At 10.8% CAGR, Global Subsea Pumps Market Size & Share Worth USD 3117.9 Million by 2028 | Subsea Pumps Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global subsea pumps market was worth around USD 1,685.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 3117.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the subsea pumps market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the subsea pumps market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Subsea Pumps Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Subsea Pumps Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.8 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Subsea Pumps Market was valued approximately USD 1,685.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 3117.9 Million by 2028.

The Latin America region leads the global subsea pumps market in terms of revenue and volume share and is anticipated to maintain this stance over the forecast period as well.

Brazil is expected to be the most lucrative market in this region. Rising investments in oil and gas industries, a stable political environment, and supportive government initiatives are expected to boost the subsea pumps market growth in Brazil.

is expected to be the most lucrative market in this region. Rising investments in oil and gas industries, a stable political environment, and supportive government initiatives are expected to boost the subsea pumps market growth in . The market for subsea pumps in the Middle East and Africa regions is expected to provide highly lucrative opportunities owing to the presence of a robust oil and gas manufacturing infrastructure.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Subsea pumps Market By Type (Centrifugal, Helico-axial, Hybrid pump, Twin screw, Co-axial, ESP), By Application (Subsea boosting, Subsea separation, Subsea injection, Gas compression), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Subsea Pumps Market: Overview

Subsea pumps are widely used in matured offshore fields to improve their recovery rates and have seen a substantial increase in adoption as multiple offshore fields are maturing across the world. The increasing demand for crude oil and other byproducts is expected to favor the growth of the subsea pumps market over the forecast period.

The increasing scope of application for various subsea pumps is also expected to boost subsea pumps market potential in the long run. Increasing production and rising investments will also further favor the subsea pumps market growth through 2028.

Volatility in prices of crude oil due to changing economic factors is expected to have a hampering effect on the subsea pumps market potential through 2028. This is expected to cause many subsea pumps manufacturers to back off and play it safe in the changing world landscape.

Industry Dynamics:

Subsea Pumps Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing Application in Oil and Gas Industries.

Offshore exploration has increased in recent times to meet the high demand for oil and gas across the world. This has led to a substantial increase in the adoption of subsea pumps in these industries. Especially as the offshore and onshore fields mature the scope of application for subsea pumps widens as they are deployed to enhance efficiency and keep the operations financially sustainable.

Restraints: Stringent Mandates for Offshore and Onshore Explorations to Restrict Market Growth.

Offshore and onshore oil explorations have not had a good history with environmental conservation and since the focus on conservation is paramount now this would have a negative impact on the subsea pumps market potential.

Global Subsea Pumps Market: Segmentation

The global subsea pumps market is segregated based on type, application, and region.

By Type, the market is divided into Centrifugal, Helico-axial, Hybrid pump, Twin screw, Co-axial, and ESP. The helicon-axial segment is anticipated to hold a dominant outlook over the forecast period. The increasing scope of application and rising adoption in the oil and gas industries is expected to majorly drive the growth of this segment through 2028. ESP segment is also anticipated to have a bright outlook.

By Application, the subsea pumps market is segmented into Subsea boosting, Subsea Separation, Subsea injection, and Gas compression. The subsea boosting segment is anticipated to hold a lucrative demand outlook over the forecast period.

List of Key Players of Subsea Pumps Market:

Aker Solutions

Baker Hughes Incorporated

FMC Technologies Inc.

General Electric Company

Onesubsea

Sulzer AG

SPX Corporation

ITT Bornemann

Flowserve Corporation

Leistritz Pumpen Gmbh

Framo as

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1,685.1 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3117.9 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.8 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Aker Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, FMC Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Onesubsea, Sulzer AG, SPX Corporation, ITT Bornemann, Flowserve Corporation, Leistritz Pumpen Gmbh, Framo as Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2351

Recent Developments:

In April 2019 – Aker Solutions a leading name in subsea manufacturing in association with FSubsea announced a coalition for the creation of new Hydromag technology and new multiphase boosting pump systems.

Regional Dominance:



The Latin America region leads the global subsea pumps market in terms of revenue and volume share and is anticipated to maintain this stance over the forecast period as well. The increasing establishment of oil and gas industries in this region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for subsea pumps manufacturers in this region. Brazil is expected to be the most lucrative market in this region. Rising investments in oil and gas industries, a stable political environment, and supportive government initiatives are expected to boost the subsea pumps market growth in Brazil. Increasing deepwater operations in this region are also predicted to boost the subsea pumps market potential through 2028.

The market for subsea pumps in the Middle East and Africa regions is expected to provide highly lucrative opportunities owing to the presence of a robust oil and gas manufacturing infrastructure.

Global Subsea Pumps Market is segmented as follows:

Subsea Pumps Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Centrifugal

Helico-axial

Hybrid pump

Twin screw

Co-axial

ESP

Subsea Pumps Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2022-2028)

Subsea boosting

Subsea separation

Subsea injection

Gas compression

Subsea Pumps Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

