At 5.2% CAGR, Global Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 21.4 Billion by 2028 | Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Industry Trends, Demand, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global umbilical cord blood banking market was worth around USD 14.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 21.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.2 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market was valued approximately USD 14.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 21.4 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. North America is estimated to lead the global umbilical cord blood banking market during the forecast period. The major market for UCB banking in the region is the United States , followed by Canada .

is estimated to lead the global umbilical cord blood banking market during the forecast period. The major market for UCB banking in the region is , followed by . More people are becoming aware of the potential uses of cord blood in the treatment of serious illnesses, the market for UCB banking is expanding throughout Europe .

. American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplant, American Academy of Pediatrician, European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies, and many more for future self-use, do not advise routine private banking as genetic abnormalities cannot be treated with an autologous stem cell transplant (using a patient's own cord blood).

the development of the sector will be positively impacted by supportive government efforts, quickly advancing healthcare infrastructure, and increased R&D for the treatment & diagnostics of different blood diseases.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as 'Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market By Storage Option (Private UCB Banks and Public UCB Banks), By Application (Metabolic Disorder, Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome, Leukemia, Immune Deficiencies, and Lymphoma), By Service Type (Sample Collection & Transportation, Sample Processing, Sample Analysis, Sample Preservation, and Storage), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.' into their research database.

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: Overview

The prompt preservation of a baby's cord blood after birth is known as umbilical cord blood banking. Over 80 genetic diseases can be treated with stem cells from umbilical cord blood, which is a major source of these cells. Chronic diseases including immunological disorders, blood diseases, diabetes, and cancer can be treated with cord blood stem cells. Even while only a tiny amount of cord blood can be extracted out of a single umbilical cord, it is the only form of stem cell that can be preserved for use in the future and includes a substantial number of stem cells. These cells may be kept in cord blood banks for an average of 20 to 25 years and are obtained from hospitals & nursing homes for use in the future.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/umbilical-cord-blood-banking-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

260 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: Growth Drivers

Growing incidence of blood disorders to foster the market growth.

Blood and blood-forming organs are related to blood disease. The prevalence of these disorders is continually increasing and includes hemophilia, lymphoma, leukemia, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and others. The need for cord blood cells is expanding as a result of the exponentially increasing occurrence of blood disorders especially leukemia across the world. Worldwide, an estimated 1.2 million instances of blood cancer are recorded each year, along with more than 720,000 related fatalities. More and more blood cancer patients are being treated using cord blood. Government and commercial institutions are funding stem cell treatments for the treatment of cancer. Additionally, the development of the sector will be positively impacted by supportive government efforts, quickly advancing healthcare infrastructure, and increased R&D for the treatment & diagnostics of different blood diseases. All of these factors are expected to boost the growth of the global umbilical cord blood banking market.

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: Restraints

High cost of umbilical cord banking to restrain market growth in emerging economies.

The market may be slowed down by the growing cost of umbilical cord blood banking. Fees for private cord blood banking can range from $1,000 to $2,000. Additionally, a patient must spend $100 to $175 in maintenance and storage fees annually. Additionally, cord blood banking expenses are not covered by and reimbursed by health insurance providers. Thus, the high cost of cord blood banking and the absence of insurance may limit business growth throughout the anticipated time period.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/umbilical-cord-blood-banking-market

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: Opportunities

Increasing number of clinical trials on stem cells derived from umbilical cord blood to fuel the market expansion.

Researchers are using cord blood-derived stem cells in clinical studies to test potential cures for immunological problems, neurological disorders, and muscular ailments. Included in this is autism, for which a recent publication from American researchers revealed that children in the trial improved significantly after receiving cord blood infusions for 12 and 24 weeks. In 10 newborns having heart surgery, pilot research evaluated the safety and efficacy of replacing postoperative blood loss with autologous umbilical cord blood (AUCB) transfusion. Further, even neonates with brain damage are candidates for therapy with cord blood. In a phase I clinical investigation, umbilical cord blood transplantation was found to be both safe and efficacious for treating severe intraventricular hemorrhage in premature infants. Thus, growing studies and clinical trials are estimated to hold numerous opportunities for the growth of the global umbilical cord blood banking market during the forecast period.

