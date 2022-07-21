At 37.7% CAGR, Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Size to Surpass US$ ~762.18 billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Size was pegged at ~ US$ 22.5 billion in 2020. The market is expected to clock US$ ~762.18 billion by 2031, to grow at a CAGR of 37.7% between the forecast period. All information is portrayed in the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports. Report Title "Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market by Offering [Device, Software, and Services], Application [Blood Glucose Monitoring, Cardiac Monitoring, Respiratory Monitoring, Neuro Monitoring, Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring, and Weight Monitoring], End User [Providers, Payers, and Patients] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031"

The global remote patient monitoring systems market has been analyzed from four different perspectives– Offering, Application, End User, and Region.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/remote-patient-monitoring-systems-market/7727

Growth factor

Government bodies and numerous organizations across the globe are implementing several initiatives to fast-track the development of remote patient monitoring system for COVID-19 by providing the necessary grants, permissions, clearances, and approvals to meet the needs of the healthcare sector. For instance, in June 2020, the FDA issued EUAs (Emergency Use Authorization) for certain remote or wearable patient monitoring system to help increase the availability of monitoring and treatment of patients and to help reduce exposure of healthcare providers to SARS-CoV-2 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

The global remote patient monitoring system market has been segmented majorly into six distinct categories depending on application, viz.

blood glucose monitoring

cardiac monitoring

respiratory monitoring

neuro monitoring

hemodynamic/pressure monitoring

weight monitoring

others (fetal & neonatal monitoring, temperature monitoring, multi-parameter monitoring, etc.)

The blood glucose monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The growth of segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, new product launches, and growing adoption of self-blood glucose monitoring devices at home owing to their affordability and high convenience.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global remote patient monitoring system market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America is commanded the largest share of the global remote patient monitoring systems market in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as the growing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, rising demand for remote patient care, and favorable reimbursement policies are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the presence of prominent players and launch technologically advanced products by them is propelling the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the dastest growing regional market for remote patient monitoring systems. Major contributors to the overall growth of Asia Pacific market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases demanding hospitalizations and prolonged remote care, and improving disposable incomes of patients and caregivers to avail home healthcare solutions. Furthermore growing awareness in the general population towards health and wellbeing and the resultant growth in adoption of different personal use medical devices additionally facilitates the market growth. Additionally, consistent improvement and development of the overall healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore etc., shall be opening new growth opportunities for international market players already having stronghold in North America and Europe markets.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/remote-patient-monitoring-systems-market/7727

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the remote patient monitoring system market are

General Electric Company

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Medtronic PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc

BioTelemetry, Inc

Vivify Health, Inc

Among others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 USD ~ 22.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 USD ~ 762.18 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 37.7%from 2021 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2021-2031 Segments covered By Offering, Application, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 & 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

TOC Conitnued…

Speak to Our Expert: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/remote-patient-monitoring-systems-market/7727

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi

Director, Market Insights

Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports