices Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.9 % (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Physiotherapy Devices Market was valued approximately USD 17.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 26.82 Billion by 2028.
- The United States is estimated to hold the largest market share in North America and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period.
- The market for physiotherapy devices in the country has been pushed by an increasing number of people who participate in sports and fitness regimens, as well as an increasing number of patients with orthopedic, neurological, cardiovascular, and MSD disorders.
- The increasing geriatric populations, the increasing numbers of private health centers, improvements in primary healthcare facilities, and a preference for active lifestyles are all contributing to this region's rapid expansion.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Physiotherapy Devices Market By Type (Hydrotherapy, Electrotherapy, Continuous Passive Motion Units, Multi-Exercise Therapy Unit, Heat Therapy, Ultrasound, And Other Equipment Types), By Application (Cardiovascular & Pulmonary, Neurological, Musculoskeletal, And Other Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics, And Homes) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.
Physiotherapy Devices Market : Overview
Physiotherapy refers to a variety of treatments that include therapeutic exercises and physical therapies. It aims to preserve, improve, or restore physical function that has been harmed by disability, injury, or disease. To perform physiotherapy a wide range of physiotherapy devices are been used depending on their application.
Industry Dynamics:
Physiotherapy Devices Market : Growth Drivers
- Growing prevalence of neurological and chronic diseases to fuel the market.
The rising prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases, as well as the rising geriatric population, have fueled the global demand for physiotherapy devices. The International Osteoporosis Foundation predicted that by the end of 2025, 33.9 million people in Europe would have osteoporosis, up from 26.5 million in 2010. By 2050, more than half of all osteoporotic hip fractures can occur in Asia, according to the study. As a result, the need for rehabilitation services is increasing as the prevalence of orthopedic diseases rises. Improper eating habits and a hectic lifestyle, which cause pain in the neck, back, muscles, nerves, and ligaments are predicted to drive the market. Physicians have been prescribing physiotherapy to patients as a result of the added benefits, leading to a rise in the need for physiotherapy devices, thereby boosting the market growth.
Physiotherapy Devices Market : Restraints
- Viable reimbursement scenarios may impede the market growth.
Modifications in the healthcare insurance policy and coverage have a significant impact on individuals' out-of-pocket spending. This may result in service variations and have an impact on the quality of treatment delivered. Patients frequently pay out of pocket due to differences in coverage within and between private & federal payers. Unless co-insurance rolls in, patients could be liable for facility fees, co-insurance, co-pay, and reaching a large deductible. Co-pays for therapy services can be as much as USD 75 per visit. These fees may limit patients' access to treatments, resulting in circumstances where they do not receive therapy or are unable to engage in everyday routines or return to work.
Global Physiotherapy Devices Market : Opportunities
- Technological advancements in devices offer numerous opportunities for the market growth.
In recent years, with the implementation of artificial intelligence in physiotherapy devices, the nature of physiotherapy devices is evolving. Gait analysis is a classic example of how AI has been applied in physiotherapy assessment. Recent advances in video analysis powered by machine learning have demonstrated that computers can automatically diagnose gait irregularities and underlying pathology in patients with osteoarthritis and Parkinson's diseases. In addition to this, soft robots or dextrous hands have been used in the physiotherapy treatment area to provide simple mobilization in patients with musculoskeletal problems. Thus, artificial intelligence is becoming an important component in physiotherapy evaluation and treatment. All such factors are likely to generate ample opportunities for the growth of the global physiotherapy devices market during the forecast period.
Global Physiotherapy Devices Market : Challenges
- Growing inclination toward acupuncture therapy is a major challenge for the market growth.
Owing to multiple benefits of acupuncture, such as low cost and high patient compliance, it is been widely utilized and accepted throughout the medical profession as a legitimate alternative to physiotherapy. As part of physiotherapy management, many physiotherapists provide acupuncture as a therapeutic option. Acupuncture can be used to treat a range of ailments. It's frequently used to treat chronic & acute injuries, nerve pain, muscular & joint pain, migraines & headaches, neck & back pain, and sports injuries. Many patients prefer acupuncture to alternative physiotherapy methods because of its wide variety of advantages and inexpensive prices, which may pose challenges for market growth to some extent.
Global Physiotherapy Devices Market : Segmentation
- The global physiotherapy devices market is divided based on type, application, end-user, and region.
The type segment is classified into ultrasound, heat therapy, multi-exercise therapy unit, continuous passive motion units, electrotherapy, hydrotherapy, and others. Based on application, the global market is divided into musculoskeletal, neurological, cardiovascular & pulmonary, and other applications. The end-user segment consists of homes, rehabilitation centers/clinics, and hospitals.
List of Key Players of Physiotherapy Devices Market :
- Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH
- Whitehall Manufacturing
- EMS Physio Ltd.
- Mectronic Medicale
- Dynatronics Corporation
- Enraf-Nonius B.V.
- ITO Co.Ltd.
- Performance Health
- BTL Industries Inc.
- DJO
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Physiotherapy Devices Market ?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Physiotherapy Devices Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Physiotherapy Devices Market Industry?
- What segments does the Physiotherapy Devices Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Physiotherapy Devices Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Recent Developments
- In January 2022, BTL Industries, among the global leading manufacturers of medical equipment for medical aesthetics, cardiology, and physical therapy announced the successful completion of its first robotic rehabilitation device transaction.
- In November 2021, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, a renowned European provider of aesthetic items, diagnostic tools, innovative cardiologic goods, and physiotherapy equipment announced the acquisition of Enraf-Nonius.
Regional Dominance:
· North America to dominate the market.
Regionally, North America is anticipated to rule the global physiotherapy devices market during the forecast period. The United States is estimated to hold the largest market share in North America and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period. The region's demographics suggest that the number of people looking for or receiving rehabilitation treatments will continue to rise. The market for physiotherapy devices in the country has been pushed by an increasing number of people who participate in sports and fitness regimens, as well as an increasing number of patients with orthopedic, neurological, cardiovascular, and MSD disorders. On the other hand, during the projection period, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate. The increasing geriatric populations, the increasing numbers of private health centers, improvements in primary healthcare facilities, and a preference for active lifestyles are all contributing to this region's rapid expansion.
Global Physiotherapy Devices Market is segmented as follows:
Physiotherapy Devices Market : By Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Hydrotherapy
- Electrotherapy
- Continuous Passive Motion Units
- Multi-exercise Therapy Unit
- Heat Therapy
- Ultrasound
- Other
Physiotherapy Devices Market : By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Cardiovascular and Pulmonary
- Neurological
- Musculoskeletal
- Other Applications
Physiotherapy Devices Market : By End User Outlook (2022-2028)
- Hospitals
- Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics
- Homes
Physiotherapy Devices Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
