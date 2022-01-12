At 14.34% CAGR, Nitrile Gloves Market size is Expected to Reach USD 14.08 Billion, globally by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

Global Nitrile Gloves Market is valued at USD 5.51 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 14.08 Billion by 2028 with the CAGR of 14.34% over the forecast period.

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, the Nitrile Gloves Market size reached USD 5.51 Billion in 2021. The Nitrile Gloves market is likely to grow at robust CAGR of 14.34%, and reach size of USD 14.08 Billion by 2028 end. The growing number of accidents, including hand and finger injuries in the oil and gas industry has prompted companies to focus more on hand injury prevention gear, which is driving the growth of the Nitrile Gloves

Global Key Players for Nitrile Gloves Market Report

Ansell Ltd.,

Cardinal Health

Hartalega Holdings Bhd

Honeywell International Inc.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Latexx Partners Berhad

3M

MCR Safety

Medline Industries Inc.

Superior Gloves

Top Glove Corp. Bhd

Many others are contributing in the Market Growth. The nitrile gloves market remains a competitive, innovative, and fragmented landscape. The market remains home to new opportunities, as growing end-use, increased innovation, and efficacy of nitrile gloves remain promising drivers of growth. The growing demand for nitrile gloves in medical settings remains a short-term key growth trend, which may show potential in the long-run as well. The growing awareness of chemical safety in industrial settings, and availability of promising products remain key opportunities for growth.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1815

Nitrile rubber, also known as NBR, Acrylonitrile butadiene rubber, and Buna-N is a variety of synthetic rubber. It is known by a variety of other names in the industry including Europrene, Krynac, Perbunan, and Nipon, among others. The rubber is essential for use in medical, automotive, and various other industrial applications, thanks to its resistance to fuel, chemicals, and oil. Due to the its strong resistance, it is commonly used in oil, and fuel handling hoses, grommets, seals, and fuel tanks in the automotive sector. Conventionally, the automotive sector remained the largest sector for end-application for nitrile gloves. Moreover, the advancements in nitrile gloves with introduction of varieties like hydrogenated nitrile rubber, carboxylate nitrile rubber have advanced its application. For example, earlier nitrile gloves remained limited in its use in relation to chemicals, as these were susceptible to chemical degradation. However, the new varieties offer high chemical, thermal, abrasion resistance making them far more promising in end-applications.

The Global Nitrile Gloves Market is segmented on the basis of fabric type, grade, texture, end-use

By Type:

Powdered

Powder-free

By Grade:

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

By Texture:

Smooth

Micro roughened

Aggressively Textured

By End-Use:

Medical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Construction

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Metals & Machinery

Others

The covid-19 pandemic provided a major boost to growth of nitrile gloves globally. The nitrile gloves, widely used in both medical and laboratory settings witnessed growing use of single-use nitrile gloves. The pandemic also provided boost to various other nitrile-based apparels including medical gowns, masks, and respirators. The covid-19 period between 2019-2020 also witnessed a major increase in costs, as supply chain derailment led to increased costs of raw materials. The increased support from governments around the world to manufacture PPE equipment like nitrile gloves, and premium pricing enjoyed by manufacturers in many places remained promising driver of the increased valuation of the nitrile gloves market. The pricing incentives and increased demand led to major new investment in the nitrile gloves market. For example, VIP gloves Ltd installed additional production lines, boosting their capacity by as much as 60%, while promising more investments in additional capacity in the near future.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1815

News: Yanimed Announced Joint Venture with Guangdong Guyun Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

On April, 29th 2021; Yanimed announced the formation of a joint venture with Guangdong Guyun Medical Technology Co., Ltd, a Chinese manufacturing business specializing in R&D, production, and manufacturing of disposable medical items, including nitrile gloves. Blokkx Ltd. has made a big step toward becoming a major player in the medical consumables sector in the United States by partnering with Guyun Medical. Yanimed and Guyun Medical have formed a joint venture to create Yanimed, YaniPure, a new brand that will operate exclusively in the United States. As a result of this partnership, the two organizations will collaborate to create a distribution network that will serve hospital groups across the United States, supplying high-quality gloves both now and after the epidemic. In both the American and European markets, Guyun Medical is in high demand. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, the company has been working nonstop to expand its production capacity. Guyun Medical has over 100 international certifications, including EN455, EN374, CE, and ISO9001, and is on the cusp of getting FDA 510k approval.