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: Challenges

Strict licensing and accreditation requirements to pose a major challenge to market growth.

Umbilical Cord Blood Banks (UCB) are only authorized with a license and under the supervision of authorized regulatory bodies. In addition to this, the umbilical cord blood banks are required to abide by strict rules set up for the gathering, examination, testing, storing, banking, and distribution of saved units. Moreover, most international bodies including the American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplant, American Academy of Pediatrician, European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies, and many more for future self-use, do not advise routine private banking as genetic abnormalities cannot be treated with an autologous stem cell transplant (using a patient's own cord blood). All such factors are likely to act as major challenges to the growth of the market.

Global Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: Segmentation

The global umbilical cord banking market is categorized based on storage option, application, storage service, and region.

Based on the storage option, the global market is divided into private UCB banks and public UCB banks. The application segment consists of metabolic disorders, bone marrow failure syndrome, leukemia, immune deficiencies, and lymphoma. The service type segment is classified into sample collection & transportation, sample processing, sample analysis, and sample preservation & storage.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/umbilical-cord-blood-banking-market

List of Key Players of Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market:

Caladrius Biosciences

Cord Blood America

CORDLIFE GROUP

ATCC

Cord Blood Registry Systems

China Cord Blood Corporation

Smart Cells International

Esperite N.V.

ViaCord

Cryo-Cell International

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Industry?

What segments does the Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 14.5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 21.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.2 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Caladrius Biosciences, Cord Blood America, CORDLIFE GROUP, ATCC , Cord Blood Registry Systems, China Cord Blood Corporation, Smart Cells International, Esperite N.V., ViaCord, and Cryo-Cell International Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2726

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/umbilical-cord-blood-banking-market

Recent Developments

In August 2019 , Cordlife expanded its business in Bangladesh . This strategy helped the business increase its market share and broaden its geographic reach.

, Cordlife expanded its business in . This strategy helped the business increase its market share and broaden its geographic reach. In October 2021 , CRYO-CELL, a leader in cord blood banking, announces its plan to speed up clinical trials. Cryo-Cell obtained exclusive commercial rights to a variety of intellectual property assets and FDA regulatory data regarding several cord blood and cord tissue-derived cell therapy products that had successfully completed Phase 1/Phase 2 clinical trials as a matter of fact of the unique authorization agreement signed with Duke University on February 26, 2021 .

Regional Dominance:

North America to rule the global market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is estimated to lead the global umbilical cord blood banking market during the forecast period. The major market for UCB banking in the region is the United States, followed by Canada. Also, the main factor driving the market is the rising frequency of chronic conditions. Initiatives taken by different government organizations have also increased regional awareness of the value of cord blood donation. On the other hand, since more people are becoming aware of the potential uses of cord blood in the treatment of serious illnesses, the market for UCB banking is expanding throughout Europe. The expansion of the UCB banking sector in Europe is also being greatly aided by the rising number of live births.

Global Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market is segmented as follows:

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: By Storage Option Outlook (2022-2028)

Public UCB banks

Private UCB banks

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Leukemia

Bone marrow failure syndrome

Metabolic disorder

Lymphoma

Immune deficiencies

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: By Service Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Sample Preservation & Storage

Sample Analysis

Sample Processing

Sample Collection & Transportation

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-umbilical-cord-blood-banking-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Medical Supply Delivery Service Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market accrued earnings worth approximately 49.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 104.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 10.2% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Medical Supply Delivery Service Market accrued earnings worth approximately 49.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 104.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 10.2% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Neurology Clinical Trials Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Neurology Clinical Trials Market accrued earnings worth approximately 4.71 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 7.9 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.6% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Neurology Clinical Trials Market accrued earnings worth approximately 4.71 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 7.9 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.6% over the period from 2021 to 2028. AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market - Global Industry Analysis: AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.32 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 5.53(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 22.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research