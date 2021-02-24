At 15.13% CAGR, Single-Use Bioreactor Market is expected to reach USD 4.50 Billion by 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for Single-Use Bioreactor Market Size, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 1.10 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4.50 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.13% from 2021 to 2027. The global Single-Use Bioreactor is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the number of driving factors.

Single-Use Bioreactor Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027. Demand in Efficient Vaccines is a key driving factor for the growth of Single-Use Bioreactor Market.

Single-Use Bioreactor top Manufacturers:

Sartorius, Xcellerex, Eppendorf, Applikon, Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, Thermo Scientific HyClone, PBS Biotech and others.

A bioreactor is generally used for growing organisms like animal cell, bacteria, yeast and others in controlled atmosphere and helps in the production of vaccines, antibodies, pharmaceuticals and others. The disposable bioreactor has a disposable bag instead of culture vessel which is known as Single-Use Bioreactor. This disposable bag has three layers of plastic foil made from Polyethylene terephthalate or LPDE, PVA or PVC and contact layer from PVA or PP. The single use bioreactors are better in performance and scalable compared to stainless steel bioreactors. The traditional bioreactors have a validation issues due to its complexity and cleaning process which is avoided by new single-use bioreactors. This system also holds other advantages like less turn around time, lowers risk of contamination, cost-effectiveness, and easy to install & movement.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, some industries severely affected, and some industries have flourished. Healthcare industry and Bioprocessing manufacturing industries are affected positively in terms of revenue and funding. Due to the rise in demand of COVID-19 Vaccines and Medications, various governments and organizations are funding and prioritizing Biomanufacturing companies for key technologies like perfusion reactors, single-use equipments, and chromatography resins. Hence, drug and vaccine manufacturers are significantly opting for disposable components like single-use bioreactors to avoid contamination issues.

Single-Use Bioreactor Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market report is segmented on the basis of construction, mode, sizes, applications and region & country level. On the basis of construction, it is classified as Stirred Bioreactor and Rocking Bioreactor. Based upon mode, global Single-Use Bioreactor market is classified into Batch, Continuous, and Fed-Batch. Based upon the size, global Single-Use Bioreactor market is classified into 500L, 1000L, 2000L and 6000L. The market is classified on Application as Academic, Pharmaceutical, Environment and Life sciences.

By Construction: Stirred Bioreactor, Rocking Bioreactor

By Mode: Batch, Continuous, Fed-Batch

By Size: 500L, 1000L, 2000L, 6000L

By Application: Academic, Pharmaceutical, Environment, Life sciences

News: Cytiva's New Manufacturing in Shrewsbury, USA

January 15, 2021; Cytiva opened new manufacturing facility for Xcellerex XDR bioreactors in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, US in December, 2020in collaboration with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). This facility has been developed as a company's 5 year plan for expanding global manufacturing with total investment $500 million.

Thermo Scientific HyPerforma Bioreactors got Application Specific Enhancements

October 09, 2020; To shift the process specific solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the application specific enhancements to HyPerforma Single-Use Bioreactors. It is in creation with the requirements of cell cultures, intensified fed-batch and perfusion. This enables the developers to focus on solutions for diverse bioproduction processes.

Demand for Effective Vaccines is a key driving factor for the growth of Single-Use Bioreactor Market

The major factors driving the growth of global Single-Use Bioreactor market is rising in demand of effective vaccines and medications. They have also been widely accepted for the applications like development of pharmaceutical materials, personalized medicines, upstreaming process, and production of cell cultures. The market has seen significant growth after adaptation of automation and control for Biomanufacturing processes. As per Richard Mirro, Business Manager, Eppendorf there has been exceptional growth in research and development for vaccine along with significant demand in small size and single-use bioreactors has benefited Eppendorf Single-Use Bioreactors portfolio, as they have working volumes up to 50L. Still performance wise technology has not completely proven for single-use bioreactors and application based scalability issues needs to be taken care are some of the restraining factors for Single-Use Bioreactors Market. Product enhancements and developing new features with better performance is expected to create new opportunities in Single-use Bioreactors market.

North America is dominating the Global Single-Use Bioreactor Market

North America is expected to dominate the global Single-Use Bioreactor market over the forecast period attributed to significant Research and Development along with investment in advanced Bioprocessing technologies. Furthermore, meeting the demands of vaccine development, medications and scalability issues has always been the top priority for Biomanufacturing industry. In 2019, ABEC, a biopharmaceutical manufacturer in Pennsylvania, US launched the 6000L of Custom Single Run (CSR) Bioreactors to meet the scalability demands. Europe and Asia-Pacific also expected to substantial growth, as Sartorius, a German based company is leading in R&D processes for vaccine development and helping CanSino Biologics in China to develop vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 by using Sartorius' Biostat STR single-use Bioreactor system.

