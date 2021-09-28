At 4.2% CAGR, Operating Room Equipment Market is Expected to reach USD 41.22 Bn in 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Operating Room Equipment Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Operating Room Equipment Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027. Growing number of hospitals & rise in operating room (OR) equipment investments, rising patient preference for minimal invasive surgeries and increasing regulatory approvals for OR equipment of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market

Global Operating Room Equipment Market is valued at USD 30.91 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 41.22 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report: @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1687

Scope of The Report:

The special equipment's used for an operating room such as respiratory and cardiac support, emergency resuscitative devices, patient monitors, and diagnostic tools are called as operating room equipment. It's important that operating room should supply with the best operating room equipment because the right operating equipment on hand is matter of life and death. These operating room equipments are used for the improvement of patient care and a good operational efficiency by allowing surgeons and other healthcare professionals with greater flexibility and ease of handling.

The different types of operating room equipment's depend upon the type of medical services that it is providing. The types of tools those are required for utilized in the operating room include; surgical lights, operating tables, surgical booms, surgical displays, operating room integration systems, blanket warmers, scrub sinks and nurse documentation stations. The applications of operating room equipment are like surgical lights are used for the lighting of a surgical site.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown negative impact on global operating room equipment market. The COVID-19 outbreak has been urgent situation of international concern. During COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of the medical surgeries were either postponed or cancelled as doctors are the front-line warriors in the battle against the COVID-19. As the operating room equipment's are mostly required in surgeries due to increasing COVID patient's large number of operations cancelled or postponed. With the government's open rules across the world, all the activities were resumed in the end of 2020.

Operating room equipment manufacturers are,

Stryker Corporation,

STERIS Corporation

Getinge Group

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Dräge)

Mizuho OSI

GE Healthcare

Medtronic, Inc.,

KARL STORZ GmbH

Philips Healthcare, & Co. KG

Key Market Segments:

By Product: Anesthesia Machines, Electrosurgical Devices, Operating Room Tables, Operating Room Lights, Surgical Imaging Devices, Patient Monitors, Multi-parameter Patient Monitors, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Request for Methodology of this report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1687

News: Hillrom Announced Connected Care Solution for the Operating Room with U.S. Launch of Helion Integrated Surgical System

July 20th, 2021; Hillrom announced that it is Advancing Connected Care in the operating room (OR) with the dispatch of its Helion Integrated Surgical System in the U.S. market. The Helion system gives surgical teams with the operating room network, adaptability and effective staff communications they need to improve patient results. Hillrom's merchant impartial Helion System offsets patient security with operational productivity and throughput, flawlessly managing connections with OR equipment and different medical clinic systems. As well as giving simple access to vital patient data inside the OR, Helion gives zero-dormancy simple to 4K-able live video and imaging takes care of during procedures.

Growing Number of Hospitals & Rise in OR Equipment Investments, Rising Patient Preference for Minimal Invasive Surgeries and Increasing Regulatory Approvals for OR Equipment are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

One of the major factors driving the growth of global operating room equipment market is growing number of hospitals & rise in OR equipment investments. Rising investments for the up-gradation of emergency clinics, the improvement of new operating rooms, and an increment in the number of new clinics and ambulatory surgery centres' are relied upon to impel development of operating room equipment. For example; the Indian government, under its Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana endorsed INR 620 crores for the expense of development and INR 200 crores for the acquirement of clinical equipment and particular operation theatres. In addition, increasing number of surgeries are also supplementing the market growth. For instance; as per the American Association for the Advancement of Science, every year, around 234 million significant medical surgeries are performed all throughout the globe.

Furthermore, increasing regulatory approvals for OR equipment is also fostering the global operating room equipment market growth. For instance; as per the news published on 29th January 2020, Sony Electronics received FDA clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the organization's NUCLeU operating room, imaging management and collaboration control stage. However, high cost associated with the latest medical device technologies may hamper the global operating room equipment market growth. In spite of that, increasing technological advancements to develop more innovative operating room equipments can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the global operating room equipment market.

Complete Access of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/operating-room-equipment-market

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Operating Room Equipment Market

The North America is expected to dominate the global operating equipment market due to the increasing number of surgeries, growing advancement in technology and presence of key players in this region. For example, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2018, quite 1.8 million cosmetic surgeries were performed within the U.S. Advancement in technology for providing better operating room equipment may drive the market in this region. In addition, increasing number of product launches is also supplementing the market growth in this region. For instance; in May 2018, IMRIS and Hill-Rom together launched a new multi- functional working room (OR) table specially intended for the IMRIS Surgical Theatres. The new MR Neurosurgical Tabletop is particularly designed for cranial and upper-cervical strategies performed utilizing intraoperative work processes inside the MRI environment.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a fastest growth in the global operating room equipment market due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, growing number of hospitals & healthcare facilities and large patient pool in this region.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa"

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

Chapter 2 Global Operating Room Equipment Market: Overview And Qualitative Analysis

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Operating Room Equipment Market: By Device

Chapter 5 Global Operating Room Equipment Market: By Solution

Chapter 6 Global Operating Room Equipment Market: By Software

Chapter 7 Global Operating Room Equipment Market: By End-User

Chapter 8 North America Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Europe Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Latin America Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Middle East & Africa Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 14 Market Research Findings & Conclusion

Chapter 15 Research Methodology

Related Reports:

U.S Clinical Trial Management System Market Statistics, Growth, Trends 2021 | Brandessence Market

Pulse oximetry Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Share, CAGR Status, Size, Demand by Regions, Types, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Menstrual Cups Market Demand 2021 Global Industry Size, Revenue Growth Development, Business Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, & Industry Analysis by Forecast to 2027

At 3.99% CAGR, Medical Imaging Market Size is Expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

Managed Security Services Market Size to hit USD 50.64 Billion by 2027

Asphalt additives Market to exceed $ 5349.8 Million by 2027

Global Organ-on a Chip Market is valued at USD 22.8 Million in 2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market to Grow

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://industrywatchnews.com/ Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Contact:

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited