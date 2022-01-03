At 12.6% CAGR, Global Vaccines Market Size to Hit USD 153.49 Bn in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Vaccines Market is valued at USD 56.98 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 153.49 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period

The global disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic, and new threats by variants like Omnicron remain key drivers of growth for the global vaccine market. Globally, major regions like the North America, EU, and Asia Pacific are undertaking initiatives to provide booster shots to population. The limited time-period immunity offered by many current vaccines, and large threats to lives, and livelihoods continue to increase threats for global population, and the global economy. The World Health Organization estimated that in 2019, there were over 5.5 billion doses administered globally. Apart from Covid-19, polio, tetanus, measles, and diphtheria vaccine promise major growth around the globe in 2020-2028 period. Moreover, commercialization promises also remains high as most procurement comes from self-procuring middle-income countries. The growing vaccine manufacturer in the Asia Pacific region, and development of new vaccines like rotavirus, pneumococcal conjugate, and human papillomavirus vaccine promise new opportunities in cost-reduction, and establishment of new supply chains, and distribution logistics.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/276

Global Vaccines Market Companies Covered :

Global Vaccines Market reports cover prominent players like Glaxo Smith Kline plc, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Bavarian Nordic,Panacea Biotech, Protein Sciences Corporation, AstraZeneca, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. , Johnson & Johnson, Medimmune, LLC, AstellasPharma Inc., Serum Institute of India, Bavarian Nordic, Abbott, Bristol-Myers Squibb,Novavax Inc., Gritstone Oncology, PaxVax Corporation.,Bharat Biotech., VBI Vaccines Inc.,Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Gamma Vaccines Pty Limited, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Prokarium, and ImmunoBiology Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, ,Janssen Pharmaceutical Company,Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., China National Biotech, Tiantan, Hualan, Kangtai,Hissen andJintan.

Market Segmentation of Global Vaccine Market

By Technology

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Others

By Indication

Influenza

Pneumococcal Disease

Meningococcal Disease

Human Papilloma Virus

Rotavirus

Varicella

Diphtheria-Pertussis-Tetanus (DTP)

Polio

Hepatitis

Measles-Mumps- Rubella (MMR)

Others

By End User

Pediatric Vaccines

Adult Vaccines

Traveller Vaccines

Others

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=276

Global Vaccine Market: Key Opportunities

The global vaccine market accounted for USD 33 billion in valuation in 2019. This valuation is roughly 2% of the global pharmaceutical market. Moreover, while demand for middle-income countries like India, and China continues to be strongest, the large value proposition, over 68% is generated in high-income countries. Vaccines like Diptheria, pneumococcal conjugate, and tetanus, and human papillomavirus vaccine remain the largest value acquiring vaccines, globally. The growing demand in new regions like Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, with global partnerships like GAVI remain promising driver of growth for the global vaccine market.

Vaccine procurement partnerships like SIA remain the highest procurer in the global vaccine market by volume. Vaccines like Bivalent OPV or Oral Polio Vaccine remains the highest in demand, globally, with Diptheria, and MCV remaining second- highest, and third-highest globally. Furthermore, PCV is likely to witness highest growth in the upcoming future, as growing demand for three-dose series, and increased conformity to WHO recommendations remain promising drivers of growth. Similarly, HPV also remains a promising vaccine for future growth, as growing end to supply constraints, and increased global initiatives to eliminate the virus remain key drivers to growth. The vaccine for measles is likely to be replaced by MR and MMR vaccines containing rubella, predicting a decline for the measles vaccine.

On Special Requirement the above Market Reports is also available for below regions:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

For All Trending Reports of Vaccine: https://brandessenceresearch.com/Category/Vaccines/

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blog: Pea Protein companies

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited