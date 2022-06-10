At 11% CAGR, Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 74 Bn by 2028 Says Zion Market Research - Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Zion Market Research study, The global peptide therapeutics market was valued at $35B in 2021 and is projected to grow at 11% CAGR during the forecast period & reach over $74B by 2028. The report analyzes the peptide therapeutics market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global peptide therapeutics market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Peptide Therapeutics Market Reports:

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Peptide Therapeutics Market By Route Of Administration (Parenteral, Oral, And Others), By Type (Innovative And Generic), By Type Of Manufacturers (In-House And Outsourced), By Type Of Molecule (Vasopressin, Somatostatin, Calcitonin, Immunopeptide, Natriuretic, And Others), By Technology (Liquid Phase, Solid Phase, And Hybrid Phase), By Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Disease, Respiratory Disease, Infectious Disease, And Others), And By Region: Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Peptide Therapeutics Market: Overview

Peptide therapeutics are naturally created disease-treating small chain amino acids known as peptides. They assist humans in hormone creation and are excellent at protecting from infections. Since peptide therapeutics are naturally created by the body, they do not have any side effects and are easily accepted by the body during medical treatments.

Peptide therapeutics are century-old but were only known for their healing abilities. However, with technological advancements and extensive R&D, it was discovered that peptide therapeutics have extreme potential in treating severe diseases with great efficiency.

The global peptide therapeutics market has a substantial presence in the field of acute respiratory disorders, endocrinology, oncology, metabolism disorders, diabetes, dermatology, gastroenterology, and sexual dysfunction. They are also used to treat cardiovascular diseases and bone diseases.

Industry Dynamics:

Peptide Therapeutics Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in cancer patients and respiratory disorders to propel the global market growth.

The growing number of patients suffering from cancer and its after-effects is a leading global market driver. The most prevalent treatment for cancer involves chemotherapy and radiation which leave long-lasting impacts on the patients giving rise to requirements for substitutes like peptide therapeutics. This is expected to move the global peptide therapeutics market forward. Other chronic diseases like diabetes or cardiovascular diseases are also contributing to the global market growth.

Rising demand for drugs that have minimal to no side effects like peptide therapeutics is attributed to becoming the global market driver during the forecast period.

Exhaustive R&D on diseases that might raise global concerns and which can be treated by peptide therapeutics in the future is anticipated to drive the global market.

Peptide Therapeutics Market: Restraints

Unstable nature of peptide therapeutics likely to hamper market growth.

Peptide therapeutics are extremely unstable rendering them difficult to be used. They can aggregate quickly resulting in damage to healthy cells. The volatility of peptide proteins is projected to act as a restraining factor for the global market growth.

In most cases, peptide therapeutics cannot be administered orally. The invasive techniques used for the intake of peptide-based drugs may cause reluctance amongst certain sections of the global population and are anticipated to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

Peptide therapeutics lack deep membrane permeability thus reducing the overall efficiency of the products, which is further anticipated to restrict the global market growth.

Peptide therapeutics tend to oxidize under improper care. The easy oxidization of peptide proteins increases task tediousness and is expected to hamper the global market.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Opportunities

Advent of multi-functional peptide therapeutics to bring growth prospects in the coming period.

The global peptide therapeutics market has immense opportunities given the innumerable benefits of peptide-based drugs. The creation of multi-functional peptide therapeutics with an even wider array of use is anticipated to provide excellent growth opportunities in the global market.

Increased innovation in alternate delivery modes of peptide therapeutics is expected to open multiple opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Even though the presence of peptide therapeutics in the human body has been for more than a century, their discovery is a recent event. With every passing day more & more peptide therapeutics are added to the global market. As of 2022, there are more than 200 peptide therapeutics in the global market and with ongoing R&D, more are expected to be added soon.

This is anticipated to open multiple growth opportunities in the global market.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Challenges

Shift towards proteomics, high cost of peptide therapeutics along with quick expiration of patents to challenge the global market growth.

The global market is expected to move toward the study of proteins also called proteomics to create substitutes for peptide-based drugs which is anticipated to challenge the global market growth during the forecast period.

The development of peptide therapeutics is an expensive affair and the high cost of production & maintenance is anticipated to create challenging situations in the global market.

The creation of novel drugs requires approval from regulatory bodies and the approval process is extremely stringent which is anticipated to become a challenging factor in the global market.

A considerable number of patents for peptide therapeutics expire quickly which results in heavy losses to drug manufacturers and is anticipated to oppose the global market growth during the forecast period.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global peptide therapeutics market is segmented by route of administration, type, type of manufacturers, type of molecule, technology, application, and region

Based on the route of administration, the global market is segmented into parenteral, oral, and others. Currently, the global market is led by the parenteral mode, however, the global market is anticipated to be led by the oral mode of administration, during the forecast period.

Based on the type of manufacturers, the global market is segmented as in-house and outsourced. In-house manufacturing shares the highest market share and the same trend is anticipated during the forecast period, because of stringent rules laid down by regulatory bodies.

Based on the type of molecule, the global market is segmented as vasopressin, somatostatin, calcitonin, immunopeptide, natriuretic, and others. Immunopeptide is projected to lead the global market share because of its effective use in the treatment of tumors and cancer.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into liquid phase, solid phase, and hybrid phase. The largest global market share was held by the liquid phase and is expected to continue with the same trend during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global market share was shadowed by cancer treatment previously. Since 2020, the global market share was dominated Covid-19 related treatments. However, cancer is anticipated to become the lead contributor during the forecast period.

List of Key Players in Peptide Therapeutics Market:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

AstraZeneca

Sanofi S.A

Amazen Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Ipsen S.A

Merck & Co.

Novo Nordisk A/S

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Ever Neuro Pharma

Eli Lilly and Company

CordenPharma International

Report Scope:

Recent Developments:

August 2019 witnessed the merger of Neoleukin Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals to invest in peptide therapeutics which are designed computationally. The firms intend to produce peptide-based drugs for diseases that currently do not have peptide therapeutics available for treatment.

witnessed the merger of Neoleukin Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals to invest in peptide therapeutics which are designed computationally. The firms intend to produce peptide-based drugs for diseases that currently do not have peptide therapeutics available for treatment. In June 2019 , a collaboration between Gubra and Boehringer Ingelheim International was announced. The collaboration is intended to pave a way for newer peptide therapeutics drugs that will help in treating diabetes.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the global market during the forthcoming period.

The global peptide therapeutics market is anticipated to be led by North America. This region is the hub of key pharmaceutical players, high technology, R&D investment capacity, and world-class cancer treatment facilities, making it a heavily contributing region in the global market.

Europe is expected to show steady growth in the global market because of its advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness related to peptide therapeutics.

Asia-Pacific & the Middle East witnessed a rise in the global market because of Covid-19. Rising cancer, diabetes, and acute respiratory disorders along with increased healthcare investments are anticipated to assist the global market growth.

Africa & Latin America are expected to grow slowly owing to a lack of information on peptide therapeutics along with an absence of necessary healthcare infrastructure, resources, and treatment facilities.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market is segmented as follows:

Peptide Therapeutics Market: By Route of Administration Outlook (2022-2028)

Parenteral

Oral

Others

Peptide Therapeutics Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Innovative

Generic

Peptide Therapeutics Market: By Type of Manufacturers Outlook (2022-2028)

In-house

Outsourced

Peptide Therapeutics Market: By Type of Molecule Outlook (2022-2028)

Vasopressin

Somatostatin

Calcitonin

Immunopeptide

Natriuretic

Others

Peptide Therapeutics Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Liquid phase

Solid-phase

Hybrid phase

Peptide Therapeutics Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Metabolic Disease

Respiratory Disease

Infectious Disease

Others

Peptide Therapeutics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

