AsymBio Establishes Integrated Technology Platforms Spanning the Full Biopharmaceutical Development Lifecycle

SHANGHAI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AsymBio, a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock code: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), announced that it has established integrated technology platforms spanning the full biopharmaceutical development lifecycle. Through its end-to-end service capabilities, the company provides streamlined, integrated workflows from early development to commercial manufacturing.

AsymBio is a technology-driven biopharmaceutical CDMO focused on accelerating innovation through integrated development and manufacturing services for clients. Key platforms include:

AmigoCHO™ Cell Line Development Platform — Supports high-titer, high-quality, and stable clones development, including cell pool establishment, expansion, clone selection.



Upstream Process Development Platform — Covers optimization, scale-up, and characterization, supporting workflows from preclinical material preparation and IND/BLA-enabling development technology transfer; timelines can be shortened to as little as 9 weeks.



Downstream Process Development Platform — Accelerates purification development to improve purity and yield and reduce impurities, including chromatography / filtration development, tech transfer, scale-up, and characterization.



Conjugation Toolbox — Enables rapid development and optimization across bioconjugate modalities (e.g., ADCs, RDCs, AOCs, APCs) supporting cysteine/ lysine conjugation, enzymatic methods, engineered cysteine approaches, glyco-remodeling, and interchain cysteine re-bridging. The Conjugation Toolbox was shortlisted in the "Best ADC Platform Technology" category at the 2025 World ADC Awards.



IMPACT Drug Product Development Platform — Delivers indication-, molecule-, and phase-accountable drug product development, supporting high-concentration, lyophilized, liquid, and frozen-liquid presentations, with formulation and process solutions for complex and high-potency biologics.



Payload-Linker CMC Development Platform — Offers multiple payload and linker options (e.g., Auristatin, Maytansine, PBD dimer; peptide/PEG/sugar linkers) backed by extensive CMC experience, supporting more than 70 IND and 13 NDA projects.



Comprehensive Analytical Platform — Provides analytical method development and in-depth product characterization, covering critical quality attributes across the product lifecycle, and comprising the Physicochemical Platform, Mass Spectrometry Platform, and Bioassay Platform.

AsymBio will continue to invest in R&D and technology development through advanced technology platforms and data-enabled manufacturing processes. By integrating advanced scientific approaches with large-scale manufacturing experience, AsymBio works to help global clients address complex development challenges, improve manufacturing efficiency and product quality, and support reliable commercialization of innovative therapies.

About AsymBio

AsymBio focuses exclusively on biopharmaceutical CDMO services. The company delivers one-stop CDMO services from early-stage development to clinical, toxicology, and commercial-scale manufacturing. AsymBio is also expanding beyond ADCs into NDCs while maintaining comprehensive capabilities for antibody therapeutics and recombinant proteins.