Nitrile gloves market doubled its growth amidst the pandemic, as demand for medical gloves skyrocketed in 2020. In 2019, global exports for nitrile gloves reached USD 8,264,965 in valuation. In 2020, this figure reached USD 17,067,220. The growing demand for nitrile gloves in medical applications amidst the global pandemic, and its key benefits like resistance to infection spread, highly puncture resistant nature make them ideal grade solution. Growing research in medical gloves also points to significant penetration of latex allergies among healthcare workers. This makes it essential to replace latex rubbers with nitrile gloves, especially during an infectious global pandemic. Advanced varieties like hydrogenated nitrile rubber, carboxylate nitrile rubber promise robust innovation with increased functionalities, and efficacy. The slowdown in automotive sector remains an immediate concern in the nitrile gloves market.

Nitrile Gloves Market: Key Trends

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommend wearing nitrile gloves as part of its standard for the automotive industry. The nitrile gloves offer the much-needed protection from solvents, oils, acids, greases, esters, bases, alcohols, and caustics. Gloves in the industry are also known to decrease rate of hand injuries by over 60%. Despite the promising application in the automotive sector, the slowdown in auto industry has presented new challenges for nitrile glove makers around the world. The covid-19 pandemic resulted in a decline of auto production by over 5% in 2019. Moreover, the decline further amplified in 2020, wiping out nearly 10 years of growth in the last decade. Apart from notable trends like growing demand for electric cars, the global vehicle production took a major hit during the pandemic for many reasons. Despite the major challenges in the automotive sector, there are some new opportunities emerging as well. For example, according to the International Energy Agency, more than 10 million electric vehicles hit the road in 2020, with new sales, and forecast reaching new peaks year-on-year. Hence, despite a forgettable period of growth in the automotive sector, the effects of it are likely to be temporary, and new opportunities like electric vehicles are already on their way.

The ACD or Allergic Contact Dermatitis remains a major concern among health workers. There are reportedly 4,000 chemicals that cause allergens. Furthermore, it remains a major concern among health workers working in various roles. For example, empirical evidence has established that rubber gloves are primary cause of allergies among healthcare workers, with incident rates as high as 5-17% among healthcare workers, as opposed to 1% for average citizens. Furthermore, accelerators like thiurams, carbamates, 3-diphenylguanidine (DPG), and 2-mercaptobenzothiazole (MBT) are known perpetrators of such ACD. This has pushed the use of non-latex gloves, mainly nitrile gloves among healthcare workers. Today, dental facilities also widely use the nitrile gloves for both simple extractions, and surgical application. While demand for latex rubber still exists for applications like prophylactic polishing cups, orthodontic bands, and dental dams, the majority has shifted to use of non-latex rubber.

While awareness about conditions like ACD remains high in healthcare sector, the condition has become prevalent in other sectors like manufacturing industry. The industrial workers in industries like rubber manufacturing remain increasingly exposed to increased risk of developing cancer. Growing research shows that workers in this industry remain susceptible to bladder, lung, skin, and lymphohaematopoietic system. Furthermore, new research also points to increased risk of urinary bladder cancer among rubber manufacturing workers. This has led to development of low-protein rubber gloves, and specialty gloves. New Nitrile products, without the use of powder, promise nearly undetectable level of accelerators, making them an ideal alternative to traditional latex, and non-latex gloves. The growing awareness about cancer accelerators like DIPG, and their often fatal outcome are likely to drive more industries to adapt to new nitrile glove products in the near future.

On Special Requirement Nitrile Gloves Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

SouthKorea, Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Get Full Access of all Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/chemical-and-materials/nitrile-gloves-market

Related Reports At Bellow:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Follow Us: Linkedin

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited